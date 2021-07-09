Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chemistry

Highly active and selective oxygen reduction to HO on boron-doped carbon for high production rates

By Yang Xia, Xunhua Zhao, Chuan Xia, Zhen-Yu Wu, Peng Zhu, Jung Yoon (Timothy) Kim, Xiaowan Bai, Guanhui Gao, Yongfeng Hu, Jun Zhong, Yuanyue Liu, Haotian Wang
Nature.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOxygen reduction reaction towards hydrogen peroxide (H2O2) provides a green alternative route for H2O2 production, but it lacks efficient catalysts to achieve high selectivity and activity simultaneously under industrial-relevant production rates. Here we report a boron-doped carbon (B-C) catalyst which can overcome this activity-selectivity dilemma. Compared to the state-of-the-art oxidized carbon catalyst, B-C catalyst presents enhanced activity (saving more than 210 mV overpotential) under industrial-relevant currents (up to 300 mA cm−2) while maintaining high H2O2 selectivity (85–90%). Density-functional theory calculations reveal that the boron dopant site is responsible for high H2O2 activity and selectivity due to low thermodynamic and kinetic barriers. Employed in our porous solid electrolyte reactor, the B-C catalyst demonstrates a direct and continuous generation of pure H2O2 solutions with high selectivity (up to 95%) and high H2O2 partial currents (up to ~400 mA cm−2), illustrating the catalyst’s great potential for practical applications in the future.

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Selectivity#Boron#Oxygen Evolution#Renewable Energy#H2#Cnt#N P S
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Science
News Break
Chemistry
Related
WildlifeNature.com

Sulfate differentially stimulates but is not respired by diverse anaerobic methanotrophic archaea

Sulfate-coupled anaerobic oxidation of methane (AOM) is a major methane sink in marine sediments. Multiple lineages of anaerobic methanotrophic archaea (ANME) often coexist in sediments and catalyze this process syntrophically with sulfate-reducing bacteria (SRB), but the potential differences in ANME ecophysiology and mechanisms of syntrophy remain unresolved. A humic acid analog, anthraquinone 2,6-disulfonate (AQDS), could decouple archaeal methanotrophy from bacterial sulfate reduction and serve as the terminal electron acceptor for AOM (AQDS-coupled AOM). Here in sediment microcosm experiments, we examined variations in physiological response between two co-occurring ANME-2 families (ANME-2a and ANME-2c) and tested the hypothesis of sulfate respiration by ANME-2. Sulfate concentrations as low as 100 µM increased AQDS-coupled AOM nearly 2-fold matching the rates of sulfate-coupled AOM. However, the SRB partners remained inactive in microcosms with sulfate and AQDS and neither ANME-2 families respired sulfate, as shown by their cellular sulfur contents and anabolic activities measured using nanoscale secondary ion mass spectrometry. ANME-2a anabolic activity was significantly higher than ANME-2c, suggesting that ANME-2a was primarily responsible for the observed sulfate stimulation of AQDS-coupled AOM. Comparative transcriptomics showed significant upregulation of ANME-2a transcripts linked to multiple ABC transporters and downregulation of central carbon metabolism during AQDS-coupled AOM compared to sulfate-coupled AOM. Surprisingly, genes involved in sulfur anabolism were not differentially expressed during AQDS-coupled AOM with and without sulfate amendment. Collectively, this data indicates that ANME-2 archaea are incapable of respiring sulfate, but sulfate availability differentially stimulates the growth and AOM activity of different ANME lineages.
PhysicsPhys.org

A new repulsion model for graphene catalysts

A new mathematical model helps predict the tiny changes in carbon-based materials that could yield interesting properties. Scientists at Tohoku University and colleagues in Japan have developed a mathematical model that abstracts the key effects of changes to the geometries of carbon material and predicts its unique properties. The details...
Electronicsrdworldonline.com

Thermo Scientific Phenom Pharos G2 Desktop FEG-SEM accelerates customer research

Thermo Fisher Scientific announces the Thermo Scientific Phenom Pharos G2 Desktop Field Emission Gun – Scanning Electron Microscope (FEG-SEM) designed to increase access to advanced nanomaterial research capabilities. The new instrument makes it possible for customers to use a tabletop microscope to intuitively characterize the size, shape and chemical composition of a wide range of nanoparticles at high resolution.
Nature.com

