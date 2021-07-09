Cancel
Integration of photocatalytic and dark-operating catalytic biomimetic transformations through DNA-based constitutional dynamic networks

By Chen Wang, Michael P. O’Hagan, Ehud Neumann, Rachel Nechushtai, Itamar Willner
Nature.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNucleic acid-based constitutional dynamic networks (CDNs) have recently emerged as versatile tools to control a variety of catalytic processes. A key challenge in the application of these systems is achieving intercommunication between different CDNs to mimic the complex interlinked networks found in cellular biology. In particular, the possibility to interface photochemical ‘energy-harvesting’ processes with dark-operating ‘metabolic’ processes, in a similar way to plants, represents an up to now unexplored yet enticing research direction. The present study introduces two CDNs that allow the intercommunication of photocatalytic and dark-operating catalytic functions mediated by environmental components that facilitate the dynamic coupling of the networks. The dynamic feedback-driven intercommunication of the networks is accomplished via information transfer between the two CDNs effected by hairpin fuel strands in the environment of the system, leading to the coupling of the photochemical and dark-operating modules.

www.nature.com

ScienceNews-Medical.net

Iodine derivative kills SARS-CoV-2 within 90 sec

The severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-COV-2), which is the causative agent of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), is often transmitted to others through respiratory droplets from saliva and nasal fluid. When an individual is infected with COVID-19, these tiny droplets contain SARS-CoV-2 viral particles that have a diameter within the range of 0-10 micrometers (µm).
PhysicsNature.com

Controlled multi-photon subtraction with cascaded Rydberg superatoms as single-photon absorbers

The preparation of light pulses with well-defined quantum properties requires precise control at the individual photon level. Here, we demonstrate exact and controlled multi-photon subtraction from incoming light pulses. We employ a cascaded system of tightly confined cold atom ensembles with strong, collectively enhanced coupling of photons to Rydberg states. The excitation blockade resulting from interactions between Rydberg atoms limits photon absorption to one per ensemble and rapid dephasing of the collective excitation suppresses stimulated re-emission of the photon. We experimentally demonstrate subtraction with up to three absorbers. Furthermore, we present a thorough theoretical analysis of our scheme where we identify weak Raman decay of the long-lived Rydberg state as the main source of infidelity in the subtracted photon number and investigate the performance of the multi-photon subtractor for increasing absorber numbers in the presence of Raman decay.
ScienceNature.com

Fast holographic scattering compensation for deep tissue biological imaging

Scattering in biological tissues is a major barrier for in vivo optical imaging of all but the most superficial structures. Progress toward overcoming the distortions caused by scattering in turbid media has been made by shaping the excitation wavefront to redirect power into a single point in the imaging plane. However, fast, non-invasive determination of the required wavefront compensation remains challenging. Here, we introduce a quickly converging algorithm for non-invasive scattering compensation, termed DASH, in which holographic phase stepping interferometry enables new phase information to be updated after each measurement. This leads to rapid improvement of the wavefront correction, forming a focus after just one measurement iteration and achieving an order of magnitude higher signal enhancement at this stage than the previous state-of-the-art. Using DASH, we demonstrate two-photon fluorescence imaging of microglia cells in highly turbid mouse hippocampal tissue down to a depth of 530 μm.
ScienceAPS physics

