Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rock Music

Foo Fighters’ Madison Square Garden Music Return Featured in New Mini-Documentary

By Chad Childers
Posted by 
102.9 WBLM
102.9 WBLM
 13 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Were you there when Foo Fighters brought live music back to New York City? Even if you weren't one of those packing Madison Square Garden on June 20, you can certainly feel like you were and experience the exuberance of the night with a new mini-documentary produced by Madison Square Garden.

wblm.com

Comments / 0

102.9 WBLM

102.9 WBLM

Portland, ME
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
638K+
Views
ABOUT

102.9 WBLM plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Grohl
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Madison Square Garden#The Foo Fighters#Live Music#Msg#Covid#The Forum
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Rock Music
News Break
Music
Related
Musicajournalofmusicalthings.com

Here’s a quick doc about the Foo Fighters bringing back live music to MSG

Last month, the Foo Fighters played the first full-capacity show at Madison Square Garden in NYC since the pandemic began. Here’s a short film about that night. (Via Gilles) is an internationally known broadcaster, interviewer, writer, consultant, blogger and speaker. In his 30+ years in the music business, Alan has interviewed the biggest names in rock, from David Bowie and U2 to Pearl Jam and the Foo Fighters. He’s also known as a musicologist and documentarian through programs like The Ongoing History of New Music.
Rock Musicmxdwn.com

LCD Soundsystem Announce 5 LP Box Set Celebrating 10th Anniversary of “Final” Show at Madison Square Garden

10 years after their not-so-final-final performance, electronic band LCD Soundsystem is announcing a 5LP box set of their concert at Madison Square Garden, called The Long Goodbye: LCD Soundsystem Live at Madison Square Garden. In 2011, the band announced they will basically stop performing and break up. They didn’t though. Just five years later, in 2016, the band eventually performed at the legendary Coachella Festival, and probably every other major music festival during the same year.
New York City, NY98online.com

Watch short documentary on Foo Fighters’ MSG reopening show

Madison Square Garden has released a short documentary about Foo Fighters‘ show at the famed New York City arena last month, marking its first full-capacity concert since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March of 2020. The nine-minute film, titled The Day the Music Came Back, includes live footage...
New York City, NYVulture

The Lox, Dipset to Head Down to Madison Square Garden for Verzuz

Still don’t think New York is back from its long pandemic slumber? Let Verzuz’s next battle change that. The series of hip-hop face-offs announced that legendary New York groups the Lox and Dipset (a.k.a. Diplomats) will be the next competitors. The Yonkers crew of Jadakiss, Styles P, and Sheek Louch and Harlem crew of Cam’ron, Jim Jones, Freekey Zekey, and Juelz Santana will trek downtown to Madison Square Garden, where they’ll play hits at the arena’s smaller Hulu Theater on August 3. “NYC stand up this one is for the history books!!!” Verzuz tweeted, announcing the battle. Pull out your Yankees hats, lace up your Timberlands, and get ready to throw your back out with some throwbacks.
MusicVulture

Foo Fighters’ Bee Gees Cover Is Pretty Much the Music Equivalent of Dan Flashes

High-end covers with distinctive keyboards and falsettos that are going up, up, up, and away? Hell, we don’t need to head over to Shops at the Creek to bask in the glory of the Dee Gees’ complicated “You Should Be Dancing” cover, which is the wildly funky Foo Fighters side project that celebrates the art of the disco. The way the guitar sounds criss-cross and drum patterns overlap; it’s so beautiful, and worth $450 to watch again. The Foos previously unveiled the cover during their June homecoming show at Madison Square Garden, where “You Should Be Dancing” was one of three encores. The band’s album, Hail Satin, will be released on vinyl July 17.
New York City, NYJamBase

Watch The Fearless Flyers Perform ‘Live At Madison Square Garden’