Metalorganic chemical vapor deposition of InN quantum dots and nanostructures

Using one material system from the near infrared into the ultraviolet is an attractive goal, and may be achieved with (In,Al,Ga)N. This III-N material system, famous for enabling blue and white solid-state lighting, has been pushing towards longer wavelengths in more recent years. With a bandgap of about 0.7 eV, InN can emit light in the near infrared, potentially overlapping with the part of the electromagnetic spectrum currently dominated by III-As and III-P technology. As has been the case in these other III–V material systems, nanostructures such as quantum dots and quantum dashes provide additional benefits towards optoelectronic devices. In the case of InN, these nanostructures have been in the development stage for some time, with more recent developments allowing for InN quantum dots and dashes to be incorporated into larger device structures. This review will detail the current state of metalorganic chemical vapor deposition of InN nanostructures, focusing on how precursor choices, crystallographic orientation, and other growth parameters affect the deposition. The optical properties of InN nanostructures will also be assessed, with an eye towards the fabrication of optoelectronic devices such as light-emitting diodes, laser diodes, and photodetectors.
Nature.com

Quantum discord of thermal two-photon orbital angular momentum state: mimicking teleportation to transmit an image

We formulate a density matrix to fully describe two-photon state within a thermal light source in the photon orbital angular momentum (OAM) Hilbert space. We prove the separability, i.e., zero entanglement of the thermal two-photon state. Still, we reveal the hidden quantum correlations in terms of geometric measures of discord. By mimicking the original protocol of quantum teleportation, we demonstrate that the non-zero quantum discord can be utilized to transmit a high-dimensional OAM state at the single-photon level. It is found that albeit the low fidelity of teleportation due to the inherent component of maximally mixed state, the information of all parameters that characterize the original state can still be extracted from the teleported one. Besides, we demonstrate that the multiple repetitions of the protocol, enable the transmission of a complex-amplitude light field, e.g., an optical image, regardless of being accompanied with a featureless background. We also distinguish our scheme of optical image transmission from that of ghost imaging.
ChemistryNature.com

Preparation and distorted cylindrical morphology of block copolymers consisting of flexible and semiflexible blocks

Diblock copolymers consisting of flexible polystyrene and semiflexible poly(n-hexyl isocyanate), P(S-b-HIC)s, were prepared by anionic polymerization, followed by size-exclusion chromatography (SEC) fractionation. Two P(S-b-HIC) samples having PHIC volume fractions (ΦPHIC) of 0.18 and 0.31, sufficiently high molecular weights (Mn,PS and Mn,PHIC are both larger than 10 kg/mol), and narrow molecular weight distributions (Mw/Mn < 1.05) were obtained. The microphase-separated structures of the two P(S-b-HIC) samples were investigated by transmission electron microscopy (TEM) and small- and wide-angle X-ray scattering (SAXS and WAXS). TEM and SAXS show that both the P(S-b-HIC) samples exhibit hexagonally packed cylindrical structures but different cross-sectional shapes; namely, P(S-b-HIC)-0.18 has a round-shaped cross-section while P(S-b-HIC)-0.31 has a distorted cross-section. From the WAXS measurements, P(S-b-HIC)-0.31 exhibits a sharp peak at q* = 3.9 nm−1, which is different from that of a nematic PHIC homopolymer that has a peak at q* = 4.6 nm−1. These results indicate that the PHIC blocks in P(S-b-HIC)-0.31 align obliquely to the interface in the columnar domain.
ChemistryNature.com

Describing chain-like assembly of ethoxygroup-functionalized organic molecules on Au(111) using high-throughput simulations

Due to the low corrugation of the Au(111) surface, 1,4-bis(phenylethynyl)-2,5-bis(ethoxy)benzene (PEEB) molecules can form quasi interlocked lateral patterns, which are observed in scanning tunneling microscopy experiments at low temperatures. We demonstrate a multi-dimensional clustering approach to quantify the anisotropic pair-wise interaction of molecules and explain these patterns. We perform high-throughput calculations to evaluate an energy function, which incorporates the adsorption energy of single PEEB molecules on the metal surface and the intermolecular interaction energy of a pair of PEEB molecules. The analysis of the energy function reveals, that, depending on coverage density, specific types of pattern are preferred which can potentially be exploited to form one-dimensional molecular wires on Au(111).
MathematicsNature.com

Dimensional reduction by geometrical frustration in a cubic antiferromagnet composed of tetrahedral clusters

