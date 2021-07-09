Lexon Bali Portable Power Bank with USB and USB-C Cables

Keep your MacBook on full power anywhere with the ZMI PowerPack 20K battery and hub for MacBook. This useful MacBook accessory features USB-C/Thunderbolt 3 power input ports that allow the device to charge newer laptops. What’s more, this hub is both a portable charger and has a USB Hub mode that lets you transfer data over its USB ports. This way, it becomes a portable office with ports you can use for your mouse, external hard drive, and more. And with 2-way fast charging, this gadget charges your mobile devices while it gets recharged at high speeds as well. Meanwhile, the triple output charges 3 mobile devices at the same time. Moreover, thanks to the 6 lithium-ion battery cells, it has enough power to keep your devices—including smartphones, tablets, and laptops—charged during your travels. Finally, with premium components and circuitry design, this is a safe, reliable hub.