Peta-bit-per-second optical communications system using a standard cladding diameter 15-mode fiber

By Georg Rademacher, Benjamin J. Puttnam, Ruben S. Luís, Tobias A. Eriksson, Nicolas K. Fontaine, Mikael Mazur, Haoshuo Chen, Roland Ryf, David T. Neilson, Pierre Sillard, Frank Achten, Yoshinari Awaji, Hideaki Furukawa
Nature.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleData rates in optical fiber networks have increased exponentially over the past decades and core-networks are expected to operate in the peta-bit-per-second regime by 2030. As current single-mode fiber-based transmission systems are reaching their capacity limits, space-division multiplexing has been investigated as a means to increase the per-fiber capacity. Of all space-division multiplexing fibers proposed to date, multi-mode fibers have the highest spatial channel density, as signals traveling in orthogonal fiber modes share the same fiber-core. By combining a high mode-count multi-mode fiber with wideband wavelength-division multiplexing, we report a peta-bit-per-second class transmission demonstration in multi-mode fibers. This was enabled by combining three key technologies: a wideband optical comb-based transmitter to generate highly spectral efficient 64-quadrature-amplitude modulated signals between 1528 nm and 1610 nm wavelength, a broadband mode-multiplexer, based on multi-plane light conversion, and a 15-mode multi-mode fiber with optimized transmission characteristics for wideband operation.

