U.S. Treasury Auctions to Provide Demand 'Gut Check' as Yields Fall

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 13 days ago

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Spiking prices for U.S. Treasuries that have sent yields to five-month lows could test demand for $62 billion of longer-term government debt due to be auctioned next week, analysts said on Thursday. After a two-week drought in coupon supply, $38 billion of 10-year notes will be offered...

Economy
Politics
U.S. Department of the Treasury
Auctions
BusinessNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Treasury Yields Rise, 10-Year Rebounds to Nearly 1.3%

There are no major economic releases due out on Wednesday. Auctions are scheduled to be held on Wednesday for $30 billion of 119-day bills and $24 billion of 20-year bonds. U.S. Treasury yields bounced higher on Wednesday, with the 10-year rate climbing to nearly 1.3% to claw back some of its losses over the past week.
Economydigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Checks Fourth Round To Be Approved By August?

Stimulus checks in the previous round had been approved nearly about four months back from now, and it was the largest round which paid out at $1,400 per family, who are eligible Americans. Since the rolling out of the payments, a sharp decline in the hardship rates was observed. However, the effect caused by the impact payments and rolling out stimulus checks can be seen to be fading.
MarketsBirmingham Star

Gold falls as U.S. Treasuries strengthen

CHICAGO, July 21 (Xinhua) -- Gold futures on the COMEX division of the New York Mercantile Exchange fell on Wednesday as U.S. Treasury yields rose. The most active gold contract for August delivery fell 8 U.S. dollars, or 0.44 percent, to close at 1,803.4 dollars per ounce. The Federal Reserve...
Stocksinvesting.com

Stocks bounce, bond prices fall ahead of key ECB meeting

LONDON (Reuters) - European stocks lifted and bond prices fell across the euro area on Wednesday as investors bet an earlier flight to safety sparked by fears about the spread of the Delta coronavirus variant was overdone. With a key European Central Bank meeting on Thursday expected to convey a...
Businesstheedgemarkets.com

Gold slips as US dollar firms, Treasury yields rebound

BENGALURU (July 21): Gold prices slipped on Wednesday, as a buoyant dollar and a rebound in U.S. Treasury yields stemmed inflows into the safe-haven bullion spurred by fears the Delta coronavirus variant may stall a global recovery. Spot gold was down 0.1% at $1,808.45 per ounce, as of 0035 GMT.
BusinessLife Style Extra

LIVE MARKETS-Expectation of Fed tightening adding to Treasury rally - BMO

* All major S&P sectors advance; financials out front. * Dollar, oil up; gold down; U.S. Treasury 10-yr yield 1.21%. Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to. you by Reuters stocks reporters. EXPECTATION OF FED TIGHTENING ADDING TO TREASURY RALLY - BMO. (1215 EDT/1615 GMT) Expectations...
Marketskitco.com

Euro area bond yields extend falls as bond rally continues

* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr (Adds details, updates prices) July 20 (Reuters) - German bond yields fell on Tuesday to their lowest since February, pushing the entire German yield curve to the brink of turning negative as investors continued to snap up government bonds. After fears around...
Marketsinvesting.com

Gold Up, Boosted by Ongoing COVID-19 Worries

Investing.com – Gold was up on Tuesday morning in Asia as concerns over the recent COVID-19 outbreaks involving the Delta variant in several countries also gave the safe-haven yellow metal a boost. Gold futures were up 0.51% to $1,818.50 by 1:05 PM ET (5:05 AM GMT) after falling to a...
BusinessStreet.Com

U.S. Treasury Yields Hit 5-Month Lows as Rate Hike Bets Fade Amid Delta Surge

U.S. Treasury bond yields slipped to fresh five-month lows Tuesday as traders pared bets on any near-term moves on rates or support from the Federal Reserve amid increasing concern that Delta-variant infections will slow the global economic recovery. Benchmark 10-year note yields were pegged at 1.139% in early Tuesday trading,...
BusinessCNBC

10-year Treasury yield falls below 1.2%, hitting a new five-month low

U.S. Treasury yields continued to slide on Monday, with the 10-year benchmark rate falling to its lowest level in five months. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell 10 basis points to 1.194% at around 12:30 p.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond slid 12 basis points to 1.811%. Yields move inversely to prices.
RetailNBC Connecticut

