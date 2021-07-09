Divergent reflections around the photon sphere of a black hole

We use numerical relativity to study the merger and ringdown stages of "superkick" binary black hole systems (those with equal mass and anti-parallel spins). We find a universal way to describe the mass and current quadrupole gravitational waves emitted by these systems during the merger and ringdown stage: (i) The time evolutions of these waves are insensitive to the progenitor's parameters (spins) after being normalized by their own peak values. (ii) The peak values, which encode all the spin information of the progenitor, can be consistently fitted to formulas inspired by post-Newtonian theory. We find that the universal evolution of the mass quadrupole wave can be accurately modeled by the so-called Backwards One-Body (BOB) model. However, the BOB model, in its present form, leads to a lower waveform match and a significant parameter-estimation bias for the current quadrupole wave. We also decompose the ringdown signal into seven overtones, and study the dependence of mode amplitudes on the progenitor's parameters. Such dependence is found to be insensitive to the overtone index (up to a scaling factor). Finally, we use the Fisher matrix technique to investigate how the ringdown waveform can be at least as important for parameter estimation as the inspiral stage. Assuming the Cosmic Explorer, we find the contribution of ringdown portion dominates as the total mass exceeds ~ 250 solar mass. For massive BBH systems, the accuracy of parameter measurement is improved by incorporating the information of ringdown -- the ringdown sector gives rise to a different parameter correlation from inspiral stage, hence the overall parameter correlation is reduced in the full signal.