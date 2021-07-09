Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mathematics

Filtration mapping as complete Bell state analyzer for bosonic particles

By A. V. Kozubov, A. A. Gaidash, A. D. Kiselev, G. P. Miroshnichenko
Nature.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this paper, we present the approach to complete Bell state analysis based on filtering mapping. The key distinctive feature of this appoach is that it avoids complications related to using either hyperentanglement or representation of the Bell states as concatenated Greenber–Horne–Zeilinger (C-GHZ) state to perform discrimination procedure. We describe two techniques developed within the suggested approach and based on two-step algorithms with two different types of filtration mapping which can be called the non-demolition and semi-demolition filtrations. In the method involving non-demolition filtration measurement the filtration process employs cross-Kerr nonlinearity and the probe mode to distinguish between the two pairs of the Bell states. In the case of semi-demolition measurement, the two states are unambiguously discriminated and hence destroyed, whereas filtraton keeps the other two states intact. We show that the measurement that destroys the single photon subspace in every mode and preserves the superposition of zero and two photons can be realized with discrete photodetection based on microresonator with atoms.

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deng
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quantum State#Cos#Quantum Physics#Bell State#Map#Filtraton#Qkd#Quantum Teleportation3#Quantum Computation17#In22#In23#Linear Optics#In24#In29#Qnd#In32#Cnot
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Mathematics
News Break
Science
News Break
Physics
News Break
Computer Science
Related
Physicsarxiv.org

Title:Comment on `Single particle nonlocality with completely independent reference states'

Authors:Tamoghna Das, Marcin Karczewski, Antonio Mandarino, Marcin Markiewicz, Bianka Woloncewicz, Marek Żukowski. Abstract: We comment on the purported violation of local realism, by a single photon induced correlations between homodyne detectors, which one can find in: New J. Phys. {\bf 10}, 113024 (2008), [arXiv:0807.0109]. The claim is erroneous, due to a calculational mistake. As the result is the basis of other claims in the paper, they are unsubstantiated.
Nature.com

Quantum discord of thermal two-photon orbital angular momentum state: mimicking teleportation to transmit an image

We formulate a density matrix to fully describe two-photon state within a thermal light source in the photon orbital angular momentum (OAM) Hilbert space. We prove the separability, i.e., zero entanglement of the thermal two-photon state. Still, we reveal the hidden quantum correlations in terms of geometric measures of discord. By mimicking the original protocol of quantum teleportation, we demonstrate that the non-zero quantum discord can be utilized to transmit a high-dimensional OAM state at the single-photon level. It is found that albeit the low fidelity of teleportation due to the inherent component of maximally mixed state, the information of all parameters that characterize the original state can still be extracted from the teleported one. Besides, we demonstrate that the multiple repetitions of the protocol, enable the transmission of a complex-amplitude light field, e.g., an optical image, regardless of being accompanied with a featureless background. We also distinguish our scheme of optical image transmission from that of ghost imaging.
Mathematicsarxiv.org

Quantitative Marcinkiewicz's theorem and central limit theorems: applications to spin systems and point processes

The classical Marcinkiewicz theorem states that if an entire characteristic function $\Psi$ of a non-degenerate real-valued random variable $X$ is of the form $\exp(P(u))$ for some polynomial $P$, then $X$ has to be a Gaussian. In this work, we obtain a broad, quantitative extension of this framework in several directions, establish central limit theorems (CLTs) with explicit rates of convergence, and demonstrate Gaussian fluctuations in continuous spin systems and general classes of point processes. In particular, we obtain quantitative decay estimates on the Kolmogorov-Smirnov distance between $X$ and a Gaussian under the condition that $\Psi$ does not vanish only on a bounded disk. This leads to quantitative CLTs applicable to very general and possibly strongly dependent random systems. In spite of the general applicability, our rates for the CLT match the classic Berry-Esseen bounds for independent sums up to a log factor. We implement this programme for two important classes of models in probability and statistical physics. First, we extend to the setting of continuous spins a popular paradigm for obtaining CLTs for discrete spin systems that is based on the theory of Lee-Yang zeros, focussing in particular on the XY model, Heisenberg ferromagnets and generalised Ising models. Secondly, we establish Gaussian fluctuations for linear statistics of so-called $\alpha$-determinantal processes for $\alpha \in \mathbb{R}$ (including the usual determinantal, Poisson and permanental processes) under very general conditions, including in particular higher dimensional settings where structural alternatives such as random matrix techniques are not available. Our applications demonstrate the significance of having to control the characteristic function only on a (small) disk, and lead to CLTs which, to the best of our knowledge, are not known in generality.
TV & VideosPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: Man Enters a Bar in the Deep West

Todays' #jokeoftheday is about a young man from the old days of the west. He went in search of a job at a saloon, and after getting the job, the owner gave him a warning he didn't see coming. A young man from the old days of the American west...
Sciencearxiv.org

Phase-ordering kinetics in the Allen-Cahn (Model A) class: universal aspects elucidated by electrically-induced transition in liquid crystals

The two-dimensional (2d) Ising model is the statistical physics textbook example for phase transitions and their kinetics. Quenched through the Curie point with Glauber rates, the late-time description of the ferromagnetic domain coarsening finds its place at the scalar sector of the Allen-Cahn (Model A) class. Resisting exact results sought since Lifshitz's account in 1962, the central quantities in 2d Model A $-$ most scaling exponents and correlation functions $-$ remain known up to approximate theories whose disparate outcomes urge experimental confrontation. Here, we report a comprehensive study on the coarsening of 2d twisted nematic liquid crystals whose kinetics is induced by a super-fast electrical switching from a spatiotemporally chaotic state to a two-phase concurrent, equilibrium one. Tracking the dynamics via optical microscopy, we firstly show sharp evidence of well-established Model A aspects, such as the dynamic exponent $z=2$ and the dynamic scaling hypothesis, to then move forward and: $i)$ confirm the Bray-Humayun theory for the Porod's regime of spatial correlators; $ii)$ show that their nontrivial decay beyond the Porod's regime is captured by Gaussian-based models; $iii)$ corroborate the aging hypothesis for Model A, which includes the collapse of two-time correlators into a master curve that is $iv)$ best accounted for by a solution of the local scaling invariance theory: the same solution that fits the 2d nonconserved Ising model (2dIM) data along with the Fisher-Huse conjecture. We also $v)$ suggest the true value for the local persistence exponent, in disfavour of the exact value for the diffusion equation. Finally, we $vi)$ extract a universal fractal dimension for the morphology of persistence clusters. Due to its accuracy and possibilities, this experimental setup may work as a prototype to address universality issues in the realm of nonequilibrium systems.

Comments / 0

Community Policy