Representing rectangular jet dynamics through azimuthal Fourier modes

Rectangular propulsion nozzles offer thrust-vectoring and air-frame-integration advantages over their more commonly studied circular counterparts. However, they display many distinguishing features which violate assumptions, such as azimuthal homogeneity, typically used in prediction tools for circular jets. In the present paper, we examine the utility of an azimuthal Fourier decomposition for rectangular Mach 1.3 jets of aspect ratio (AR) 1, 4, and 8 using large-eddy simulations, with a circular jet of the same equivalent diameter for reference. The simulations manifest key features of rectangular jets, including higher spreading rates and shorter potential cores with increasing AR, axis switching (AR=4), and azimuthal variation in peak acoustic intensity (AR=8). We show that, after projection on a cylindrical frame, a sine-cosine ansatz for the azimuthal Fourier series affords a more convenient representation of nonaxisymmetric flow features than the commonly used complex exponential ansatz. Fluctuation magnitudes of the higher azimuthal modes show rapid reduction in amplitude, similar to those observed in circular jets, especially if an acoustic fluctuation field based on momentum potential theory is chosen instead of pressure fluctuations. The leading modes differ, however, from those of a circular jet in two important aspects, namely, the mechanisms represented by the sine and cosine coefficients of the first azimuthal mode and the rate of streamwise decay of all modes with increasing AR. These differences are traced to the near- and far-field rectangular jet asymmetry by examining azimuthal inhomogeneity, the implications of which are assessed with a generalized expression for acoustic intensity based on energies of leading modes. The significant simplicity of circular plumes is recovered as a special case of the analysis. Invocation of the twofold mirror symmetry property of rectangular jets eases the prediction procedure so that only two extra terms, representing mechanisms unique to rectangular jets, specifically preferential flapping in the minor axis direction and coupling of axisymmetric and second azimuthal modes, are sufficient to recover the advantages of azimuthal decomposition.
Computersarxiv.org

Quantum-based Molecular Dynamics Simulations using Tensor Cores

Joshua Finkelstein, Justin S. Smith, Susan M. Mniszewski, Kipton Barros, Christian F. A. Negre, Emanuel H. Rubensson, Anders M. N. Niklasson. Tensor cores, along with tensor processing units, represent a new form of hardware acceleration specifically designed for deep neural network calculations in artificial intelligence applications. Tensor cores provide extraordinary computational speed and energy efficiency, but with the caveat that they were designed for tensor contractions (matrix-matrix multiplications) using only low-precision floating point operations. In spite of this, we demonstrate how tensor cores can be applied with high efficiency to the challenging and numerically sensitive problem of quantum-based Born-Oppenheimer molecular dynamics, which requires highly accurate electronic structure optimizations and conservative force evaluations. The interatomic forces are calculated on-the-fly from an electronic structure that is obtained from a generalized deep neural network, where the computational structure naturally takes advantage of the exceptional processing power of the tensor cores and allows for high performance in excess of 100 Tflops on the tensor cores of a single Nvidia A100 GPU. Stable molecular dynamics trajectories are generated using the framework of extended Lagrangian Born-Oppenheimer molecular dynamics, which combines computational efficiency with long-term stability, even when using approximate charge relaxations and force evaluations that are limited in accuracy by the numerically noisy conditions caused by the low precision tensor core floating-point operations. A canonical ensemble simulation scheme is also presented, where the additional numerical noise in the calculated forces is absorbed into a Langevin-like dynamics.
PhysicsNature.com

Experimental demonstration of the novel “van-Hove integral method (vHI)” for measuring diffusive dynamics by elastic neutron scattering

Quasi-elastic neutron scattering (QENS)—based on the seminal work of Nobel Laureate Brockhouse—has been one of the major methods for studying pico-second to nano-second diffusive dynamics over the past 70 years. This is regarded as an “inelastic” method for dynamics. In contrast, we recently proposed a new neutron-scattering method for dynamics, which uses the elastic line of the scattering to access system dynamics directly in the time domain (Benedetto and Kearley in Sci Rep 9:11284, 2019). This new method has been denoted “vHI” that stands for “van Hove Integral”. The reason is that, under certain conditions, the measured elastic intensity corresponds to the running-time integral of the intermediate scattering function, \(I\left( {Q,t} \right)\), up to a time that is inversely proportional to the energy band-width incident on the sample. As a result, \(I\left( {Q,t} \right)\) is accessed from the time derivative of the measured vHI profile. vHI has been supported by numerical and Monte-Carlo simulations, but has been difficult to validate experimentally due to the lack of a suitable instrument. Here we show that vHI works in practice, which we achieved by using a simple modification to the standard QENS backscattering spectrometer methodology. Basically, we varied the neutron-energy band-widths incident at the sample via a step-wise variation of the frequency of the monochromator Doppler-drive. This provides a measurement of the vHI profile at the detectors. The same instrument and sample were also used in standard QENS mode for comparison. The intermediate scattering functions, \(I\left( {Q,t} \right)\), obtained by the two methods—vHI and QENS—are strikingly similar providing a direct experimental validation of the vHI method. Perhaps surprisingly, the counting statistics of the two methods are comparable even though the instrument used was expressly designed for QENS. This shows that the methodology modification adopted here can be used in practice to access vHI profiles at many of the backscattering spectrometers worldwide. We also show that partial integrations of the measured QENS spectrum cannot provide the vHI profile, which clarifies a common misconception. At the same time, we show a novel approach which does access \(I\left( {Q,t} \right)\) from QENS spectra.
Sciencearxiv.org

