Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Astronomy

Divergent reflections around the photon sphere of a black hole

By Albert Snepppen
Nature.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom any location outside the event horizon of a black hole there are an infinite number of trajectories for light to an observer. Each of these paths differ in the number of orbits revolved around the black hole and in their proximity to the last photon orbit. With simple numerical and a perturbed analytical solution to the null-geodesic equation of the Schwarzschild black hole we will reaffirm how each additional orbit is a factor \(e^{2 \pi }\) closer to the black hole’s optical edge. Consequently, the surface of the black hole and any background light will be mirrored infinitely in exponentially thinner slices around the last photon orbit. Furthermore, the introduced formalism proves how the entire trajectories of light in the strong field limit is prescribed by a diverging and a converging exponential. Lastly, the existence of the exponential family is generalized to the equatorial plane of the Kerr black hole with the exponentials dependence on spin derived. Thereby, proving that the distance between subsequent images increases and decreases for respectively retrograde and prograde images. In the limit of an extremely rotating Kerr black hole no logarithmic divergence exists for prograde trajectories.

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Holes#The Black Hole#Photon#Lrb#4 5 6 7 8#Linear
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Astronomy
Country
Denmark
News Break
Science
Related
PhysicsNature.com

Controlled multi-photon subtraction with cascaded Rydberg superatoms as single-photon absorbers

The preparation of light pulses with well-defined quantum properties requires precise control at the individual photon level. Here, we demonstrate exact and controlled multi-photon subtraction from incoming light pulses. We employ a cascaded system of tightly confined cold atom ensembles with strong, collectively enhanced coupling of photons to Rydberg states. The excitation blockade resulting from interactions between Rydberg atoms limits photon absorption to one per ensemble and rapid dephasing of the collective excitation suppresses stimulated re-emission of the photon. We experimentally demonstrate subtraction with up to three absorbers. Furthermore, we present a thorough theoretical analysis of our scheme where we identify weak Raman decay of the long-lived Rydberg state as the main source of infidelity in the subtracted photon number and investigate the performance of the multi-photon subtractor for increasing absorber numbers in the presence of Raman decay.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Measuring the contribution of neutron star-black hole mergers to the production of heavy metals

The origin of the heavy elements in the Universe is not fully determined. Neutron star-black hole (NSBH) and neutron star-neutron star mergers may both produce heavy elements via rapid neutron-capture process (r-process). We use the recent detection of gravitational waves from NSBHs, improved measurements of neutron star equation-of-state, and the most modern numerical simulations of the ejected materials from binary collisions to investigate the production of heavy elements from binary mergers. As the amount of ejecta depends on the mass and spin distribution of compact objects, as well as on the equation-of-state of neutron stars, we consider various models for these quantities, informed by gravitational-wave and pulsar data. We find that even in the most favorable model, neutron star-black hole mergers are unlikely to account for more than 77% of the r-process elements in the local Universe. If black holes have preferentially small spins, this bound decreases to 35%. Finally, if black hole spins are small and there is a dearth of low mass ($<5M_{\odot}$) black holes in NSBH binaries, the NSBH contribution to r-process elements is negligible.
Astronomyarxiv.org

BMS$_3$ Mechanics and the Black Hole Interior

The spacetime in the interior of a black hole can be described by an homogeneous line element, for which the Einstein--Hilbert action reduces to a one-dimensional mechanical model. We have shown in [SciPost Phys. 10, 022 (2021), [2010.07059]] that this model exhibits a symmetry under the $(2+1)$-dimensional Poincaré group. Here we explain how this can be understood as a broken infinite-dimensional BMS$_3$ symmetry. This is done by reinterpreting the action for the model as a geometric action for BMS$_3$, where the configuration space variables are elements of the algebra $\mathfrak{bms}_3$ and the equations of motion transform as coadjoint vectors. The Poincaré subgroup then arises as the stabilizer of the vacuum orbit. This symmetry breaking is analogous to what happens with the Schwarzian action in AdS$_2$ JT gravity, although in the present case there is no direct interpretation in terms of boundary symmetries. This observation, together with the fact that other lower-dimensional gravitational models (such as the BTZ black hole) possess the same broken BMS$_3$ symmetries, provides yet another illustration of the ubiquitous role played by this group.
Astronomyarxiv.org

