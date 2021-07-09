Handmade Wool Felt iPad Sleeve with an Outer Pocket

The handmade minimal leather key fob gives you a stylish way to hold your keys. Let’s have a look if you like the design. This is a beautifully crafted and practical key organizer handmade by Crazy Horse Craft, the Lithuanian handicraft studio that brought us the iPad Pro leather sleeve. The key holder measures 3.74 x 1.37 inches. With the compact form factor, you can easily take it with you anywhere. Meanwhile, the key fob is made from vegetable tanned Italian leather, and the metallic hardware complements to the classic and stylish look. Over time, the leather will develop a unique patina.