Network and Sequence-Based Prediction of Protein-Protein Interactions

Background: Typically, proteins perform key biological functions by interacting with each other. As a consequence, predicting which protein pairs interact is a fundamental problem. Experimental methods are slow, expensive, and may be error prone. Many computational methods have been proposed to identify candidate interacting pairs. When accurate, they can serve as an inexpensive, preliminary filtering stage, to be followed by downstream experimental validation. Among such methods, sequence-based ones are very promising.
Sciencearxiv.org

Fully dynamic earthquake cycle simulations on a non-planar fault using the spectral boundary integral element method

One of the most suitable methods for modeling fully dynamic earthquake cycle simulations is the spectral boundary integral element method (sBIEM), which takes advantage of the fast Fourier transform (FFT) to make a complex numerical dynamic rupture tractable. However, this method has the serious drawback of requiring a flat fault geometry due to the FFT approach. Here we present an analytical formulation that extends the sBIEM to a mildly non-planar fault. We start from a regularized boundary element method and apply a small-slope approximation of the fault geometry. Making this assumption, it is possible to show that the main effect of non-planar fault geometry is to change the normal traction along the fault, which is controlled by the local curvature along the fault. We then convert this space--time boundary integral equation of the normal traction into a spectral-time formulation and incorporate this change in normal traction into the existing sBIEM methodology. This approach allows us to model fully dynamic seismic cycle simulations on non-planar faults in a particularly efficient way. We then test this method against a regular boundary integral element method for both rough-fault and seamount fault geometries, and demonstrate that this sBIEM maintains the scaling between the fault geometry and slip distribution.
ChemistryNature.com

Rapid electron transfer via dynamic coordinative interaction boosts quantum efficiency for photocatalytic CO reduction

The fulfillment of a high quantum efficiency for photocatalytic CO2 reduction presents a key challenge, which can be overcome by developing strategies for dynamic attachment between photosensitizer and catalyst. In this context, we exploit the use of coordinate bond to connect a pyridine-appended iridium photosensitizer and molecular catalysts for CO2 reduction, which is systematically demonstrated by 1H nuclear magnetic resonance titration, theoretical calculations, and spectroscopic measurements. The mechanistic investigations reveal that the coordinative interaction between the photosensitizer and an unmodified cobalt phthalocyanine significantly accelerates the electron transfer and thus realizes a remarkable quantum efficiency of 10.2% ± 0.5% at 450 nm for photocatalytic CO2-to-CO conversion with a turn-over number of 391 ± 7 and nearly complete selectivity, over 4 times higher than a comparative system with no additional interaction (2.4%±0.2%). Moreover, the decoration of electron-donating amino groups on cobalt phthalocyanine can optimize the quantum efficiency up to 27.9% ± 0.8% at 425 nm, which is more attributable to the enhanced coordinative interaction rather than the intrinsic activity. The control experiments demonstrate that the dynamic feature of coordinative interaction is important to prevent the coordination occupancy of labile sites, also enabling the wide applicability on diverse non-noble-metal catalysts.
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

Rotation Transformation Network: Learning View-Invariant Point Cloud for Classification and Segmentation