The Spin and Orientation of the Black Hole in XTE J1908$+$094

NuSTAR observed the black hole candidate XTE J1908$+$094 during its 2013 and 2019 outbursts. We use relativistic reflection to measure the spin of the black hole through 19 different assumptions of relxill flavors and parameter combinations. The most favored model in terms of Deviance Information Criterion (DIC) measures the spin of the black hole to be $a = 0.55^{+0.29}_{-0.45}$, and an inclination of $\theta=27^{+2}_{-3}$ degrees ($1\sigma$ statistical errors). We look at the effects of coronal geometry assumptions and density of the accretion disk on the spin prediction. All 19 tested models provide consistent spin estimates. We discuss the evolution of spin measurement techniques using relativistic reflection in X-ray binaries and discuss the implications of this spin measurement in reconciling the distributions of stellar mass black hole spin measurements made through X-ray and gravitational wave observations.
AstronomyNew Scientist

Radio waves from black holes in some young galaxies change rapidly

Some young galaxies with black holes in their centre change their emissions of radio waves far faster than astronomers thought possible. This means it might be easier to spot a type of galaxy known as a blazar. Kathryn Ross at the International Centre for Radio Astronomy Research in Perth, Australia,...
Astronomyarxiv.org

Circular motion around a regular rotating Hayward black hole

In this article, we explore the geodesics motion of neutral test particles and the process of energy extraction from a regular rotating Hayward black hole. We analyse the effect of spin, as well as deviation parameter g, on ergoregion, event horizon and static limit of the said black hole. By making use of geodesic equations on the equatorial plane, we determine the innermost stable circular and photon orbits. Moreover, we investigate the effective potentials and effective force to have information on motion and the stability of circular orbits. On studying the negative energy states, we figure out the energy limits of Penrose mechanism. Using Penrose mechanism, we found expression for the efficiency of energy extraction and observed that both spin and deviation parameters, contribute to the efficiency of energy extraction. Finally, the obtained results are compared with that acquired from Kerr and braneworld Kerr black holes.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Population Synthesis of Black Hole Binaries with Compact Star Companions

We perform a systematic study of merging black hole (BH) binaries with compact star (CS) companions, including black hole--white dwarf (BH--WD), black hole--neutron star (BH--NS) and black hole--black hole (BH--BH) systems. Previous studies have shown that mass transfer stability and common envelope evolution can significantly affect the formation of merging BH--CS binaries through isolated binary evolution. With detailed binary evolution simulations, we obtain easy-to-use criteria for the occurrence of the common envelope phase in mass-transferring BH binaries with a nondegenerate donor, and incorporate into population synthesis calculations. To explore the impact of possible mass gap between NSs and BHs on the properties of merging BH--CS binary population, we adopt different supernova mechanisms involving the \textit{rapid}, \textit{delayed} and \textit{stochastic} prescriptions to deal with the compact remnant masses and the natal kicks. Our calculations show that there are $ \sim 10^{5} -10^{6}$ BH--CS binaries in the Milky Way, among which dozens are observable by future space-based gravitational wave detectors. We estimate that the local merger rate density of all BH--CS systems is $ \sim 60-200 \,\rm Gpc^{-3}yr^{-1}$. While there are no low-mass BHs formed via \textit{rapid} supernovae, both \textit{delayed} and \textit{stochastic} prescriptions predict that $ \sim 100\% $/$ \sim 70\% $/$ \sim 30\% $ of merging BH--WD/BH--NS/BH--BH binaries are likely to have BH components within the mass gap.
AstronomyPosted by
Vice

Black Holes Are Slowly Taking Over a Cluster that Orbits Our Galaxy

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Palomar 5, a sprawled-out cluster of ancient stars that orbits the Milky Way, is flanked by two enormous tails of stars that extend across 30,000 light years, a feature that has long fascinated and puzzled scientists. It’s clear that the tails are made of stars that have been gravitationally ejected from the cluster over time, but the exact mechanism that produced the unusually long stellar stream at Palomar 5 remains a mystery.
AstronomyPosted by
SlashGear

Unique features of Palomar 5 could be the result of an oversized black hole population

Among the star clusters in our galaxy, Palomar 5 is one of the most unique. It’s described as the “fluffiest” cluster in the halo of the Milky Way, with an average distance between stars in the cluster only a few light-years apart. Palomar 5 also has a unique stellar stream associated with it, spanning more than 20 degrees across the sky. A recent paper published by a group of astronomers and astrophysicists led by the University of Barcelona has shown that both of those distinguishing features of Palomar 5 are likely the result of a large black hole population.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Axion-like particles from primordial black holes shining through the Universe

