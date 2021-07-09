Divergent reflections around the photon sphere of a black hole
From any location outside the event horizon of a black hole there are an infinite number of trajectories for light to an observer. Each of these paths differ in the number of orbits revolved around the black hole and in their proximity to the last photon orbit. With simple numerical and a perturbed analytical solution to the null-geodesic equation of the Schwarzschild black hole we will reaffirm how each additional orbit is a factor \(e^{2 \pi }\) closer to the black hole’s optical edge. Consequently, the surface of the black hole and any background light will be mirrored infinitely in exponentially thinner slices around the last photon orbit. Furthermore, the introduced formalism proves how the entire trajectories of light in the strong field limit is prescribed by a diverging and a converging exponential. Lastly, the existence of the exponential family is generalized to the equatorial plane of the Kerr black hole with the exponentials dependence on spin derived. Thereby, proving that the distance between subsequent images increases and decreases for respectively retrograde and prograde images. In the limit of an extremely rotating Kerr black hole no logarithmic divergence exists for prograde trajectories.www.nature.com
Comments / 0