Dimensionality is a critical factor in determining the properties of solids and is an apparent built-in character of the crystal structure. However, it can be an emergent and tunable property in geometrically frustrated spin systems. Here, we study the spin dynamics of the tetrahedral cluster antiferromagnet, pharmacosiderite, via muon spin resonance and neutron scattering. We find that the spin correlation exhibits a two-dimensional characteristic despite the isotropic connectivity of tetrahedral clusters made of spin 5/2 Fe3+ ions in the three-dimensional cubic crystal, which we ascribe to two-dimensionalisation by geometrical frustration based on spin wave calculations. Moreover, we suggest that even one-dimensionalisation occurs in the decoupled layers, generating low-energy and one-dimensional excitation modes, causing large spin fluctuation in the classical spin system. Pharmacosiderite facilitates studying the emergence of low-dimensionality and manipulating anisotropic responses arising from the dimensionality using an external magnetic field.
ChemistryNature.com

Enhancing the cooling potential of photoluminescent materials through evaluation of thermal and transmission loss mechanisms

Photoluminescent materials are advanced cutting-edge heat-rejecting materials capable of reemitting a part of the absorbed light through radiative/non-thermal recombination of excited electrons to their ground energy state. Photoluminescent materials have recently been developed and tested as advanced non-white heat-rejecting materials for urban heat mitigation application. Photoluminescent materials has shown promising cooling potential for urban heat mitigation application, but further developments should be made to achieve optimal photoluminescence cooling potential. In this paper, an advanced mathematical model is developed to explore the most efficient methods to enhance the photoluminescence cooling potential through estimation of contribution of non-radiative mechanisms. The non-radiative recombination mechanisms include: (1) Transmission loss and (2) Thermal losses including thermalization, quenching, and Stokes shift. The results on transmission and thermal loss mechanisms could be used for systems solely relying on photoluminescence cooling, while the thermal loss estimations can be helpful to minimize the non-radiative losses of both integrated photoluminescent-near infrared (NIR) reflective and stand-alone photoluminescent systems. As per our results, the transmission loss is higher than thermal loss in photoluminescent materials with an absorption edge wavelength (λAE) shorter than 794 nm and quantum yield (QY) of 50%. Our predictions show that thermalization loss overtakes quenching in photoluminescent materials with λAE longer than 834 nm and QY of 50%. The results also show that thermalization, quenching, and Stokes shift constitute around 56.8%, 35%, and 8.2% of the overall thermal loss. Results of this research can be used as a guide for the future research to enhance the photoluminescence cooling potential for urban heat mitigation application.
MathematicsNature.com

Geometry symmetry-free and higher-order optical bound states in the continuum

Geometrical symmetry plays a significant role in implementing robust, symmetry-protected, bound states in the continuum (BICs). However, this benefit is only theoretical in many cases since fabricated samples’ unavoidable imperfections may easily break the stringent geometrical requirements. Here we propose an approach by introducing the concept of geometrical-symmetry-free but symmetry-protected BICs, realized using the static-like environment induced by a zero-index metamaterial (ZIM). We find that robust BICs exist and are protected from the disordered distribution of multiple objects inside the ZIM host by its physical symmetries rather than geometrical ones. The geometric-symmetry-free BICs are robust, regardless of the objects’ external shapes and material parameters in the ZIM host. We further show theoretically and numerically that the existence of those higher-order BICs depends only on the number of objects. By practically designing a structural ZIM waveguide, the existence of BICs is numerically confirmed, as well as their independence on the presence of geometrical symmetry. Our findings provide a way of realizing higher-order BICs and link their properties to the disorder of photonic systems.
ChemistryNature.com

Metal organic framework derived NaCoO for room temperature hydrogen sulfide removal

Novel NaCoxOy adsorbents were fabricated by air calcination of (Na,Co)-organic frameworks at 700 °C. The NaCoxOy crystallized as hexagonal microsheets of 100–200 nm thickness with the presence of some polyhedral nanocrystals. The surface area was in the range of 1.15–1.90 m2 g−1. X-ray photoelectron spectroscopy (XPS) analysis confirmed Co2+ and Co3+ sites in MOFs, which were preserved in NaCoxOy. The synthesized adsorbents were studied for room-temperature H2S removal in both dry and moist conditions. NaCoxOy adsorbents were found ~ 80 times better than the MOF precursors. The maximum adsorption capacity of 168.2 mg g−1 was recorded for a 500 ppm H2S concentration flowing at a rate of 0.1 L min−1. The adsorption capacity decreased in the moist condition due to the competitive nature of water molecules for the H2S-binding sites. The PXRD analysis predicted Co3S4, CoSO4, Co3O4, and Co(OH)2 in the H2S-exposed sample. The XPS analysis confirmed the formation of sulfide, sulfur, and sulfate as the products of H2S oxidation at room temperature. The work reported here is the first study on the use of NaCoxOy type materials for H2S remediation.
CancerNature.com