Francesco Schiavone (Bari Univ.), Daniele Montanino (Lecce Univ. & INFN Lecce), Alessandro Mirizzi (Bari Univ. & INFN Bari), Francesco Capozzi (Virginia Tech.) We consider a cosmological scenario in which the very early Universe experienced a transient epoch of matter domination due to the formation of a large population of primordial black holes (PBHs) with masses $M \lesssim 10^{9}\,\textrm{g}$, that evaporate before Big Bang nucleosynthesis. In this context, Hawking radiation would be a non-thermal mechanism to produce a cosmic background of axion-like particles (ALPs). We assume the minimal scenario in which these ALPs couple only with photons. In the case of ultralight ALPs ($m_a \lesssim 10^{-9}\,\textrm{eV}$) the cosmic magnetic fields might trigger ALP-photon conversions, while for masses $m_a \gtrsim 10\,\textrm{eV}$ spontaneous ALP decay in photon pairs would be effective. We investigate the impact of these mechanisms on the cosmic X-ray background, on the excess in X-ray luminosity in Galaxy Clusters, and on the process of cosmic reionization.
AstronomyAPS physics

Pseudospectrum and Black Hole Quasinormal Mode Instability

We study the stability of quasinormal modes (QNM) in asymptotically flat black hole spacetimes by means of a pseudospectrum analysis. The construction of the Schwarzschild QNM pseudospectrum reveals the following: (i) the stability of the slowest-decaying QNM under perturbations respecting the asymptotic structure, reassessing the instability of the fundamental QNM discussed by Nollert [H. P. Nollert, About the Significance of Quasinormal Modes of Black Holes, Phys. Rev. D 53, 4397 (1996)] as an “infrared” effect; (ii) the instability of all overtones under small-scale (“ultraviolet”) perturbations of sufficiently high frequency, which migrate towards universal QNM branches along pseudospectra boundaries, shedding light on Nollert’s pioneer work and Nollert and Price’s analysis [H. P. Nollert and R. H. Price, Quantifying Excitations of Quasinormal Mode Systems, J. Math. Phys. (N.Y.) 40, 980 (1999)]. Methodologically, a compactified hyperboloidal approach to QNMs is adopted to cast QNMs in terms of the spectral problem of a non-self-adjoint operator. In this setting, spectral (in)stability is naturally addressed through the pseudospectrum notion that we construct numerically via Chebyshev spectral methods and foster in gravitational physics. After illustrating the approach with the Pöschl-Teller potential, we address the Schwarzschild black hole case, where QNM (in)stabilities are physically relevant in the context of black hole spectroscopy in gravitational-wave physics and, conceivably, as probes into fundamental high-frequency spacetime fluctuations at the Planck scale.
AstronomyColumbian

Astronomers see black hole swallow neutron star

Talk about a heavy snack. For the first time, astronomers have witnessed a black hole swallowing a neutron star, the most dense object in the universe — all in a split-second gulp. Ten days later they saw the same thing, on the other side of the universe. In both cases,...
AstronomyNature.com

Slow black hole accretion drives mass loss

Novel observational evidence appears to confirm that when mass is supplied to massive black holes at low rates, only a fraction is actually accreted. Much of the gas may be lost in a low-speed magnetohydrodynamic wind. A number of black holes — both stellar remnants and their massive counterparts in...
Astronomyarxiv.org

Accretion of a Vlasov gas on to a black hole from a sphere of finite radius and the role of angular momentum

The accretion of a spherically symmetric, collisionless kinetic gas cloud on to a Schwarzschild black hole is analysed. Whereas previous studies have treated this problem by specifying boundary conditions at infinity, here the properties of the gas are given at a sphere of finite radius. The corresponding steady-state solutions are computed using four different models with an increasing level of sophistication, starting with the purely radial infall of Newtonian particles and culminating with a fully general relativistic calculation in which individual particles have angular momentum. The resulting mass accretion rates are analysed and compared with previous models, including the standard Bondi model for a hydrodynamic flow. We apply our models to the supermassive black holes Sgr A* and M87*, and we discuss how their low luminosity could be partially explained by a kinetic description involving angular momentum. Furthermore, we get results consistent with previous model-dependent bounds for the accretion rate imposed by rotation measures of the polarised light coming from Sgr A* and with estimations of the accretion rate of M87* from the Event Horizon Telescope collaboration. Our methods and results could serve as a first approximation for more realistic black hole accretion models in various astrophysical scenarios in which the accreted material is expected to be nearly collisionless.
AstronomyTexarkana Gazette

