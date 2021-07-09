Cancel
MoFinderX1 GPS Tracker with No Network or SIM Card Needed

By Daniel
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMoFinderX1 GPS tracker helps you locate your valuables within a tracking range of 6.4km, and it doesn’t need a network, SIM card or even a phone app. Let’s keep checking if you want to learn more about it. The MoFinderX1 is a flexible and powerful GPS tracker that measures 44...

Roccat Torch Studio-Grade USB Microphone with 3 Pick-up Patterns

Roccat has released Torch, a studio-grade USB microphone. With 3 pick-up patterns, the condenser microphone fits different purposes like gaming, live streaming and more. Roccat Torch is a high-performance USB condenser microphone that weighs ‎1.94 pounds. As shown in the images, the USB microphone delivers an audio mixer-style base for stability and intuitive controls. Meanwhile, 3 built-in RGB lighting zones not only add some lighting effects onto your desktop, but also show you the mode you select.
Gladorn Geae Portable Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker

Gladorn Geae portable waterproof Bluetooth speaker lets you enjoy your favorite music by the pool or beach with no worry. Let’s keep checking if you like the design. The Gladorn Geae measures 7.5 x 3 x 3 inches and weighs 1.2 lb. with the compact cylindrical form factor, you can effortlessly take it with you for any outdoor adventure. Meanwhile, with IPX7 waterproof rating, the Bluetooth speaker withstands submersion in water at a depth of one meter for up to 30 minutes.
Baseus Portable Tire Inflator with LED Display

Baseus portable tire inflator is designed to help you inflate your tires with ease, and an integrated LED display shows you real-time tire pressure. Let’s keep checking if you like the idea. The portable tire inflator measures ‎5.12 x 3.19 x 1.81 inches and weighs ‎15.8 ounces. With the compact...
The 7 Best Battery Packs to Keep Your Gadgets Going

Chances are you’ve been stuck more than once searching for an outlet to top off a dying smartphone battery. If you’re looking to avoid that stress in the future, a portable battery pack is a great way to give yourself some added peace of mind and ensure that your mobile devices are always charged when you need them. Even if you’re not using it every day, it’s a great thing to keep on-hand (and juiced) in the event of an emergency, power outage, or if you just need something to run your lantern off of at the campsite. Read on for stand-out models that are worth your hard-earned cash.
Gsou K20 2K HD Webcam with Built-in Bluetooth

Gsou K20 2K HD webcam is designed to bring you high-quality video conferences and video calls, and built-in Bluetooth connectivity allows you to effortlessly use your Bluetooth earbuds. Gsou K20 measures 106 x 57.5 x 53.2mm and weighs 103g. With the compact and lightweight design, you can easily keep it...
TESSAN USB Surge Protector with 3-Sided Design

With a 3-sided design, the TESSAN USB surge protector ensures all of its AC outlets can be used without any problem, and 3 USB ports allow it to charge your mobile devices with ease. The USB surge protector delivers a cubic form factor with rounded corners and edges plus the...
Logitech Circle View Smart Video Doorbell with HomeKit

Logitech Circle View smart video doorbell will be the latest addition to your Apple HomeKit-powered smart home system. Let’s keep checking if you want to learn more about it. Logitech Circle View measures ‎4.68 x 1.65 x 1.1 inches and weighs ‎5.3 ounces. As shown in the images, the smart...
Logitech G333 K/DA Gaming Earphones with Dual Driver Design

With dedicated dual drivers in each earbud, Logitech G333 K/DA gaming earphones bring you high-quality gaming audio. Let’s keep checking if you like the design. Logitech G333 K/DA is a pair of professional wired gaming headphones that measures 0.79 x 0.79 x 3.94 inches and weighs 0.49 ounces. As shown in the images, the gaming earphones delivers a sleek modern look, and the aluminum housing is solid and durable with an attractive finish. Meanwhile, 3 soft and flexible silicone tips allow for a custom fit for every player.
Easycap Touchless Dispenser Automatic Pump Supports Any Bottle

The Easycap automatic pump is designed to turn any bottle into a touchless dispenser. Let’s keep checking if you like the idea. The Easycap is an innovative and practical touchless automatic dispenser that measures 4.1 x 2.0 x 2.5 inches. As shown in the images, the automatic pump delivers a compact and streamlined design, and it comes with 4 interchangeable gaskets to fit any size of the bottle opening.
Re: WWAN network card support?

