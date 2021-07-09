Self-assembly using a retro Diels-Alder reaction
Despite their great utility in synthetic and materials chemistry, Diels-Alder (DA) and retro Diels-Alder (rDA) reactions have been vastly unexplored in promoting self-assembly processes. Herein we describe the first example of a retro Diels-Alder (rDA) reaction-triggered self-assembly method. Release of the steric bulkiness associated with the bridged bicyclic DA adduct by the rDA reaction allowed generation of two building blocks that spontaneously self-assembled to form a supramolecular polymer. By employing photopolymerizable lipid building blocks, we demonstrated the efficiency of the rDA-based self-assembly strategy. Generation of reactive functional groups (maleimide and furan) that can be used for further modification of the supramolecular polymer is an additional meritorious feature of the rDA-based approach. Advantage was taken of reactive functional groups to fabricate stimulus-responsive selective and tunable colorimetric sensors. The strategy developed in this study should be useful for the design of systems that participate in triggered molecular assembly.www.nature.com
Comments / 0