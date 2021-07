Nearly two decades in the making, the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) Clinical Practice Guideline for the Evaluation and Management of Well-Appearing Febrile Infants 8-60 Days Old is published in this month’s issue of Pediatrics(10.1542/peds.2021-052228). With clinicians needing to balance the low but present risks of invasive bacterial infections against the risks of invasive procedures and hospitalizations, the management of febrile infants has been a challenge for decades. With much gratitude to the multi-disciplinary group of guideline authors and the AAP Subcommittee on Febrile Infants, led by Drs. Robert Pantell and Kenneth Roberts, clinicians now have an evidence-based guideline to guide – but not direct – their evaluation and management of febrile infants.