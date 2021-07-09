Cancel
Mathematics

Author Correction: Design and characterization of electrons in a fractal geometry

By S. N. Kempkes, M. R. Slot, S. E. Freeney, S. J. M. Zevenhuizen, D. Vanmaekelbergh, I. Swart, C. Morais Smith
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCorrection to: Nature Physics https://doi.org/10.1038/s41567-018-0328-0, published online 12 November 2018. In the version of this Letter originally published, in Fig. 3, for the data point of the experimental wave function map at bias voltage −0.3 V for the square lattice, a different bias voltage was erroneously used. This data point has now been removed. In addition, an error in the code used to determine the box-counting dimension of the wave function maps of the artificial electronic structures with a fractal geometry has been corrected. As a result, Fig. 3b has been split into Fig. 3b and c, to highlight how the choice of box size in the box-counting algorithm may affect the estimated effective dimension. The original and corrected versions of Fig. 3 are shown below. Accordingly, the caption has been amended, and the appropriate discussion in the main text, in the paragraph beginning “To determine whether...”, and the Methods has been updated to reflect the changes. Also, ref. 36 has been renumbered as ref. 31 and subsequent references updated.

