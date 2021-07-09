Integration of photocatalytic and dark-operating catalytic biomimetic transformations through DNA-based constitutional dynamic networks
Nucleic acid-based constitutional dynamic networks (CDNs) have recently emerged as versatile tools to control a variety of catalytic processes. A key challenge in the application of these systems is achieving intercommunication between different CDNs to mimic the complex interlinked networks found in cellular biology. In particular, the possibility to interface photochemical ‘energy-harvesting’ processes with dark-operating ‘metabolic’ processes, in a similar way to plants, represents an up to now unexplored yet enticing research direction. The present study introduces two CDNs that allow the intercommunication of photocatalytic and dark-operating catalytic functions mediated by environmental components that facilitate the dynamic coupling of the networks. The dynamic feedback-driven intercommunication of the networks is accomplished via information transfer between the two CDNs effected by hairpin fuel strands in the environment of the system, leading to the coupling of the photochemical and dark-operating modules.www.nature.com
