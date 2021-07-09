Cancel
Madera, CA

Ray Winfred Pool 95, Highly Esteemed Madera Farmer, Crop Duster, and Community Benefactor Passes

highly esteemed Madera farmer, crop duster, and community benefactor died Saturday evening, a victim of the COVID-19 virus with his family at his side. He was 95. Ray came to Madera from Arizona in 1933 at the age of nine with his parents, Faye and Ray Thomas Pool, and three younger sisters. They farmed in the Arcola district and moved into a farmhouse on Avenue 12, later that was turned into a restaurant called the Vintage House. From that residence, Ray rode a horse to Arcola School, often with Kenny Robbins with whom he began a lifelong friendship.

