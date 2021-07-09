Lexon Bali Portable Power Bank with USB and USB-C Cables
With integrated USB and USB-C cables, Lexon Bali portable power bank charges your devices or recharge itself with ease. Let’s keep checking if you like the design. The Bali is a beautifully designed and versatile power bank that measures 2.7 x 0.9 x 3.9 inches and weighs 12 oz. with the compact and lightweight design, it’s easy to carry around, and the rubberized exterior and smooth contours allow for a comfortable and firm grip. Meanwhile, the metallic accent and tactile detailing complement to the sleek modern design.gadgetsin.com
Comments / 0