A black hole-neutron star collision has finally been detected

In January 2020, astronomers definitively observed, for the first time, a black hole swallowing a dead star, like a raven devouring roadkill. Then 10 days later, they saw the same act of scavenging happen again in a different, distant sector of the cosmos. Those triumphs, reported in a paper published...
Astronomyarxiv.org

Accurate Quasinormal Modes of the Five-Dimensional Schwarzschild-Tangherlini Black Holes

The objective of this paper is to construct the accurate (say, to 11 decimal places) frequencies of the quasinormal modes of the 5-dimensional Schwarzschild-Tangherlini black hole using three major techniques: the Hill determinant method, the continued fractions method and the WKB-Padé method and to discuss the limitations of each. It is shown that for the massless scalar, gravitational tensor, gravitational vector and electromagnetic vector perturbations considered in this paper, the Hill determinant method and the method of continued fractions (both with the convergence acceleration) always give identical results, whereas the WKB-Padé method gives the results that are amazingly accurate in most cases. Notable exception are the gravitational vector perturbations ($j =2$ and $\ell = 2 $), for which the WKB-Padé approach apparently does not work. Here we have interesting situation in which the WKB-based methods (WKB-Padé and WKB-Borel-Le Roy) give the complex frequency that differs from the from the result obtained within the framework of the continued fraction method and the Hill determinant method. For the fundamental mode, deviation of the real part of frequency from the exact value is $0.5\%$ whereas the deviation of the imaginary part is $2.7\%.$ For $\ell \geq 3$ the accuracy of the WKB results is similar again to the accuracy obtained for other perturbations. The case of the gravitational scalar perturbations is briefly discussed.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Universal features of gravitational waves emitted by superkick binary black hole systems

We use numerical relativity to study the merger and ringdown stages of "superkick" binary black hole systems (those with equal mass and anti-parallel spins). We find a universal way to describe the mass and current quadrupole gravitational waves emitted by these systems during the merger and ringdown stage: (i) The time evolutions of these waves are insensitive to the progenitor's parameters (spins) after being normalized by their own peak values. (ii) The peak values, which encode all the spin information of the progenitor, can be consistently fitted to formulas inspired by post-Newtonian theory. We find that the universal evolution of the mass quadrupole wave can be accurately modeled by the so-called Backwards One-Body (BOB) model. However, the BOB model, in its present form, leads to a lower waveform match and a significant parameter-estimation bias for the current quadrupole wave. We also decompose the ringdown signal into seven overtones, and study the dependence of mode amplitudes on the progenitor's parameters. Such dependence is found to be insensitive to the overtone index (up to a scaling factor). Finally, we use the Fisher matrix technique to investigate how the ringdown waveform can be at least as important for parameter estimation as the inspiral stage. Assuming the Cosmic Explorer, we find the contribution of ringdown portion dominates as the total mass exceeds ~ 250 solar mass. For massive BBH systems, the accuracy of parameter measurement is improved by incorporating the information of ringdown -- the ringdown sector gives rise to a different parameter correlation from inspiral stage, hence the overall parameter correlation is reduced in the full signal.
Sciencearxiv.org

Quest for realistic non-singular black-hole geometries: Regular-center type

We propose seven criteria to single out physically reasonable non-singular black-hole models and adopt them to four different spherically symmetric models with a regular center and their rotating counterparts. In general relativity, all such non-singular black holes are non-generic with a certain matter field including a class of nonlinear electromagnetic fields. According to a criterion that the effective energy-momentum tensor should satisfy all the standard energy conditions in asymptotically flat regions, the well-known Bardeen and Hayward black holes are discarded. In contrast, the Dymnikova and Fan-Wang black holes respect the dominant energy condition everywhere. Although the rotating Fan-Wang black hole contains a curvature singularity, the rotating Dymnikova black hole is free from scalar polynomial curvature singularities and closed timelike curves. In addition, the dominant energy condition is respected on and outside the event horizons in the latter case. The absence of parallelly propagated curvature singularities remains an open question.

Comments / 0

Community Policy