The Fearless Flyers opened up for Vulfpeck for the latter’s landmark headlining concert on September 28, 2019 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Both bands have now released their sets as live albums, both titled Live At Madison Square Garden. Vulf’s live record arrived in late 2019. The Fearless Flyers’ is available on streaming services as well as in video format on YouTube, which is the subject of this week’s Full Show Friday.
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Raw Stars To Appear At SmackDown TV Event From Madison Square Garden

WWE will hold a SmackDown TV event on Friday, September 10th at Madison Square Garden in New York City. WWE has announced that Raw stars will also appear at the event. Tickets went on sale to the general public this morning. As noted, fans over the age of 16 will...
Musicwirx.com

Hit the disco with Foo Fighters in new “You Should Be Dancing” live video

Foo Fighters have shared a live performance video for their cover of the Bee Gees song “You Should Be Dancing.”. The clip transports Dave Grohl and company, here referred to as the Dee Gees, back to a ’70s disco straight out of Saturday Night Fever as they funk their way through the song. You can watch it now streaming on YouTube.
Musicsouthernminn.com

Foo Fighters to rock Alaska for first time ever

Not content to bring live rock n roll marathons back to the Lower 48, Foo Fighters have confirmed a three-show expedition to Alaska. The band will play its first ever shows in the Last Frontier August 17th and 19th at the Dena’ina Center in Anchorage and August 21st at the Carlson Center in Fairbanks.
Music1029thebuzz.com

Foo Fighters Heading To Alaska Next Month

Foo Fighters have announced the band's first Alaskan dates. Blabbermouth reported the band will hit Anchorage for a pair of shows set for August 17th and 19th at the Dena'ina Center, as well as August 21st at Fairbanks' Carlson Center. As we previously reported, the Foos were forced to postpone...
Elmont, NYNewsday

John Mayer coming to UBS Arena, Madison Square Garden in 2022

John Mayer just joined The Weeknd on the UBS Arena’s 2022 concert roster. The 43-year-old singer-songwriter will headline the Elmont venue at Belmont Park on March 1. He'll also play Madison Square Garden on Feb. 20 in support of his new album, "Sob Rock," a throwback to the '80s that dropped Friday.
MusicNME

Stream Foo Fighters’ new album as disco alter-ego The Dee Gees, ‘Hail Satin’

The Foo Fighters‘ disco side project, the Dee Gees, have shared their debut album ‘Hail Satin’ to streaming platforms. Previewed back in February with the band’s take on the Bee Gees’ ‘You Should Be Dancing’, the album originally arrived as part of a Record Store Day drop on July 17, and was recorded at the band’s Studio 606.
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

The War On Drugs announce new album & tour, making Madison Square Garden debut (BV presale)

The War On Drugs have announced their first album in four years, I Don't Live Here Anymore, due October 29 via Atlantic. Bandleader Adam Granduciel co-produced it with frequent collaborator Shawn Everett, and they made it in such legendary studios as Electric Lady in New York and Sound City in Los Angeles. The album's first single is "Living Proof," and though The War On Drugs were known for building songs with studio overdubs in the past, this one came together at LA's Electro-Vox studio as a live band, with Granduciel joined by bassist Dave Hartley, multi-instrumentalist Anthony LaMarca, keyboardist Robbie Bennett, drummer Charlie Hall, and saxophonist Jon Natchez. It's a lovely song that finds the band exploring their warm, folky side, and it comes with a video by Emmett Malloyy shot on 16mm at the historic Panoramic Studio in Stinson Beach, California. Check it out below.
Musicnickiswift.com

The Real Meaning Behind The Foo Fighters' Everlong

The Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl is everywhere these days. He and the Foo Fighters just dropped a new disco album called "Hail Satin" in honor of Record Store Day under the moniker the Dee Gees, per Consequence of Sound. The album features covers of classic Bee Gees songs, a cover of Andy Gibb's "Shadow Dancing," and five live tracks of songs off Foo Fighters' latest album, "Medicine at Midnight," per the outlet.

Comments / 0

Community Policy