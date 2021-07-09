Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chemistry

Effect of nonuniform perpendicular anisotropy in ferromagnetic resonance spectra in magnetic nanorings

By E. Saavedra, A. Riveros, J. L. Palma
Nature.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe high frequency dynamic behaviors of magnetic nanorings with variable anisotropy along their radius have been studied using micromagnetic simulations. The dynamic susceptibility spectrum and spatial localization of the ferromagnetic resonance modes are investigated by varying anisotropy gradients in nanorings of 200 nm of external radius, with different internal radii. Both the resonant frequencies and the number of peaks depend on the lower energy magnetization configuration which in turn is a function of anisotropy gradients. Besides, it is shown that the effects of the anisotropy gradient are relevant even for the narrowest ring of 10 nm wide. The idea of controlling frequencies by modifying the anisotropy gradients of the system suggests the possibility of using these nanostructures in potential magnetic controllable frequency devices.

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Magnetic Anisotropy#Magnetization#Perpendicular#Fmr#Meron#Vortex#Micromagnetic#Oommf
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Chile
News Break
Science
News Break
Computer Science
News Break
Chemistry
Related
PhysicsNature.com

Controlled multi-photon subtraction with cascaded Rydberg superatoms as single-photon absorbers

The preparation of light pulses with well-defined quantum properties requires precise control at the individual photon level. Here, we demonstrate exact and controlled multi-photon subtraction from incoming light pulses. We employ a cascaded system of tightly confined cold atom ensembles with strong, collectively enhanced coupling of photons to Rydberg states. The excitation blockade resulting from interactions between Rydberg atoms limits photon absorption to one per ensemble and rapid dephasing of the collective excitation suppresses stimulated re-emission of the photon. We experimentally demonstrate subtraction with up to three absorbers. Furthermore, we present a thorough theoretical analysis of our scheme where we identify weak Raman decay of the long-lived Rydberg state as the main source of infidelity in the subtracted photon number and investigate the performance of the multi-photon subtractor for increasing absorber numbers in the presence of Raman decay.
ScienceNature.com

Fast holographic scattering compensation for deep tissue biological imaging

Scattering in biological tissues is a major barrier for in vivo optical imaging of all but the most superficial structures. Progress toward overcoming the distortions caused by scattering in turbid media has been made by shaping the excitation wavefront to redirect power into a single point in the imaging plane. However, fast, non-invasive determination of the required wavefront compensation remains challenging. Here, we introduce a quickly converging algorithm for non-invasive scattering compensation, termed DASH, in which holographic phase stepping interferometry enables new phase information to be updated after each measurement. This leads to rapid improvement of the wavefront correction, forming a focus after just one measurement iteration and achieving an order of magnitude higher signal enhancement at this stage than the previous state-of-the-art. Using DASH, we demonstrate two-photon fluorescence imaging of microglia cells in highly turbid mouse hippocampal tissue down to a depth of 530 μm.
ChemistryNature.com

Engineering atomic-scale magnetic fields by dysprosium single atom magnets

Atomic scale engineering of magnetic fields is a key ingredient for miniaturizing quantum devices and precision control of quantum systems. This requires a unique combination of magnetic stability and spin-manipulation capabilities. Surface-supported single atom magnets offer such possibilities, where long temporal and thermal stability of the magnetic states can be achieved by maximizing the magnet/ic anisotropy energy (MAE) and by minimizing quantum tunnelling of the magnetization. Here, we show that dysprosium (Dy) atoms on magnesium oxide (MgO) have a giant MAE of 250 meV, currently the highest among all surface spins. Using a variety of scanning tunnelling microscopy (STM) techniques including single atom electron spin resonance (ESR), we confirm no spontaneous spin-switching in Dy over days at ≈ 1 K under low and even vanishing magnetic field. We utilize these robust Dy single atom magnets to engineer magnetic nanostructures, demonstrating unique control of magnetic fields with atomic scale tunability.
PhysicsNature.com

Ferromagnetism and giant magnetoresistance in zinc-blende FeAs monolayers embedded in semiconductor structures