Niacinamide and undenatured type II collagen modulates the inflammatory response in rats with monoiodoacetate-induced osteoarthritis

The current work aimed to examine the properties of oral supplementation of niacinamide and undenatured type II collagen (UCII) on the inflammation and joint pain behavior of rats with osteoarthritis (OA). Forty-nine Wistar rats were allocated into seven groups; control (no MIA), MIA as a non-supplemental group with monosodium iodoacetate (MIA)-induced knee osteoarthritis, MIA + undenatured type II collagen (UCII) at 4 mg/kg BW, MIA + Niacinamide at 40 mg/kg BW (NA40), MIA + Niacinamide at 200 mg/kg BW (NA200), MIA + UCII + NA40 and MIA + UCII + NA200. Serum IL‐1β, IL‐6, TNF-α, COMP, and CRP increased in rats with OA and decreased in UCII and NA groups (p < 0.05). Rats with osteoarthritis had greater serum MDA and knee joint MMP-3, NF-κB, and TGβ protein levels and decreased in treated groups with UCII and NA (p < 0.05). The rats with OA also bore elevated joint diameters with joint pain behavior measured as decreased the stride lengths, the paw areas, and the paw widths, and increased the Kellgren-Lawrence and the Mankin scores (p < 0.05) and decreased in UCII treated groups. These results suggest the combinations with the UCII + NA supplementation as being most effective and reduce the inflammation responses for most OA symptoms in rats.
PhysicsAPS physics

Description of Resonant Inelastic X-Ray Scattering in Correlated Metals

To fully capitalize on the potential and versatility of resonant inelastic x-ray scattering (RIXS), it is essential to develop the capability to interpret different RIXS contributions through calculations, including the dependence on momentum transfer, from first principles for correlated materials. Toward that objective, we present new methodology for calculating the full RIXS response of a correlated metal in an unbiased fashion. Through comparison of measurements and calculations that tune the incident photon energy over a wide portion of the Fe.
ScienceNature.com

Population-wide diversity and stability of serum antibody epitope repertoires against human microbiota

Serum antibodies can recognize both pathogens and commensal gut microbiota. However, our current understanding of antibody repertoires is largely based on DNA sequencing of the corresponding B-cell receptor genes, and actual bacterial antigen targets remain incompletely characterized. Here we have profiled the serum antibody responses of 997 healthy individuals against 244,000 rationally selected peptide antigens derived from gut microbiota and pathogenic and probiotic bacteria. Leveraging phage immunoprecipitation sequencing (PhIP-Seq) based on phage-displayed synthetic oligo libraries, we detect a wide breadth of individual-specific as well as shared antibody responses against microbiota that associate with age and gender. We also demonstrate that these antibody epitope repertoires are more longitudinally stable than gut microbiome species abundances. Serum samples of more than 200 individuals collected five years apart could be accurately matched and could serve as an immunologic fingerprint. Overall, our results suggest that systemic antibody responses provide a non-redundant layer of information about microbiota beyond gut microbial species composition.
ScienceNature.com

Bioavailability of arsenic, cadmium, lead and mercury as measured by intestinal permeability

In this study, the intestinal permeability of metal(loid)s (MLs) such as arsenic (As), cadmium (Cd), lead (Pb) and mercury (Hg) was examined, as influenced by gut microbes and chelating agents using an in vitro gastrointestinal/Caco-2 cell intestinal epithelium model. The results showed that in the presence of gut microbes or chelating agents, there was a significant decrease in the permeability of MLs (As-7.5%, Cd-6.3%, Pb-7.9% and Hg-8.2%) as measured by apparent permeability coefficient value (Papp), with differences in ML retention and complexation amongst the chelants and the gut microbes. The decrease in ML permeability varied amongst the MLs. Chelating agents reduce intestinal absorption of MLs by forming complexes thereby making them less permeable. In the case of gut bacteria, the decrease in the intestinal permeability of MLs may be associated to a direct protection of the intestinal barrier against the MLs or indirect intestinal ML sequestration by the gut bacteria through adsorption on bacterial surface. Thus, both gut microbes and chelating agents can be used to decrease the intestinal permeability of MLs, thereby mitigating their toxicity.
ScienceNature.com

