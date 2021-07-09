Cancel
Low-temperature and atmospheric pressure plasma for palm biodiesel hydrogenation

By Grittima Kongprawes, Doonyapong Wongsawaeng, Kanokwan Ngaosuwan, Worapon Kiatkittipong, Suttichai Assabumrungrat
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePartially hydrogenated fatty acid methyl ester (H-FAME) is conventionally produced through partial hydrogenation under high pressure and elevated temperature in the presence of a catalyst. Herein, a novel green, catalyst-free, non-thermal and atmospheric pressure dielectric barrier discharge (DBD) plasma was employed instead of a conventional method to hydrogenate palm FAME. H-FAME became more saturated with the conversion of C18:2 and C18:3 of 47.4 and 100%, respectively, at 100 W input power, 1 mm gas-filled gap size and 80% H2 in the mixed gas at room temperature for 5 h, causing a reduction of the iodine value from 50.2 to 43.5. Oxidation stability increased from 12.8 to 20 h while a cloud point changed from 13.5 to 16 °C. Interestingly, DBD plasma hydrogenation resulted in no trans-fatty acid formation which provided a positive effect on the cloud point. This green DBD plasma system showed a superior performance to a conventional catalytic reaction. It is an alternative method that is safe from explosion due to the mild operating condition, as well as being highly environmentally friendly by reducing waste and energy utilization from the regeneration process required for a catalytic process. This novel green plasma hydrogenation technique could also be applied to other liquid-based processes.