Material structures containing tetrahedral FeAs bonds, depending on their density and geometrical distribution, can host several competing quantum ground states ranging from superconductivity to ferromagnetism. Here we examine structures of quasi two-dimensional (2D) layers of tetrahedral Fe-As bonds embedded with a regular interval in a semiconductor InAs matrix, which resembles the crystal structure of Fe-based superconductors. Contrary to the case of Fe-based pnictides, these FeAs/InAs superlattices (SLs) exhibit ferromagnetism, whose Curie temperature (TC) increases rapidly with decreasing the InAs interval thickness tInAs (TC ∝ tInAs−3), and an extremely large magnetoresistance up to 500% that is tunable by a gate voltage. Our first principles calculations reveal the important role of disordered positions of Fe atoms in the establishment of ferromagnetism in these quasi-2D FeAs-based SLs. These unique features mark the FeAs/InAs SLs as promising structures for spintronic applications.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

A systematic review of the usefulness of magnetic resonance imaging in predicting the gait ability of stroke patients

The usefulness of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) in predicting gait ability in stroke patients remains unclear. Therefore, MRI evaluations have not yet been standardized in stroke rehabilitation. We performed a systematic review to consolidate evidence regarding the use of MRIs in predicting gait ability of stroke patients. The Medline, Cumulative Index to Nursing and Allied Health Literature, and SCOPUS databases were comprehensively searched. We included all literature published from each source’s earliest date to August 2020. We included 19 studies: 8 were classified as structure- or function-based MRI studies and 11 as neural tract integrity-based MRI studies. Most structure- or function-based MRI studies indicated that damage to motor-related areas (primary motor cortex, corona radiata, internal capsule, and basal ganglia) or insula was related to poor gait recovery. In neural tract integrity-based MRI studies, integrity of the corticospinal tract was related to gait ability. Some studies reported predictive value of the corticoreticular pathway. All included studies had some concerns, at least one, based on the Cochrane risk of bias instrument. This review suggests that MRIs are useful in predicting gait ability of stroke patients. However, we cannot make definitive conclusion regarding the predictive value, due to the lack of quantitative evaluations.
ScienceNature.com

Enhancing sub-bandgap external quantum efficiency by photomultiplication for narrowband organic near-infrared photodetectors

Detection of electromagnetic signals for applications such as health, product quality monitoring or astronomy requires highly responsive and wavelength selective devices. Photomultiplication-type organic photodetectors have been shown to achieve high quantum efficiencies mainly in the visible range. Much less research has been focused on realizing near-infrared narrowband devices. Here, we demonstrate fully vacuum-processed narrow- and broadband photomultiplication-type organic photodetectors. Devices are based on enhanced hole injection leading to a maximum external quantum efficiency of almost 2000% at −10 V for the broadband device. The photomultiplicative effect is also observed in the charge-transfer state absorption region. By making use of an optical cavity device architecture, we enhance the charge-transfer response and demonstrate a wavelength tunable narrowband photomultiplication-type organic photodetector with external quantum efficiencies superior to those of pin-devices. The presented concept can further improve the performance of photodetectors based on the absorption of charge-transfer states, which were so far limited by the low external quantum efficiency provided by these devices.
PhysicsNature.com

Defect-induced ferromagnetism in a S = 1/2 quasi-one-dimensional Heisenberg antiferromagnetic chain compound

We present evidences that defects in the spin S = 1/2 Heisenberg antiferromagnetic chain (HAFC) compound can lead to ferromagnetism by studying the magnetic and thermal properties of the newly discovered quasi-one-dimensional (1D) metal–organic framework [CH3NH3][Cu(HCOO)3] (MACuF). Our findings suggest that the long-range ferromagnetic order at 3.7 K can be attributed to Cu2+ ions from the 2D networks constructed by the endpoints of the broken chains. In such a case, the intrinsic magnetism can emerge in this quasi-1D Heisenberg chain system at the background of the short-range antiferromagnetism. This unusual ferromagnetism found in HAFC not only enriches magnetic features in the low-dimensional systems, but helps to understand some of the exotic magnetic phenomena in other real quasi-1D magnetic materials.
AstronomyNature.com