Furcated droplet motility on crystalline surfaces

Directed liquid motion has been conventionally mediated by functionalizing chemical inhomogeneity or texturing topological anisotropy on target surfaces. Here we show the self-propulsion of droplets that furcated in well-defined directions on piezoelectric single crystals in the absence of any apparent asymmetry or external force. By selecting the crystal plane to interface with the droplets, the thermoelastic–piezoelectric interplay yields intricate electric potential profiles, enabling various forms of self-propulsion including unidirectional, bifurcated and trifurcated. This effect originates from an anisotropic crystalline structure that generates contrasting macroscopic liquid behaviours and is observed with cold/hot and volatile droplets. Intrinsically oriented liquid motions have broad applicability in processes ranging from soft matter engineering, autonomous material delivery and thermal management to biochemical analysis.
CancerNature.com

RHBDF1 promotes AP-1-activated endothelial–mesenchymal transition in tumor fibrotic stroma formation

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volume 6, Article number: 273 (2021) Cite this article. There is a growing body of evidence that the human rhomboid family-1 gene (RHBDF1) plays an important role in the modulation of tumor inflammatory (Supplementary Fig. 1a) and hypoxic microenvironment.1 We report here the discovery of a molecular mechanism involving RHBDF1 in the activation of the transcription factor AP-1, a major player in the modulation of fibrotic stroma formation, a result of the accumulation and proliferation of cancer-associated fibroblasts (CAFs) in response to an intratumoral inflammatory condition.2 Interestingly, certain CAFs were found to originate from destabilized vasculature through a process termed endothelial–mesenchymal transition (EndMT).3 The process leads to destabilization of blood vessel wall and mobilization of endothelial cells, together with enhanced secretion of a host of extracellular matrix (ECM) proteins involved in fibrotic stroma formation.4 The molecular mechanisms of EndMT in tumors remain largely unclear, however.
ScienceNature.com

RNA polymerase II transcription compartments: from multivalent chromatin binding to liquid droplet formation?

Nature Reviews Molecular Cell Biology (2021)Cite this article. Recent studies invoke phase separation as a mechanism underlying the formation of ‘transcriptional condensates’. However, similarities between transcriptional condensates and the previously introduced ‘transcription factories’ model raise the question of what distinguishes the two models. One crucial aspect to consider is the contribution of intrinsically disordered regions in transcription-relevant factors.
ChemistryNature.com

Enhanced sunlight photocatalytic activity and biosafety of marine-driven synthesized cerium oxide nanoparticles

This contribution presents the biosynthesis, physiochemical properties, toxicity and photocatalytic activity of biogenic CeO2 NPs using, for the first time, marine oyster extract as an effective and rich source of bioreducing and capping/stabilizing agents in a one-pot recipe. CeO2 NPs formation was initially confirmed through the color change from light green to pale yellow and subsequently, their corresponding absorption peak was spectroscopically determined at 310 nm with an optical band-gap of 4.67 eV using the DR-UV technique. Further, XRD and Raman analyses indicated that nanoceria possessed face-centered cubic arrangements without any impurities, having an average crystallite size of 10 nm. TEM and SEM results revealed that biogenic CeO2 NPs was approximately spherical in shape with a median particle size of 15 ± 1 nm. The presence of various bioorganic substances on the surface of nanoparticles was deduced by FTIR and TGA results. It is found that marine-based nanoceria shows no cytotoxic effect on the normal cell, thus indicating their enhanced biocompatibility and biosafety to living organisms. Environmentally, due to energy band gap, visible light-activated CeO2 nanocatalyst revealed superior photocatalytic performance on degradation of methylene blue pollutant with removal rate of 99%. Owing to the simplicity, cost-effectiveness, and environmentally friendly nature, this novel marine biosynthetic route paves the way for prospective applications of nanoparticles in various areas.
ScienceNature.com

Improvement of a SARS-CoV-2 vaccine by enhancing the conjugation efficiency of the immunogen to self-assembled nanoparticles

Cellular & Molecular Immunology (2021)Cite this article. Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) has become a worldwide public health emergency, threatening public health and global stability [1]. The development of a safe and effective vaccine is urgently needed to control the pandemic. Generally, nanoparticle (NP) vaccines can generate a more potent immune response than mRNA vaccines [2]. We and others have developed various self-assembled NP vaccines, which employ a SpyTag/SpyCatcher conjugation system to present immunogens on the surface of NPs [3, 4]. However, the conjugation between immunogens and NPs is not efficient enough for satisfactory application. In this study, to further improve the presentation of antigens on the NPs, we developed a GvTagOpti/SdCatcher system derived from Gardnerella vaginalis and Streptococcus dysgalactiae, respectively, to present immunogens on NPs with much higher efficiency, eliciting more potent immune responses in mice than the original SpyTag/SpyCatcher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy