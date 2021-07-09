Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chemistry

Ultrafast imaging of spontaneous symmetry breaking in a photoionized molecular system

By Min Li, Ming Zhang, Oriol Vendrell, Zhenning Guo, Qianru Zhu, Xiang Gao, Lushuai Cao, Keyu Guo, Qin-Qin Su, Wei Cao, Siqiang Luo, Jiaqing Yan, Yueming Zhou, Yunquan Liu, Zheng Li, Peixiang Lu
Nature.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Jahn-Teller effect is an essential mechanism of spontaneous symmetry breaking in molecular and solid state systems, and has far-reaching consequences in many fields. Up to now, to directly image the onset of Jahn-Teller symmetry breaking remains unreached. Here we employ ultrafast ion-coincidence Coulomb explosion imaging with sub-10 fs resolution and unambiguously image the ultrafast dynamics of Jahn-Teller deformations of \({{\rm{CH}}}_{4}^{+}\) cation in symmetry space. It is unraveled that the Jahn-Teller deformation from C3v to C2v geometries takes a characteristic time of 20 ± 7 fs for this system. Classical and quantum molecular dynamics simulations agree well with the measurement, and reveal dynamics for the build-up of the C2v structure involving complex revival process of multiple vibrational pathways of the \({{\rm{CH}}}_{4}^{+}\) cation.

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mol#Symmetry Breaking#Jahn Teller#Sub 10 Fs#C2v#Jt#Md#Fig#Td Symmetry
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Science
News Break
Chemistry
News Break
Computer Science
Country
China
Related
PhysicsNature.com

Controlled multi-photon subtraction with cascaded Rydberg superatoms as single-photon absorbers

The preparation of light pulses with well-defined quantum properties requires precise control at the individual photon level. Here, we demonstrate exact and controlled multi-photon subtraction from incoming light pulses. We employ a cascaded system of tightly confined cold atom ensembles with strong, collectively enhanced coupling of photons to Rydberg states. The excitation blockade resulting from interactions between Rydberg atoms limits photon absorption to one per ensemble and rapid dephasing of the collective excitation suppresses stimulated re-emission of the photon. We experimentally demonstrate subtraction with up to three absorbers. Furthermore, we present a thorough theoretical analysis of our scheme where we identify weak Raman decay of the long-lived Rydberg state as the main source of infidelity in the subtracted photon number and investigate the performance of the multi-photon subtractor for increasing absorber numbers in the presence of Raman decay.
ScienceNature.com

Fast holographic scattering compensation for deep tissue biological imaging

Scattering in biological tissues is a major barrier for in vivo optical imaging of all but the most superficial structures. Progress toward overcoming the distortions caused by scattering in turbid media has been made by shaping the excitation wavefront to redirect power into a single point in the imaging plane. However, fast, non-invasive determination of the required wavefront compensation remains challenging. Here, we introduce a quickly converging algorithm for non-invasive scattering compensation, termed DASH, in which holographic phase stepping interferometry enables new phase information to be updated after each measurement. This leads to rapid improvement of the wavefront correction, forming a focus after just one measurement iteration and achieving an order of magnitude higher signal enhancement at this stage than the previous state-of-the-art. Using DASH, we demonstrate two-photon fluorescence imaging of microglia cells in highly turbid mouse hippocampal tissue down to a depth of 530 μm.
SciencePhys.org

In-situ diagnostic of femtosecond laser probe pulses for ultrafast imaging applications

Ultrafast imaging plays an important role in physics and chemistry to investigate the femtosecond dynamics of nonuniform samples. The method is based on understanding phenomena induced by an ultrashort laser pump pulse using an ultrashort probe pulse thereafter. The emergence of very successful ultrafast imaging techniques with an extremely high frame-rate is based on wavelength or spatial frequency encoding. In a new report now in Light: Science & Applications, Chen Xie, Remi Meyer, and a team of scientists in China and France used a pump-induced micrografting method to provide detailed in situ characterization of a weak probe pulse. The method is non-destructive and fast to perform and therefore the in-situ probe diagnostic can be repeated to calibrate experimental conditions. The technique will allow previously inaccessible imaging to become feasible across a field of superfast science at the micro- and nanoscale.
AstronomyNature.com

Ultrafast olivine-ringwoodite transformation during shock compression

Meteorites from interplanetary space often include high-pressure polymorphs of their constituent minerals, which provide records of past hypervelocity collisions. These collisions were expected to occur between kilometre-sized asteroids, generating transient high-pressure states lasting for several seconds to facilitate mineral transformations across the relevant phase boundaries. However, their mechanisms in such a short timescale were never experimentally evaluated and remained speculative. Here, we show a nanosecond transformation mechanism yielding ringwoodite, which is the most typical high-pressure mineral in meteorites. An olivine crystal was shock-compressed by a focused high-power laser pulse, and the transformation was time-resolved by femtosecond diffractometry using an X-ray free electron laser. Our results show the formation of ringwoodite through a faster, diffusionless process, suggesting that ringwoodite can form from collisions between much smaller bodies, such as metre to submetre-sized asteroids, at common relative velocities. Even nominally unshocked meteorites could therefore contain signatures of high-pressure states from past collisions.
PhysicsNature.com

