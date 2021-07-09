Sir Nick coming home to launch 25th Faldo Series
Sir Nick Faldo will return to his home club, Welwyn Garden City Golf Club, to celebrate the Faldo Series’ 25th anniversary and launch its largest ever championship. Starting at the beginning of Open week, a record-breaking 375 junior golfers will take inspiration from the same Hertfordshire fairways where Series founder, Sir Nick Faldo, picked up his very first clubs and began his own journey to six Major Championships, including three Claret Jugs.www.golfpunkhq.com