A fundamental mechanism of solar eruption initiation

Solar eruptions are spectacular magnetic explosions in the Sun’s corona, and how they are initiated remains unclear. Prevailing theories often rely on special magnetic topologies that may not generally exist in the pre-eruption source region of corona. Here, using fully three-dimensional magnetohydrodynamic simulations with high accuracy, we show that solar eruptions can be initiated in a single bipolar configuration with no additional special topology. Through photospheric shearing motion alone, an electric current sheet forms in the highly sheared core field of the magnetic arcade during its quasi-static evolution. Once magnetic reconnection sets in, the whole arcade is expelled impulsively, forming a fast-expanding twisted flux rope with a highly turbulent reconnecting region underneath. The simplicity and efficacy of this scenario argue strongly for its fundamental importance in the initiation of solar eruptions.
Physicsarxiv.org

Relativistic aspects of orbital and magnetic anisotropies in the chemical bonding and structure of lanthanide molecules

The electronic structure of magnetic lanthanide atoms is fascinating from a fundamental perspective. They have electrons in a submerged open 4f shell lying beneath a filled 6s shell with strong relativistic correlations leading to a large magnetic moment and large electronic orbital angular momentum. This large angular momentum leads to strong anisotropies, i. e. orientation dependencies, in their mutual interactions. The long-ranged molecular anisotropies are crucial for proposals to use ultracold lanthanide atoms in spin-based quantum computers, the realization of exotic states in correlated matter, and the simulation of orbitronics found in magnetic technologies. Short-ranged interactions and bond formation among these atomic species have thus far not been well characterized. Efficient relativistic computations are required. Here, for the first time we theoretically determine the electronic and ro-vibrational states of heavy homonuclear lanthanide Er2 and Tm2 molecules by applying state-of-the-art relativistic methods. In spite of the complexity of their internal structure, we were able to obtain reliable spin-orbit and correlation-induced splittings between the 91 Er2 and 36 Tm2 electronic potentials dissociating to two ground-state atoms. A tensor analysis allows us to expand the potentials between the atoms in terms of a sum of seven spin-spin tensor operators simplifying future research. The strengths of the tensor operators as functions of atom separation are presented and relationships among the strengths, derived from the dispersive long-range interactions, are explained. Finally, low-lying spectroscopically relevant ro-vibrational energy levels are computed with coupled-channels calculations and analyzed.
GoogleNature.com

High-throughput design of high-performance lightweight high-entropy alloys

Developing affordable and light high-temperature materials alternative to Ni-base superalloys has significantly increased the efforts in designing advanced ferritic superalloys. However, currently developed ferritic superalloys still exhibit low high-temperature strengths, which limits their usage. Here we use a CALPHAD-based high-throughput computational method to design light, strong, and low-cost high-entropy alloys for elevated-temperature applications. Through the high-throughput screening, precipitation-strengthened lightweight high-entropy alloys are discovered from thousands of initial compositions, which exhibit enhanced strengths compared to other counterparts at room and elevated temperatures. The experimental and theoretical understanding of both successful and failed cases in their strengthening mechanisms and order-disorder transitions further improves the accuracy of the thermodynamic database of the discovered alloy system. This study shows that integrating high-throughput screening, multiscale modeling, and experimental validation proves to be efficient and useful in accelerating the discovery of advanced precipitation-strengthened structural materials tuned by the high-entropy alloy concept.
ChemistryNature.com

A diffusion anisotropy descriptor links morphology effects of H-ZSM-5 zeolites to their catalytic cracking performance

Zeolite morphology is crucial in determining their catalytic activity, selectivity and stability, but quantitative descriptors of such a morphology effect are challenging to define. Here we introduce a descriptor that accounts for the morphology effect in the catalytic performances of H-ZSM-5 zeolite for C4 olefin catalytic cracking. A series of H-ZSM-5 zeolites with similar sheet-like morphology but different c-axis lengths were synthesized. We found that the catalytic activity and stability is improved in samples with longer c-axis. Combining time-resolved in-situ FT-IR spectroscopy with molecular dynamics simulations, we show that the difference in catalytic performance can be attributed to the anisotropy of the intracrystalline diffusive propensity of the olefins in different channels. Our descriptor offers mechanistic insight for the design of highly effective zeolite catalysts for olefin cracking.
PhysicsNature.com

