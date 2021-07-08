Industry News: ‘Tomorrow War’, Jeff Goldblum, Kiefer Sutherland + More!

AMAZON IN TALKS FOR RIGHTS TO FOE: Amazon Studios is in talks for rights to Foe, with Garth Davis helming the thriller starring Saoirse Ronan, Paul Mescal and LaKeith Stanfield. The film is based on the Iain Reid best-selling science fiction novel. “I’ve been on the hunt to do something in sci-fi, it was always on my bucket list, and also to find material I could make an actor’s piece with a Cassavetes-ian level of performance,” Davis told Deadline. “I read Foe and could not put it down. It’s incredibly suspenseful, very moving and dealt with sci-fi in a most grounded way that spoke to where we are heading as a society, with a lot of the questions we all have, explored in a profound way. And the love story just broke my heart, this story of self-determination, fighting for the things that are most precious in our lives, and reminding audiences that this time we have here is precious and the way we treat each other is the way we need to be treating the planet. Foe was just a bull’s-eye, for me.”