Handmade Wool Felt iPad Sleeve with an Outer Pocket
The handmade wool felt iPad sleeve gives you a stylish way to protect your iPad or iPad Pro when you’re on the move, and an outer pocket holds some small accessories. This is a beautifully crafted and practical protective sleeve handmade by Oakywood, the Polish handicraft studio that brought us the personalized wooden headphone stand. The iPad sleeve is available in 6 sizes to fit iPad and iPad Pro models from 9.7-12.9 inches. As shown in the images, the sleeve delivers an elegant and minimalistic appearance design along with two color options.gadgetsin.com
