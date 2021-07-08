Julia Stiles Reflects On Working With Heath Ledger

Every now and then a reveal can actually ruin the effect of a movie, or it can bring a little clarity to something that people might have been wondering about. It can even create another reason to laugh as the secret is spilled. There’s no secret that Heath Ledger’s version of the Joker in The Dark Knight was utterly creepy and totally effective. He was definitely a step in a different direction from Jack Nicholson’s version, or even Mark Hamill’s animated version since Heath Ledger brought such a strange look and demeanor to the clown prince of crime that he might have come off as a different character that a lot of people didn’t expect. He definitely came off as someone who was unhinged and just wanted to watch the world burn, and that was kind of the point. But there was one thing about him, apart from his other mannerisms, that kind of unnerved and confused a lot of people. It came about kind of by accident really, but the way it was kept and then made to look natural was both disturbing and inspired.