Treasury Yields Start the Week Lower, 10-Year Treasury Around 1.27%

U.S. Treasury yields dipped on Monday morning, with the 10-year falling to around 1.27%. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell 2 basis points to 1.275% at 3:30 a.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond dipped 2 basis points to 1.905%. Yields move inversely to prices.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

TREASURIES-U.S. yields slide on fears virus variant to hamper growth

(Adds fed fund futures) By Herbert Lash NEW YORK, July 19 (Reuters) - The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note fell to a five-month low on Monday as the spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus sparked fears global growth would slow and hamper the reopening of economies. The 10-year yield fell 9.2 basis points to 1.207%, a low last seen in February. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond slid 9 basis points to 1.840% as equity markets worldwide fell and the safe-haven dollar and Swiss franc rose in a flight to safety. "This looks like a global flight to quality/risk-off event," said Scott Buchta, head of fixed income strategy at Brean Capital in Chicago. "The speed to the move down in yields almost mirrors the pace at which yields moved higher in February and March – too far, too fast," he said in an e-mail. The fundamental drivers of the bond market point to higher yields, not lower yields, said Stan Shipley, macro research analyst at Evercore ISI in New York. "But the wild card that we've had to deal with for the last year and a half is the coronavirus and now the variant," he said. "Most data on the variant unfortunately is deteriorating, so people are scrambling for safety until they can figure out what's happening." The Delta variant's spread has sparked risk-aversion, pushing bond yields lower and leaving stocks facing their longest losing streak since the pandemic first hit global markets 18 months ago. Fed Fund futures, a widely used security for hedging short-term interest rate risk, showed the chances of the Federal Reserve hiking rates in December 2022 dropped to 58% from 90% on July 13, when the consumer price index was released. The likelihood that the Fed hikes rates in January 2023 fell to 70% from 100% last Tuesday, while futures now are fully pricing in a hike in March 2023. Japanese stocks fell for a fourth straight session as the variant hit sentiment, England's "freedom day" ending COVID-19 lockdowns was marred by surging infections and Australian officials said Victoria state would extend a lockdown to slow the variant's spread. "That's the sentiment that's driving the rates market today - the expectation that may we'll slip back a little bit after all the progress we've made," said Gennadiy Goldberg, interest rate strategist at TD Securities in New York. A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 99.3 basis points. The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down 1.4 basis points at 0.212%. The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) was last at 2.488%. The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate was last at 2.296%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging about 2.3% a year for the next decade. July 19 Monday 11:28AM New York / 1528 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.0475 0.0482 0.002 Six-month bills 0.0475 0.0482 -0.003 Two-year note 99-213/256 0.2116 -0.014 Three-year note 99-248/256 0.3855 -0.044 Five-year note 100-218/256 0.6995 -0.078 Seven-year note 101-206/256 0.9806 -0.090 10-year note 103-236/256 1.2004 -0.099 20-year bond 108-88/256 1.7499 -0.106 30-year bond 112-144/256 1.8267 -0.103 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 7.25 -0.50 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 8.50 -1.50 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 6.25 -1.50 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -3.25 -2.00 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -32.25 -2.25 spread (Reporting by Herbert Lash; Additional reporting by Karen Brettell, Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss in New York and Karen Pierog in Chicago; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Dan Grebler)
MarketsDailyFx

Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Falls with Treasury Yields on Haven Flows

Japanese Yen, Safe-haven flows, Treasury Yields, Sentiment - Talking Points. Asia-Pacific markets set for a rough session as risk aversion grips markets. Japanese Yen attracts haven flows alongside Treasuries as sentiment sours. USD/JPY testing its 100-day Simple Moving Average after big move lower. Tuesday’s Asia-Pacific Outlook. The Asia-Pacific session is...
Businessmarketresearchtelecast.com

Yields on US Treasury bonds fall to 5-month lows in search of safe haven

LONDON, Jul 19 (Reuters) – The return of the US 10-year Treasury bond fell to lows since mid-February on Monday amid fears of soaring cases of the Delta variant of COVID-19, which could hit the recovery global policy and lead the Federal Reserve to maintain an expansionary monetary policy for longer.
Marketskitco.com