Light-induced symmetry breaking for enhancing second-harmonic generation from an ultrathin plasmonic nanocavity

Efficient frequency up-conversion of coherent light at the nanoscale is highly demanded for a variety of modern photonic applications, but it remains challenging in nanophotonics. Surface second-order nonlinearity of noble metals can be significantly boosted up by plasmon-induced field enhancement, however the related far-field second-harmonic generation (SHG) may also be quenched in highly symmetric plasmonic nanostructures despite huge near-field amplification. Here, we demonstrate that the SHG from a single gold nanosphere is significantly enhanced when tightly coupled to a metal film, even in the absence of a plasmon resonance at the SH frequency. The light-induced electromagnetic asymmetry in the nanogap junction efficiently suppresses the cancelling of locally generated SHG fields and the SH emission is further amplified through preferential coupling to the bright, bonding dipolar resonance mode of the nanocavity. The far-field SHG conversion efficiency of up to \(3.56\times 10^{-7}\) W−1 is demonstrated from a single gold nanosphere of 100 nm diameter, two orders of magnitude higher than for complex double-resonant plasmonic nanostructures. Such highly efficient SHG from a metal nanocavity also constitutes an ultrasensitive nonlinear nanoprobe to map the distribution of longitudinal vectorial light fields in nanophotonic systems.
SciencePhys.org

The molecular evolution of the aconitase superfamily

The aconitase superfamily currently contains four functional enzymes including the archetypical aconitase (referred to as "other aconitase enzymes"), and one hypothetical aconitase X (AcnX). The aconitase enzymes catalyze the homologous stereospecific isomerization, and their three-dimensional structures and catalytic mechanisms including the [4Fe-4S] iron-sulfur cluster are very similar each other (Fig. 1a). Therefore, the aconitase superfamily (enzymes) is a typical example that is suitable for the so-called "recruitment hypothesis of enzyme evolution"; the gene duplication of multi-specific enzymes, followed by the narrowing of substrate specificity (ref. 1).
ScienceNature.com

Investigating PLGA microparticle swelling behavior reveals an interplay of expansive intermolecular forces

This study analyzes the swelling behavior of native, unmodified, spherically uniform, monodisperse poly(lactic-co-glycolic acid) (PLGA) microparticles in a robust high-throughput manner. This work contributes to the complex narrative of PLGA microparticle behavior and release mechanisms by complementing and extending previously reported studies on intraparticle microenvironment, degradation, and drug release. Microfluidically produced microparticles are incubated under physiological conditions and observed for 50 days to generate a profile of swelling behavior. Microparticles substantially increase in size after 15 days, continue increasing for 30 days achieving size dependent swelling indices between 49 and 83%. Swelling capacity is found to correlate with pH. Our study addresses questions such as onset, duration, swelling index, size dependency, reproducibility, and causal mechanistic forces surrounding swelling. Importantly, this study can serve as the basis for predictive modeling of microparticle behavior and swelling capacity, in addition to providing clues as to the microenvironmental conditions that encapsulated material may experience.
ScienceNature.com

Quasi-phase-matching-division multiplexing holography in a three-dimensional nonlinear photonic crystal

Nonlinear holography has recently emerged as a novel tool to reconstruct the encoded information at a new wavelength, which has important applications in optical display and optical encryption. However, this scheme still struggles with low conversion efficiency and ineffective multiplexing. In this work, we demonstrate a quasi-phase-matching (QPM) -division multiplexing holography in a three-dimensional (3D) nonlinear photonic crystal (NPC). 3D NPC works as a nonlinear hologram, in which multiple images are distributed into different Ewald spheres in reciprocal space. The reciprocal vectors locating in a given Ewald sphere are capable of fulfilling the complete QPM conditions for the high-efficiency reconstruction of the target image at the second-harmonic (SH) wave. One can easily switch the reconstructed SH images by changing the QPM condition. The multiplexing capacity is scalable with the period number of 3D NPC. Our work provides a promising strategy to achieve highly efficient nonlinear multiplexing holography for high-security and high-density storage of optical information.
PhysicsNature.com

