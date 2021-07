Caleb Farley, Tennessee Titans (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) It’s going to be fun to watch the Tennessee Titans grow up together. It feels like the 2021 NFL Draft was two years ago, doesn’t it? It’s funny how time can seemingly stand completely still and, at the same time, move so quickly. Half of the 2021 calendar year is behind us, so is the 4th of July, and the Tennessee Titans begin training camp in less than a month away.