Solo Traffic Fatality in Death Valley National Park

By Charles James
sierrawave.net
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Monday, July 5th, a driver died in a single vehicle traffic accident along California State Route 190 in Death Valley National Park. According to the Report of Collision – News Release from the California Highway Patrol (posted at bottom of page), for an unknown reason, the 42-year-old driver, the sole occupant in the 2004 Toyota Tundra truck, allowed his vehicle to travel off the roadway onto the dirt shoulder of westbound SR-190 while in a descending left hand turn. The truck then traveled across the roadway and onto the eastbound dirt shoulder where it overturned., coming to rest in the terrain south of SR-190 and sustained major damage.

