Local Health Officials Wary of Springfield Scenario
Saline County health officials are watching and learning from what is happening in Springfield, Missouri. The federal government is sending a COVID surge team to support hospitals in southwest Missouri that are filling up with virus patients. Springfield is seeing an especially alarming spike. Springfield hospital system CoxHealth has had to transfer a dozen COVID-19 patients from one hospital to others in the region this past weekend.www.ksal.com
