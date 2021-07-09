Cancel
Kondo effect and superconductivity in niobium with iron impurities

By Hansong Zeng, Dan Zhou, Guoqing Liang, Rujun Tang, Zhi H. Hang, Zhiwei Hu, Zixi Pei, X. S. Ling
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKondo effect is an interesting phenomenon in quantum many-body physics. Niobium (Nb) is a conventional superconductor important for many superconducting device applications. It was long thought that the Kondo effect cannot be observed in Nb because the magnetic moment of a magnetic impurity, e.g. iron (Fe), would have been quenched in Nb. Here we report an observation of the Kondo effect in a Nb thin film structure. We found that by co-annealing Nb films with Fe in Argon gas at above 400 \(^{\circ }\)C for an hour, one can induce a Kondo effect in Nb. The Kondo effect is more pronounced at higher annealing temperature. The temperature dependence of the resistance suggests existence of remnant superconductivity at low temperatures even though the system never becomes superconducting. We find that the Hamann theory for the Kondo resistivity gives a satisfactory fitting to the result. The Hamann analysis gives a Kondo temperature for this Nb–Fe system at \(\sim \) 16 K, well above the superconducting transition onset temperature 9 K of the starting Nb film, suggesting that the screening of the impurity spins is effective to allow Cooper pairs to form at low temperatures. We suggest that the mechanism by which the Fe impurities retain partially their magnetic moment is that they are located at the grain boundaries, not fully dissolved into the bcc lattice of Nb.

www.nature.com

PhysicsNature.com

Controlled multi-photon subtraction with cascaded Rydberg superatoms as single-photon absorbers

The preparation of light pulses with well-defined quantum properties requires precise control at the individual photon level. Here, we demonstrate exact and controlled multi-photon subtraction from incoming light pulses. We employ a cascaded system of tightly confined cold atom ensembles with strong, collectively enhanced coupling of photons to Rydberg states. The excitation blockade resulting from interactions between Rydberg atoms limits photon absorption to one per ensemble and rapid dephasing of the collective excitation suppresses stimulated re-emission of the photon. We experimentally demonstrate subtraction with up to three absorbers. Furthermore, we present a thorough theoretical analysis of our scheme where we identify weak Raman decay of the long-lived Rydberg state as the main source of infidelity in the subtracted photon number and investigate the performance of the multi-photon subtractor for increasing absorber numbers in the presence of Raman decay.
ScienceNature.com

Fast holographic scattering compensation for deep tissue biological imaging

Scattering in biological tissues is a major barrier for in vivo optical imaging of all but the most superficial structures. Progress toward overcoming the distortions caused by scattering in turbid media has been made by shaping the excitation wavefront to redirect power into a single point in the imaging plane. However, fast, non-invasive determination of the required wavefront compensation remains challenging. Here, we introduce a quickly converging algorithm for non-invasive scattering compensation, termed DASH, in which holographic phase stepping interferometry enables new phase information to be updated after each measurement. This leads to rapid improvement of the wavefront correction, forming a focus after just one measurement iteration and achieving an order of magnitude higher signal enhancement at this stage than the previous state-of-the-art. Using DASH, we demonstrate two-photon fluorescence imaging of microglia cells in highly turbid mouse hippocampal tissue down to a depth of 530 μm.
ChemistryNature.com

Majorana zero modes in impurity-assisted vortex of LiFeAs superconductor

The iron-based superconductor is emerging as a promising platform for Majorana zero mode, which can be used to implement topological quantum computation. One of the most significant advances of this platform is the appearance of large vortex level spacing that strongly protects Majorana zero mode from other low-lying quasiparticles. Despite the advantages in the context of physics research, the inhomogeneity of various aspects hampers the practical construction of topological qubits in the compounds studied so far. Here we show that the stoichiometric superconductor LiFeAs is a good candidate to overcome this obstacle. By using scanning tunneling microscopy, we discover that the Majorana zero modes, which are absent on the natural clean surface, can appear in vortices influenced by native impurities. Our detailed analysis reveals a new mechanism for the emergence of those Majorana zero modes, i.e. native tuning of bulk Dirac fermions. The discovery of Majorana zero modes in this homogeneous material, with a promise of tunability, offers an ideal material platform for manipulating and braiding Majorana zero modes, pushing one step forward towards topological quantum computation.
Chemistryarxiv.org

Surface Majorana Cones and Helical Majorana Hinge Modes in Superconducting Dirac Semimetals

