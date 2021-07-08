Cancel
Julia Stiles Reflects On Working With Heath Ledger

By Entertainment News
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJulia Stiles recently told the People in the ‘90s podcast about how gracious Heath Ledger was on the set of 10 Things I Hate About You. In one of the movie’s most famous scenes Stiles’s character reads a heartbreaking poem about her feelings for Ledger’s character. The actress told co-hosts Jason Seeler and Andrea Lavinthal, "He wasn't trying to compete with me. He stood back and he was like, this is your scene. When they did his reaction shot, he didn't well up. He didn't go, 'Okay, now I have to do something with my side of the camera.' He was just like, 'That was beautiful and this is your scene.'