Yields on 10-year U.S. Treasury Notes drop as well as gold

It is a well-known fact that gold prices are extremely sensitive to the rise or fall of 10-year Treasury yields. The higher the yield in the 10-year note (interest paid to the purchaser) has an inverse correlation to the price of gold. That means as yields rise in the U.S. debt instruments, it pressures gold to lower pricing. Inversely as yields drop in U.S. debt instruments it tends to create bullish undertones for gold pricing.
Stocksinvesting.com

Stock Market News: All Major U.S. Indices Fell; Treasury Yields Drop For Week

Market Indexes: All 4 indexes fell this week, for the 1st time in a month, with the Russell small caps retreating -5%, its worst weekly decline since October, as investors grew wary again about inflation. “Accelerating inflation raises concern about the sustainability of the economic expansion. Treasury yields fell for...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

U.S. Treasury seeks dealer comments on auction sizes

CHICAGO, July 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department on Friday asked its primary bond dealers for their outlook on issuance sizes across the yield curve and when reductions should be considered by the government. The dealer questionnaire, released on Friday, starts the process for the Treasury’s next quarterly debt...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

TREASURIES-Yields up as June U.S. retail sales unexpectedly rise

(Adds primary dealer survey, updates prices) By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, July 16 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields pared most of Friday's gains as doubts about the economic recovery's strength and dovish Federal Reserve policy were seen as likely to cap yields in the near-term, even after U.S. retail sales unexpectedly rose in June. Demand for goods remained strong even as spending shifts back to services, bolstering expectations that economic growth accelerated in the second quarter. Retail sales rebounded 0.6% last month, the Commerce Department said on Friday. May's sales decline was revised to 1.7% from the previously reported 1.3%. The data was "a little better," said Justin Lederer, an interest rate strategist at Cantor Fitzgerald in New York. However, yields are holding near last week's lows and "we're sort of just sitting nowhere now." Yields have dropped since Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Wednesday and Thursday pledged "powerful support" to complete the U.S. economic recovery, and indicated he saw no need to rush withdrawing economic support because of a recent jump in inflation. "I think most people expected higher yields at this point, just given the economy's reopening ... but Powell's fairly dovish, so it's really hard to. It doesn't feel like it's ready to really go back to the year-to-date high yields," Lederer said. Benchmark 10-year notes gained half a basis point on the day to 1.302%. They are holding just above last week's five-month lows of 1.250% and are down from 1.776% in March. The yield curve between two-year and 10-year notes was little changed on the day at 107 basis points. An uptick in coronavirus cases tied to the Delta variant have added to concerns about economic strength after Los Angeles County said on Thursday it would reimpose its mask mandate this weekend. The yield curve has flattened in recent weeks as investors prepare for the economic boom from business reopenings to fade, and on concerns that eventual Fed tightening will dampen inflation and slow growth. Some analysts say long-dated yields may be too low relative to expected growth. "The current level of Treasury yields imply a relatively pessimistic growth outlook: the current level of yields would be justified if we lowered our growth forecasts by nearly 3 percentage points, implying just 0.5% real growth over the next year," JPMorgan analysts said in a report late on Thursday. "We think these concerns are overstated, but other recent episodes indicate this gap is unlikely to close quickly." The U.S. Treasury Department on Friday asked its primary bond dealers for their outlook on issuance sizes across the yield curve and when reductions should be considered by the government. The dealer questionnaire, released on Friday, starts the process for the Treasury's next quarterly debt refunding announcement in August. July 16 Friday 3:03PM New York / 1903 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.045 0.0456 -0.002 Six-month bills 0.05 0.0507 0.000 Two-year note 99-205/256 0.2275 0.003 Three-year note 99-212/256 0.4329 0.000 Five-year note 100-116/256 0.7815 0.007 Seven-year note 101-46/256 1.0733 0.005 10-year note 102-248/256 1.302 0.005 20-year bond 106-120/256 1.8583 0.014 30-year bond 110-4/256 1.9316 0.013 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 7.75 0.00 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 10.00 0.50 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 7.75 0.00 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -1.50 0.00 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -30.00 -0.50 spread (Editing by Nick Zieminski and Richard Chang)