Many recent works show that a spatial manipulation module could boost the performances of deep neural networks (DNNs) for 3D point cloud analysis. In this paper, we aim to provide an insight into spatial manipulation modules. Firstly, we find that the smaller the rotational degree of freedom (RDF) of objects is, the more easily these objects are handled by these DNNs. Then, we investigate the effect of the popular T-Net module and find that it could not reduce the RDF of objects. Motivated by the above two issues, we propose a rotation transformation network for point cloud analysis, called RTN, which could reduce the RDF of input 3D objects to 0. The RTN could be seamlessly inserted into many existing DNNs for point cloud analysis. Extensive experimental results on 3D point cloud classification and segmentation tasks demonstrate that the proposed RTN could improve the performances of several state-of-the-art methods significantly.
Electronicstowardsdatascience.com

Integrating 🤗 Transformers with MedCAT for biomedical NER+L

Biomedical NER+L is concerned with extracting concepts from free text found in Electronic Health Records (EHRs) and linking them to large biomedical databases like SNOMED-CT and UMLS. The Medical Concept Annotation Toolkit (MedCAT) uses a shallow neural network based on Word2Vec to detect and disambiguate biomedical concepts. This approach gives...
Cancerscitechdaily.com

Researchers Discover How the Intestinal Epithelium Folds and Moves by Measuring Cellular Forces

An international team led by Xavier Trepat at IBEC, with support from “La Caixa Foundation, measures the cellular forces in mini-intestines grown in the laboratory, deciphering how the inner wall of this vital organ folds and moves. The study, published in Nature Cell Biology, opens the doors to a better understanding of the bases of diseases such as celiac disease or cancer, and to the ability to find solutions for gut diseases through the development of new therapies.
ComputersNature.com

Local bi-fidelity field approximation with Knowledge Based Neural Networks for Computational Fluid Dynamics

This work presents a machine learning based method for bi-fidelity modelling. The method, a Knowledge Based Neural Network (KBaNN), performs a local, additive correction to the outputs of a coarse computational model and can be used to emulate either experimental data or the output of a more accurate, but expensive, computational model. An advantage of the method is that it can scale easily with the number of input and output features. This allows bi-fidelity modelling approaches to be applied to a wide variety of problems, for instance in the bi-fidelity modelling of fields. We demonstrate this aspect in this work through an application to Computational Fluid Dynamics, in which local corrections to a velocity field are performed by the KBaNN to account for mesh effects. KBaNNs were trained to make corrections to the free-stream velocity field and the boundary layer. They were trained on a limited data-set consisting of simple two-dimensional flows. The KBaNNs were then tested on a flow over a more complex geometry, a NACA 2412 airfoil. It was demonstrated that the KBaNNs were still able to provide a local correction to the velocity field which improved its accuracy. The ability of the KBaNNs to generalise to flows around new geometries that share similar physics is encouraging. Through knowledge based neural networks it may be possible to develop a system for bi-fidelity, computer based design which uses data from past simulations to inform its predictions.
SoftwareTechCrunch

Achieving digital transformation through RPA and process mining

Robots are not coming to replace us, they are coming to take over the repetitive, mundane and monotonous tasks that we’ve never been fond of. They are here to transform the work we do by allowing us to focus on innovation and impactful work. RPA ties decisions and actions together. It is the skeletal structure of a digital process that carries information from point A to point B. However, the decision-making capability to understand and decide what comes next will be fueled by RPA’s integration with AI.
TechnologyForbes

Data Sharing And Integrations: Transformative Forces In Clinical Trials

Ryan Jones is the Co-Founder and CEO of leading clinical trial software company Florence Healthcare. 2020 created an entirely different clinical research landscape, with the rise of precision medicine and remote-enabled research at the forefront. This shifting landscape also points to a crucial element: data. This greater reliance on data and technology integrations in research means that clinical research sites can support more intensive patient recruitment, discover candidates who live outside of their immediate area and run studies more efficiently.
Mathematicsarxiv.org

Examining the Limitations of Dynamic Mode Decomposition through Koopman Theory Analysis