In the presence of certain symmetries, three-dimensional Dirac semimetals can harbor not only surface Fermi arcs, but also surface Dirac cones. Motivated by the experimental observation of rotation-symmetry-protected Dirac semimetal states in iron-based superconductors, we investigate the potential intrinsic topological phases in a $C_{4z}$-rotational invariant superconducting Dirac semimetal with $s_{\pm}$-wave pairing. When the normal state harbors only surface Fermi arcs on the side surfaces, we find that an interesting gapped superconducting state with a quartet of Majorana cones on each side surface can be realized, even though the first-order topology of its bulk is trivial. When the normal state simultaneously harbors surface Fermi arcs and surface Dirac cones, we find that a second-order time-reversal invariant topological superconductor with helical Majorana hinge states can be realized. The criteria for these two distinct topological phases have a simple geometric interpretation in terms of three characteristic surfaces in momentum space. By reducing the bulk material to a thin film normal to the axis of rotation symmetry, we further find that a two-dimensional first-order time-reversal invariant topological superconductor can be realized if the inversion symmetry is broken by applying a gate voltage. Our work reveals that diverse topological superconducting phases and types of Majorana modes can be realized in superconducting Dirac semimetals.
Chemistryarxiv.org

Prediction of high-Tc superconductivity in ternary lanthanum borohydrides

Xiaowei Liang, Aitor Bergara, Xudong Wei, Linyan Wang, Rongxin Sun, Hanyu Liu, Russell J. Hemley, Lin Wang, Guoying Gao, Yongjun Tian. The study of superconductivity in compressed hydrides is of great interest due to measurements of high critical temperatures (Tc) in the vicinity of room temperature, beginning with the observations of LaH10 at 170-190 GPa. However, the pressures required for synthesis of these high Tc superconducting hydrides currently remain extremely high. Here we show the investigation of crystal structures and superconductivity in the La-B-H system under pressure with particle-swarm intelligence structure searches methods in combination with first-principles calculations. Structures with six stoichiometries, LaBH, LaBH3, LaBH4, LaBH6, LaBH7 and LaBH8, were predicted to become stable under pressure. Remarkably, the hydrogen atoms in LaBH8 were found to bond with B atoms in a manner that is similar to that in H3S. Lattice dynamics calculations indicate that LaBH7 and LaBH8 become dynamically stable at pressures as low as 109.2 and 48.3 GPa, respectively. Moreover, the two phases were predicted to be superconducting with a critical temperature (Tc) of 93 K and 156 K at 110 GPa and 55 GPa, respectively. Our results provide guidance for future experiments targeting new hydride superconductors with both low synthesis pressures and high Tc.
Chemistryarxiv.org

Superconducting incommensurate host-guest phases in compressed elemental sulfur

We use Density Functional Theory (DFT) and structure searching methods to show that the ground state of elemental sulfur is a Barium-IVa type incommensurate host-guest (HG) phase between $386$-$679$ GPa, becoming the first group-VI element predicted to possess such a structure. Within the HG phase, sulfur undergoes a series of transitions in which adjacent guest chains are not aligned but rather offset by different amounts, which can be described as a rearrangement of the stacking order of the chains. We show that these chain rearrangements are intimately coupled to modulations of the host and guest atoms which prove crucial to stabilising the HG structure. Unlike the high-pressure HG phases of other elements, sulfur does not exhibit interstitial charge localisation, and instead features strongly localised `voids' that are depleted of electronic charge. Prior to adopting the HG structure, we predict that sulfur possesses an orthorhombic structure of $Fdd2$ symmetry. We calculate the superconducting critical temperatures of these newly discovered phases, and show that $T_c$ is expected to peak between $24.8$ and $28.2$ K at $271$ GPa.
PhysicsAPS physics

Superconducting orbital magnetoelectric effect and its evolution across the superconductor-normal metal phase transition

The superconducting magnetoelectric effect, which is the current-induced magnetization in a superconductor, mainly focused on spin magnetization in previous studies, but ignored the effect of the orbital magnetic moments carried by the paired Bloch electrons. In this work, we show that orbital magnetic moments in superconductors can induce large orbital magnetization in the presence of a current. We constructed a unified description for the current-induced spin and orbital magnetization across the superconductor-normal metal phase transition. We find that in a superconductor with uniform pairing, the current-induced magnetization at a given current density is the same as that in its normal metal state, while with the nonuniform superconducting pairing, the current-induced magnetization exhibits an abrupt change in magnitude near the superconductor-normal metal phase transition. Importantly, our theory predicts the orbital magnetoelectric effect in superconducting twisted bilayer graphene which has paired Bloch electrons with large orbital magnetic moments and negligible spin-orbit coupling. We propose that the measurement of the current-induced orbital magnetoelectric effect can be used to detect the possible nonuniform pairings in twisted bilayer graphene and other newly discovered superconductors with nontrivial Berry curvatures.
Chemistryarxiv.org