Detecting photoelectrons from spontaneously formed excitons

Excitons, quasiparticles of electrons and holes bound by Coulombic attraction, are created transiently by light and play an important role in optoelectronics, photovoltaics and photosynthesis. They are also predicted to form spontaneously in a small-gap semiconductor or a semimetal, leading to a Bose–Einstein condensate at low temperature, but there has not been any direct evidence of this effect so far. Here we detect the photoemission signal from spontaneously formed excitons in a debated excitonic insulator candidate, Ta2NiSe5. Our symmetry-selective angle-resolved photoemission spectroscopy reveals a characteristic excitonic feature above the transition temperature, which provides detailed properties of excitons, such as the anisotropic Bohr radius. The present result provides evidence for so-called preformed excitons and guarantees the excitonic insulator nature of Ta2NiSe5 at low temperature.
ScienceNature.com

Growth and autolysis of the kefir yeast Kluyveromyces marxianus in lactate culture

Kluyveromyces marxianus is a yeast that could be identified from kefir and can use a broad range of substrates, such as glucose and lactate, as carbon sources. The lactate produced in kefir culture can be a substrate for K. marxianus. However, the complexity of the kefir microbiota makes the traits of K. marxianus difficult to study. In this research, we focused on K. marxianus cultured with lactate as the sole carbon source. The optimal growth and released protein in lactate culture were determined under different pH conditions, and the LC–MS/MS-identified proteins were associated with the tricarboxylic acid cycle, glycolysis pathway, and cellular stress responses in cells, indicating that autolysis of K. marxianus had occurred under the culture conditions. The abundant glyceraldehyde-3-phosphate dehydrogenase 1 (GAP1) was cocrystallized with other proteins in the cell-free fraction, and the low transcription level of the GAP1 gene indicated that the protein abundance under autolysis conditions was dependent on protein stability. These results suggest that lactate induces the growth and autolysis of K. marxianus, releasing proteins and peptides. These findings can be fundamental for K. marxianus probiotic and kefir studies in the future.
ScienceNature.com

Detection and analysis of photo-acoustic emission in Direct Laser Interference Patterning

Functional laser texturing by means of Direct Laser Interference Patterning is one of the most efficient approaches to fabricate well-defined micro textures which mimic natural surfaces, such as the lotus effect for self-cleaning properties or shark skin for reduced friction. While numerous technical and theoretical improvements have been demonstrated, strategies for process monitoring are yet to be implemented in DLIP, for instance aiming to treat complex and non-plane surfaces. Over the last 35 years, it has been shown that the sound pressure generated by a laser beam hitting a surface and producing ablation can be detected and analysed using simple and commercially available transducers and microphones. This work describes the detection and analysis of photo-acoustic signals acquired from airborne acoustic emission during DLIP as a direct result of the laser–material interaction. The study includes the characterization of the acoustic emission during the fabrication of line-like micro textures with different spatial periods and depths, the interpretation the spectral signatures deriving from single spot and interference ablation, as well as a detailed investigation of the vertical extent of the interference effect based on the ablated area and its variation with the interference period. The results show the possibility to develop an autofocusing system using only the signals from the acoustic emission for 3D processing, as well as the possibility to predict deviations in the DLIP processing parameters.
WildlifeNature.com

A comprehensive annotation dataset of intact LTR retrotransposons of 300 plant genomes

LTR retrotransposons (LTR-RTs) are ubiquitous and represent the dominant repeat element in plant genomes, playing important roles in functional variation, genome plasticity and evolution. With the advent of new sequencing technologies, a growing number of whole-genome sequences have been made publicly available, making it possible to carry out systematic analyses of LTR-RTs. However, a comprehensive and unified annotation of LTR-RTs in plant groups is still lacking. Here, we constructed a plant intact LTR-RTs dataset, which is designed to classify and annotate intact LTR-RTs with a standardized procedure. The dataset currently comprises a total of 2,593,685 intact LTR-RTs from genomes of 300 plant species representing 93 families of 46 orders. The dataset is accompanied by sequence, diverse structural and functional annotation, age determination and classification information associated with the LTR-RTs. This dataset will contribute valuable resources for investigating the evolutionary dynamics and functional implications of LTR-RTs in plant genomes.
ScienceNature.com

Enhancing sub-bandgap external quantum efficiency by photomultiplication for narrowband organic near-infrared photodetectors

Detection of electromagnetic signals for applications such as health, product quality monitoring or astronomy requires highly responsive and wavelength selective devices. Photomultiplication-type organic photodetectors have been shown to achieve high quantum efficiencies mainly in the visible range. Much less research has been focused on realizing near-infrared narrowband devices. Here, we demonstrate fully vacuum-processed narrow- and broadband photomultiplication-type organic photodetectors. Devices are based on enhanced hole injection leading to a maximum external quantum efficiency of almost 2000% at −10 V for the broadband device. The photomultiplicative effect is also observed in the charge-transfer state absorption region. By making use of an optical cavity device architecture, we enhance the charge-transfer response and demonstrate a wavelength tunable narrowband photomultiplication-type organic photodetector with external quantum efficiencies superior to those of pin-devices. The presented concept can further improve the performance of photodetectors based on the absorption of charge-transfer states, which were so far limited by the low external quantum efficiency provided by these devices.
Mathematicsquantamagazine.org