Light-induced symmetry breaking for enhancing second-harmonic generation from an ultrathin plasmonic nanocavity

Efficient frequency up-conversion of coherent light at the nanoscale is highly demanded for a variety of modern photonic applications, but it remains challenging in nanophotonics. Surface second-order nonlinearity of noble metals can be significantly boosted up by plasmon-induced field enhancement, however the related far-field second-harmonic generation (SHG) may also be quenched in highly symmetric plasmonic nanostructures despite huge near-field amplification. Here, we demonstrate that the SHG from a single gold nanosphere is significantly enhanced when tightly coupled to a metal film, even in the absence of a plasmon resonance at the SH frequency. The light-induced electromagnetic asymmetry in the nanogap junction efficiently suppresses the cancelling of locally generated SHG fields and the SH emission is further amplified through preferential coupling to the bright, bonding dipolar resonance mode of the nanocavity. The far-field SHG conversion efficiency of up to \(3.56\times 10^{-7}\) W−1 is demonstrated from a single gold nanosphere of 100 nm diameter, two orders of magnitude higher than for complex double-resonant plasmonic nanostructures. Such highly efficient SHG from a metal nanocavity also constitutes an ultrasensitive nonlinear nanoprobe to map the distribution of longitudinal vectorial light fields in nanophotonic systems.
ChemistryNature.com

Pure spin photocurrent in non-centrosymmetric crystals: bulk spin photovoltaic effect

Spin current generators are critical components for spintronics-based information processing. In this work, we theoretically and computationally investigate the bulk spin photovoltaic (BSPV) effect for creating DC spin current under light illumination. The only requirement for BSPV is inversion symmetry breaking, thus it applies to a broad range of materials and can be readily integrated with existing semiconductor technologies. The BSPV effect is a cousin of the bulk photovoltaic (BPV) effect, whereby a DC charge current is generated under light. Thanks to the different selection rules on spin and charge currents, a pure spin current can be realized if the system possesses mirror symmetry or inversion-mirror symmetry. The mechanism of BSPV and the role of the electronic relaxation time \(\tau\) are also elucidated. We apply our theory to several distinct materials, including monolayer transition metal dichalcogenides, anti-ferromagnetic bilayer MnBi2Te4, and the surface of topological crystalline insulator cubic SnTe.
ChemistryScience Now

Low thermal conductivity in a modular inorganic material with bonding anisotropy and mismatch

You are currently viewing the abstract. The thermal conductivity of crystalline materials cannot be arbitrarily low as the intrinsic limit depends on the phonon dispersion. We used complementary strategies to suppress the contribution of the longitudinal and transverse phonons to heat transport in layered materials containing different types of intrinsic chemical interface. BiOCl and Bi2O2Se encapsulate these design principles for longitudinal and transverse modes respectively, and the bulk superlattice material Bi4O4SeCl2 combines these effects by ordering both interface types within its unit cell to reach an extremely low thermal conductivity of 0.1 W K−1 m−1 at room temperature along its stacking direction. This value comes within a factor of four of air. We demonstrated that chemical control of the spatial arrangement of distinct interfaces can synergically modify vibrational modes to minimize thermal conductivity.
ChemistryNature.com

Bandgap control in two-dimensional semiconductors via coherent doping of plasmonic hot electrons

Bandgap control is of central importance for semiconductor technologies. The traditional means of control is to dope the lattice chemically, electrically or optically with charge carriers. Here, we demonstrate a widely tunable bandgap (renormalisation up to 550 meV at room-temperature) in two-dimensional (2D) semiconductors by coherently doping the lattice with plasmonic hot electrons. In particular, we integrate tungsten-disulfide (WS2) monolayers into a self-assembled plasmonic crystal, which enables coherent coupling between semiconductor excitons and plasmon resonances. Accompanying this process, the plasmon-induced hot electrons can repeatedly fill the WS2 conduction band, leading to population inversion and a significant reconstruction in band structures and exciton relaxations. Our findings provide an effective measure to engineer optical responses of 2D semiconductors, allowing flexibilities in design and optimisation of photonic and optoelectronic devices.
ChemistryNature.com

The active sites of Cu–ZnO catalysts for water gas shift and CO hydrogenation reactions