Prediction of High Temperature Superconductivity in Experimentally Observed Solid Hydrogen

Recent experimental developments in hydrogen-rich materials in high pressures have put this class of materials above others in the race toward room temperature superconductivity. As it is the basis of all the materials in this class, the efforts to determine the properties of pure solid hydrogen at high pressures remain intense. Most notably, a recent experimental study of the metallization of hydrogen identified the crystal phase of the solid as the C2/c-24 molecular phase up to ~425 GPa. It is possible that the observed metallization is caused by band structure effects and not a structural phase transition, and the material remains in this crystal phase up to higher pressures. Therefore it is of crucial importance to determine the superconducting properties of the C2/c-24 phase. Here, we employ a Wannier function-based dense k-point and q-point sampling to compute the electron-phonon coupling and superconducting properties of molecular hydrogen in the C2/c-24 phase. We find that the material has a high superconducting transition temperature of 242 K at 500 GPa. We also find that the transition temperature rapidly increases with pressure in the 400 - 500 GPa range.
ChemistryPosted by
SlashGear

Ultrathin semiconductors fitted with superconducting contacts for the first time

Researchers from the University of Basel have announced that they have equipped an ultrathin semiconductor with superconducting contacts for the first time. The materials used are extremely thin, featuring novel electronic and optical properties the researchers believe could pave the way for previously unimagined applications. When the ultrathin semiconductors are combined with superconductors, they are expected to lead to new quantum phenomena and find use in quantum technology.
Physicsarxiv.org

Superconductivity at 44.4 K achieved by intercalating EMIM+ into FeSe

Superconductivity with transition temperature Tc above 40 K was observed in protonated FeSe (Hy-FeSe) previously with the ionic liquid of EMIM-BF4 used in the electrochemical process. However, the real superconducting phase is not clear until now, and detailed structural, magnetization and electrical transport measurements are lacking. By using similar protonating technique on FeSe single crystals, we obtained superconducting samples with Tc above 40 K. We show that the obtained superconducting phase is not Hy-FeSe but actually an organic-ion (C6H11N2+ referred to as EMIM+)-intercalated phase (EMIM)xFeSe. By using X-ray diffraction technique, two sets of index peaks corresponding with different c-axis lattice constants are detected in the protonated samples, which belong to the newly formed phase of intercalated (EMIM)xFeSe and the residual FeSe, respectively. The superconductivity of (EMIM)xFeSe with Tc of 44.4 K is confirmed by resistivity and magnetic susceptibility measurements. Temperature dependence of resistivity with different applied magnetic fields reveals that the upper critical field Hc2 is quite high, while the irreversibility field Hirr is suppressed quickly with increasing temperature till about 20 K. This indicates that the resultant compound has a high anisotropy with a large spacing between the FeSe layers.
PhysicsAPS physics

Spin-dependent tunneling between individual superconducting bound states

Magnetic impurities on superconductors induce discrete bound levels inside the superconducting gap, known as Yu-Shiba-Rusinov (YSR) states. YSR levels are fully spin polarized such that the tunneling between YSR states depends on their relative spin orientation. Here, we use scanning tunneling spectroscopy to resolve the spin dynamics in the tunneling process between two YSR states by experimentally extracting the angle between the spins. To this end, we exploit the ratio of thermally activated and direct spectral features in the measurement to directly extract the relative spin orientation between the two YSR states. We find freely rotating spins down to 7 mK, indicating a purely paramagnetic nature of the impurities. Such a noncollinear spin alignment is essential not only for producing Majorana bound states but also as an outlook manipulating and moving the Majorana state onto the tip.
PhysicsPhys.org

Researchers discover unusual competition between charge density wave and superconductivity

A research team led by Prof. Chen Xianhui from University of Science and Technology of China of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) found an unusual competition between charge density wave (CDW) and superconductivity in CsV3Sb5, a layered kagome metal, which provides key experimental evidence for understanding novel CDW and superconductivity. The result was published in Nature Communications and recommended as featured article.
Physicsarxiv.org