Mathematicians Prove Symmetry of Phase Transitions

For more than 50 years, mathematicians have been searching for a rigorous way to prove that an unusually strong symmetry is universal across physical systems at the mysterious juncture where they’re changing from one state into another. The powerful symmetry, known as conformal invariance, is actually a package of three separate symmetries that are all wrapped up within it.
PhysicsNature.com

Planar refraction and lensing of highly confined polaritons in anisotropic media

Refraction between isotropic media is characterized by light bending towards the normal to the boundary when passing from a low- to a high-refractive-index medium. However, refraction between anisotropic media is a more exotic phenomenon which remains barely investigated, particularly at the nanoscale. Here, we visualize and comprehensively study the general case of refraction of electromagnetic waves between two strongly anisotropic (hyperbolic) media, and we do it with the use of nanoscale-confined polaritons in a natural medium: α-MoO3. The refracted polaritons exhibit non-intuitive directions of propagation as they traverse planar nanoprisms, enabling to unveil an exotic optical effect: bending-free refraction. Furthermore, we develop an in-plane refractive hyperlens, yielding foci as small as λp/6, being λp the polariton wavelength (λ0/50 compared to the wavelength of free-space light). Our results set the grounds for planar nano-optics in strongly anisotropic media, with potential for effective control of the flow of energy at the nanoscale.
ScienceNature.com

Front-induced transitions control THz waves

Relativistically moving dielectric perturbations can be used to manipulate light in new and exciting ways beyond the capabilities of traditional nonlinear optics. Adiabatic interaction with the moving front modulates the wave simultaneously in both space and time, and manifests a front-induced transition in both wave vector and frequency yielding exotic effects including non-reciprocity and time-reversal. Here we introduce a technique called SLIPSTREAM, Spacetime Light-Induced Photonic STRucturEs for Advanced Manipulation, based on the creation of relativistic fronts in a semiconductor-filled planar waveguide by photoexcitation of mobile charge carriers. In this work, we demonstrate the capabilities of SLIPSTREAM for the manipulation of terahertz (THz) light pulses through relativistic front-induced transitions. In the sub-luminal front velocity regime, we generate temporally stretched THz waveforms, with a quasi-static field lasting for several picoseconds tunable with the front interaction distance. In the super-luminal regime, the carrier front outpaces the THz pulse and a time-reversal operation is performed via a front-induced intra-band transition. We anticipate our platform will be a versatile tool for future applications in the THz spectral band requiring direct and advanced control of light at the sub-cycle level.
ScienceNature.com

Quantitative characterization of recombinase-based digitizer circuits enables predictable amplification of biological signals

Many synthetic gene circuits are restricted to single-use applications or require iterative refinement for incorporation into complex systems. One example is the recombinase-based digitizer circuit, which has been used to improve weak or leaky biological signals. Here we present a workflow to quantitatively define digitizer performance and predict responses to different input signals. Using a combination of signal-to-noise ratio (SNR), area under a receiver operating characteristic curve (AUC), and fold change (FC), we evaluate three small-molecule inducible digitizer designs demonstrating FC up to 508x and SNR up to 3.77 dB. To study their behavior further and improve modularity, we develop a mixed phenotypic/mechanistic model capable of predicting digitizer configurations that amplify a synNotch cell-to-cell communication signal (Δ SNR up to 2.8 dB). We hope the metrics and modeling approaches here will facilitate incorporation of these digitizers into other systems while providing an improved workflow for gene circuit characterization.
Mathematicsarxiv.org

Translation symmetry-enriched toric code insulator

We introduce a two-dimensional electronic insulator that possesses a toric code topological order enriched by translation symmetry. This state can be realized from disordering a weak topological superconductor by double-vortex condensation. It is termed the toric code insulator, whose anyonic excitations consist of a charge-$e$ chargon, a neutral fermion and two types of visons. There are two types of visons because they have constrained motion as a consequence of the fractional Josephson effect of one-dimensional topological superconductor. Importantly, these two types of visons are related by a discrete translation symmetry and have a mutual semionic braiding statistics, leading to a symmetry-enrichment akin to the type in Wen's plaquette model and Kitaev's honeycomb model. We construct this state using a three-fluid coupled-wire model, and analyze the anyon spectrum and braiding statistics in detail to unveil the nature of symmetry-enrichment due to translation. We also discuss potential material realizations and present a band-theoretic understanding of the state, fitting it into a general framework for studying fractionalizaton in strongly-interacting weak topological phases.

Comments / 0

Community Policy