Cu–ZnO–Al2O3 catalysts are used as the industrial catalysts for water gas shift (WGS) and CO hydrogenation to methanol reactions. Herein, via a comprehensive experimental and theoretical calculation study of a series of ZnO/Cu nanocrystals inverse catalysts with well-defined Cu structures, we report that the ZnO–Cu catalysts undergo Cu structure-dependent and reaction-sensitive in situ restructuring during WGS and CO hydrogenation reactions under typical reaction conditions, forming the active sites of CuCu(100)-hydroxylated ZnO ensemble and CuCu(611)Zn alloy, respectively. These results provide insights into the active sites of Cu–ZnO catalysts for the WGS and CO hydrogenation reactions and reveal the Cu structural effects, and offer the feasible guideline for optimizing the structures of Cu–ZnO–Al2O3 catalysts.
ScienceNature.com

Experimental investigation into the effects of composition and microstructure on the tensile properties and failure characteristics of different gypsum rocks

The present work investigated the differences in the composition and internal microstructure of four types gypsum rock—fiber gypsum, transparent gypsum, alabaster, and ordinary gypsum by X-ray fluorescence spectrometry, X-ray diffraction, scanning electron microscope and Brazilian split test, and analyzed its effects on the tensile strength and fracture characteristics of gypsum rock. For alabaster, fiber gypsum, transparent gypsum, and ordinary gypsum, CaSO4·2H2O is the main component with 72.78%, 72.72%, 72.57%, and 71.51% content, and tensile strength of 1.79, 2.22, 3.22, and 4.35 MPa, respectively. In addition, the fracture line is arc-shaped, vertical, and zigzag for fiber gypsum, ordinary and transparent gypsums, and alabaster, respectively. On the microscopic level, fiber gypsum has an evident striated structure while the gradual increased pore development for alabaster, transparent gypsum, and ordinary gypsum. Gypsum rock has an obvious layered crystal structure with the increase of CaSO4·2H2O, contributing to the phenomenon with a larger grain size and lower tensile strength. In addition, the number of particles for alabaster, transparent gypsum, and ordinary gypsum increased in turn, while their particle size decreased uniformly, indicating that the lower CaSO4·2H2O content, the more sufficient energy accumulation and release. This paper can provide a theoretical basis for the analysis of the mechanical properties of rocks with different mineral composition and contribute to the design for different ore grades mining.
PhysicsNature.com

Detecting photoelectrons from spontaneously formed excitons

Excitons, quasiparticles of electrons and holes bound by Coulombic attraction, are created transiently by light and play an important role in optoelectronics, photovoltaics and photosynthesis. They are also predicted to form spontaneously in a small-gap semiconductor or a semimetal, leading to a Bose–Einstein condensate at low temperature, but there has not been any direct evidence of this effect so far. Here we detect the photoemission signal from spontaneously formed excitons in a debated excitonic insulator candidate, Ta2NiSe5. Our symmetry-selective angle-resolved photoemission spectroscopy reveals a characteristic excitonic feature above the transition temperature, which provides detailed properties of excitons, such as the anisotropic Bohr radius. The present result provides evidence for so-called preformed excitons and guarantees the excitonic insulator nature of Ta2NiSe5 at low temperature.
PhysicsNature.com

Crystal and electronic facet analysis of ultrafine NiP particles by solid-state NMR nanocrystallography

Structural and morphological control of crystalline nanoparticles is crucial in the field of heterogeneous catalysis and the development of “reaction specific” catalysts. To achieve this, colloidal chemistry methods are combined with ab initio calculations in order to define the reaction parameters, which drive chemical reactions to the desired crystal nucleation and growth path. Key in this procedure is the experimental verification of the predicted crystal facets and their corresponding electronic structure, which in case of nanostructured materials becomes extremely difficult. Here, by employing 31P solid-state nuclear magnetic resonance aided by advanced density functional theory calculations to obtain and assign the Knight shifts, we succeed in determining the crystal and electronic structure of the terminating surfaces of ultrafine Ni2P nanoparticles at atomic scale resolution. Our work highlights the potential of ssNMR nanocrystallography as a unique tool in the emerging field of facet-engineered nanocatalysts.

Comments / 0

Community Policy