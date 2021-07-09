Effect of nonuniform perpendicular anisotropy in ferromagnetic resonance spectra in magnetic nanorings
The high frequency dynamic behaviors of magnetic nanorings with variable anisotropy along their radius have been studied using micromagnetic simulations. The dynamic susceptibility spectrum and spatial localization of the ferromagnetic resonance modes are investigated by varying anisotropy gradients in nanorings of 200 nm of external radius, with different internal radii. Both the resonant frequencies and the number of peaks depend on the lower energy magnetization configuration which in turn is a function of anisotropy gradients. Besides, it is shown that the effects of the anisotropy gradient are relevant even for the narrowest ring of 10 nm wide. The idea of controlling frequencies by modifying the anisotropy gradients of the system suggests the possibility of using these nanostructures in potential magnetic controllable frequency devices.www.nature.com
Comments / 0