As shown in the screenshot, my laptop uses a 4G LTE module with a SIM card to surf the Internet, but the VMnet function of VMware Workstation Pro does not support the selection of this WWAN network card, which makes the virtual machine system unable to connect to the Internet.
Handmade Wooden Monitor Stand with Drawers

The handmade wooden monitor stand is designed to raise your monitor or all-in-one computer to a comfortable viewing position, and it has two drawers. Let’s have a look if you like the design. This is a well-designed monitor stand handmade by Craft Kitties, the handicraft studio that brought us the...
Tool Ring Wearable Titanium Multi-Tool

We featured lots of nice multitools, but Tool Ring is the first wearable titanium multi-tool that we’ve ever seen to bring several practical tools onto a finger as complementing to your personal style with multiple optional coatings. Let’s keep checking if you like the idea. The Tool Ring is an...
ROCCAT Syn Pro Air gaming headset provides immersive 3D audio with 50 mm drivers

Get impressive audio performance with the ROCCAT Syn Pro Air gaming headphones. This wireless headset has 3D audio, letting you hear sound from every angle and giving you the advantage. In fact, the 50 mm drivers put you in the midst of the action. Best of all, the Superhuman Hearing feature enhances crucial in-game sounds like reloads and footsteps. Meanwhile, the impressive wireless technology gives you the speed of a wired connection. And a USB-C rapid charge provides a whopping 5 hours of battery life after just a 15-minute charge. Then, the ProSpecs earpads have memory foam for comfort, are glasses-compatible, and have moisture-wicking properties. Other great details include on-ear controls, lay-flat yokes, and a detachable flip-to-mute mic. Moreover, the 16.8 million color lighting works within the AIMO eco-system. Finally, this headset is compatible with Windows 10+ and PlayStation 5.
Phone not connecting via USB

My first Poco F3 is completely unlocked and running a custom rom, still able to connect to PC even now. I have a second Poco F3 that I was able to originally connect to my PC to debloat, hadn't needed to connect it to a PC till now. Today was the day I could unlock it but when I connect it via USB cable, original or otherwise, no usb options appear on phone and nothing shows on PC. I can use the same cable on my first Poco F3 and everything works fine. I've tried multiple cables, reinstalling drivers, restarting phone and PC, trying a different PC, enabling debugging tools, etc.
TP-Link Archer AX3000 4 Stream Dual-Band WiFi 6 Router

Walmart has the TP-Link Archer AX3000 4 Stream Dual-Band WiFi 6 Router for a low $99.00 Free Shipping. This normally retails for $129, so you're saving 23% off the list price with this deal. WiFi 6 technology achieves up to 3x faster speeds, 4x capacity and 75% lower latency compared...
Save $100 on this ultra high-end Wi-Fi 6 gaming router from Asus

Tired of slow speeds and poor network coverage from your wireless router? If you're ready to kick it to the curb and buy a brand new one, the Asus RT-AX89X is one of the highest end models out there right now. The problem is, it has a high-end price to match, though you can snag it for $100 below MSRP right now.
Honeywell RTH6580WF WiFi Smart Programmable Thermostat $56.77

Amazon has the Honeywell RTH6580WF Wi-Fi 7-Day Programmable Thermostat for a low $56.77 Free Shipping. Normally $80 so you save 28% off the retail price. Note: C-Wire is required. Over 2300 Amazon user reviews with a 4.0/5 star rating. 7 programmable days w/ 4 daily periods (separate for each day)