Signatures of the orthogonality catastrophe in a coherently driven impurity

We consider a fixed impurity immersed in a Fermi gas at finite temperature. We take the impurity to have two internal spin states, where the $\uparrow$ state is assumed to interact with the medium such that it exhibits the orthogonality catastrophe, while the $\downarrow$ state is a bare noninteracting particle. Introducing a Rabi coupling between the impurity states therefore allows us to investigate the coupling between a discrete spectral peak and the Fermi-edge singularity, i.e., between states with and without a quasiparticle residue. Combining an exact treatment of the uncoupled impurity Green's functions with a variational approach to treat the Rabi driven dynamics, we find that the system features Rabi oscillations whose frequency scales as a non-trivial power of the Rabi drive at low temperatures. This reflects the power law of the Fermi-edge singularity and, importantly, this behavior is qualitatively different from the case of a mobile impurity quasiparticle where the scaling is linear. We therefore argue that the scaling law serves as an experimentally implementable probe of the orthogonality catastrophe. We additionally simulate rf spectroscopy beyond linear response, finding a remarkable agreement with an experiment using heavy impurities [Kohstall $\textit{et al.}$, Nature $\textbf{485}$, 615 (2012)], thus demonstrating the power of our approach.
PhysicsNature.com

Light-induced enhancement of superconductivity in iron-based superconductor FeSeTe

Illumination of light on matter normally causes heating and destroys the ordered ground states. Despite this common understanding, recent advances in ultrafast light sources have enabled the non-thermal control of quantum phases. Here, we report the light-induced enhancement of superconductivity in a thin film of an iron chalcogenide FeSe0.5Te0.5, which exhibits multiple quantum condensates associated with the multi-orbital character. Upon the photoexcitation, we observed a transient increase of the superfluid density as indicated by the optical conductivity in the frequency range of superconducting gaps. The light-induced enhancement of superconductivity is further corroborated by the photoinduced enhancement of terahertz third harmonic generation, which is accounted for by the Higgs mode response. The ultrafast dynamics of two superfluid components revealed by frequency- and time-resolved terahertz measurements indicate the interplay between the condensates through the interband Cooper pairings while suggesting the potential tunability of the pairing interaction by light in the ultrafast timescale.
PhysicsPhysics World

Unusual superconductivity appears in a Kagome metal

Researchers at the Beijing National Laboratory for Condensed Matter Physics and Institute of Physics, Chinese Academy of Sciences, have found evidence for an unusual superconducting state in CsV3Sb5, a so-called Kagome metal that exhibits exotic electronic properties. The finding could shed new light on how superconductivity emerges in materials where phenomena such as frustrated magnetism and intertwined orders play a major role.
PhysicsScience Daily

New mechanism of superconductivity discovered in graphene

Superconductivity is a physical phenomenon where the electrical resistance of a material drops to zero under a certain critical temperature. Bardeen-Cooper-Schrieffer (BCS) theory is a well-established explanation that describes superconductivity in most materials. It states that Cooper pairs of electrons are formed in the lattice under sufficiently low temperature and that BCS superconductivity arises from their condensation. While graphene itself is an excellent conductor of electricity, it does not exhibit BCS superconductivity due to the suppression of electron-phonon interactions. This is also the reason that most 'good' conductors such as gold and copper are 'bad' superconductors.
ChemistryPhys.org

Two-dome superconductivity in a kagome superconductor discovered under high pressure

Recently, a research team led by Prof. Yang Zhaorong from the Hefei Institutes of Physical Science (HFIPS) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS), in collaboration with researchers from the Anhui University and other institutions, discovered pressure-induced two-dome superconductivity in the quasi-two-dimensional topological kagome superconductor CsV3Sb5. This work was published in Physical Review B and selected as Editors' Suggestion.
Physicssciencecodex.com

Higher-order topological superconductivity in monolayer Fe(Te,Se)

In particle physics, a Majorana Fermion is charge neutral and its antiparticle is just itself. In condensed matter physics, a Majorana zero mode (MZM) is a quasi-particle excitation, which appears in the surfaces or edges of topological superconductors. Unlike the ordinary particles or quasi-particles that obey boson or fermion statistics, MZM obeys non-abelian statistics, a key property that makes MZM the building block for realizing topological quantum computation. Currently major experimental efforts focus on heterostructures made of superconductors and spin-orbit coupled systems (such as semiconducting nano-wires and topological insulators), where evidences of MZMs have been found. Unambiguous detection and manipulation of MZMs in these heterostructures, however, heavily rely on the superconducting proximity effect that suffers from the complexity of the interface. Furthermore, the low operation temperature of conventional superconducting materials complicates further manipulation of MZMs.
ChemistryNature.com

Constructing synthetic materials with superconducting quantum circuits

Quantum materials exhibit intriguing, and potentially useful, properties that are not yet fully understood, but are thought to be uniquely described by quantum theory. Examples of such materials include the high-temperature superconducting cuprates and fractional quantum Hall materials, either of which could enable new low-power-consumption electronics. Currently, these materials only display their potentially useful behaviour in far-from-everyday conditions (such as very high pressure or very low temperatures), hampering their study. If we could fully understand the underlying quantum physics, we might be able to engineer materials practical for technological applications.