This work binds the existence of \ac{KEF}, the geometric of the dynamics, and the validity of \ac{DMD} to one coherent theory. Viewing the dynamic as a curve in the state-space allows us to formulate an existence condition of \acp{KEF} and their multiplicities. These conditions lay the foundations for system reconstruction, global controllability, and observability for nonlinear dynamics. \\ \ac{DMD} can be interpreted as a finite dimension approximation of \ac{KMD}. However, this method is limited to the case when \acp{KEF} are linear combinations of the observations. We examine the limitations of \ac{DMD} through the analysis of Koopman theory. We propose a new mode decomposition technique based on the typical time profile of the dynamics. An overcomplete dictionary of decay profiles is used to sparsely represent the dynamic. This analysis is also valid in the full continuous setting of Koopman theory, which is based on variational calculus.\\ We demonstrate applications of this analysis, such as finding \acp{KEF} and their multiplicities, calculating \ac{KMD}, dynamics reconstruction, global linearization, and controllability.
ScienceNature.com

Age-dependent appearance of SARS-CoV-2 entry sites in mouse chemosensory systems reflects COVID-19 anosmia-ageusia symptoms

COVID-19 pandemic has given rise to a collective scientific effort to study its viral causing agent SARS-CoV-2. Research is focusing in particular on its infection mechanisms and on the associated-disease symptoms. Interestingly, this environmental pathogen directly affects the human chemosensory systems leading to anosmia and ageusia. Evidence for the presence of the cellular entry sites of the virus, the ACE2/TMPRSS2 proteins, has been reported in non-chemosensory cells in the rodent’s nose and mouth, missing a direct correlation between the symptoms reported in patients and the observed direct viral infection in human sensory cells. Here, mapping the gene and protein expression of ACE2/TMPRSS2 in the mouse olfactory and gustatory cells, we precisely identify the virus target cells to be of basal and sensory origin and reveal the age-dependent appearance of viral entry-sites. Our results propose an alternative interpretation of the human viral-induced sensory symptoms and give investigative perspectives on animal models.
ScienceNature.com

Insight into diatom frustule structures using various imaging techniques

The diatom shell is an example of complex siliceous structure which is a suitable model to demonstrate the process of digging into the third dimension using modern visualization techniques. This paper demonstrates importance of a comprehensive multi-length scale approach to the bio-structures/materials with the usage of state-of-the-art imaging techniques. Imaging of diatoms applying visible light, electron and X-ray microscopy provide a deeper insight into the morphology of their frustules.
ScienceNature.com

A simple microscopy setup for visualizing cellular responses to DNA damage at particle accelerator facilities

Cellular responses to DNA double-strand breaks (DSBs) not only promote genomic integrity in healthy tissues, but also largely determine the efficacy of many DNA-damaging cancer treatments, including X-ray and particle therapies. A growing body of evidence suggests that activation of the mechanisms that detect, signal and repair DSBs may depend on the complexity of the initiating DNA lesions. Studies focusing on this, as well as on many other radiobiological questions, require reliable methods to induce DSBs of varying complexity, and to visualize the ensuing cellular responses. Accelerated particles of different energies and masses are exceptionally well suited for this task, due to the nature of their physical interactions with the intracellular environment, but visualizing cellular responses to particle-induced damage - especially in their early stages - at particle accelerator facilities, remains challenging. Here we describe a straightforward approach for real-time imaging of early response to particle-induced DNA damage. We rely on a transportable setup with an inverted fluorescence confocal microscope, tilted at a small angle relative to the particle beam, such that cells can be irradiated and imaged without any microscope or beamline modifications. Using this setup, we image and analyze the accumulation of fluorescently-tagged MDC1, RNF168 and 53BP1—key factors involved in DSB signalling—at DNA lesions induced by 254 MeV α-particles. Our results provide a demonstration of technical feasibility and reveal asynchronous initiation of accumulation of these proteins at different individual DSBs.
InternetZDNet

How quantum networking could transform the internet [Status Report]

Quantum computing (QC) and quantum networking (QN) are related, though independent, industries. Both leverage the same unexplained phenomenon in quantum physics: the entanglement between particles that enables them to share states -- or in the digital sense, information -- in apparent violation of relativity theory. But as services, they fulfill separate functions.

