Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diseases & Treatments

Therapeutic Avenues Must Reckon with the Brain

By Staff
reviewofoptometry.com
 12 days ago

Glaucoma and macular degeneration may be diseases of the eye, but the experience of vision isn’t limited to these two semi-external organs. Investigational therapeutic approaches have turned their attention to the central nervous system (CNS). Approaches such as these aim to regenerate or bypass the damaged anatomical components of the eye and optic nerve, but experts point out that in order to be successful, these therapies will require a visual network, which resides in the higher brain areas.

reviewofoptometry.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brain Research#Eye Disease#Nature Medicine#Case Study#Macular Degeneration#Review Of Optometry#Integrum#Cns#Eye Brain#Neuroretina
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
Related
Diseases & Treatmentsknowridge.com

This study finds critical time window to halt Alzheimer’s disease

In a recent study published in the Journal of Neuroscience, researchers made big progress in understanding how Alzheimer’s disease spreads through the brain. They discovered a critical period of time where medical intervention could halt its onset. The research is from the University of Southampton. One author of the study...
ScienceEurekAlert

The twinkle and the brain

Can you remember the smell of flowers in your grandmother's garden or the tune your grandpa always used to whistle? Some childhood memories are seemingly engrained into your brain. In fact, there are critical periods in which the brain learns and saves profound cognitive routines and memories. The structure responsible for saving them is called the perineuronal net.
SciencePhysics World

Mapping microbubble distribution in the brain

Contrast-enhanced ultrasound delivered using microbubbles can readily differentiate between different brain regions and structures, as well as various types of tumours, researchers from Italy and the US have reported. The findings of the study – which the team says is the first large-scale quantitative analysis of microbubble-enhanced cerebral ultrasound images – could open up new avenues for ultrasound-based imaging and therapies.
ScienceEurekAlert

The brain's wiring technicians

From the bark of a puppy to the patter of rain against the window, our brains receive countless signals every second. Most of the time, we tune out inconsequential cues--the buzz of a fly, the soft rustle of leaves in the tree--and pay attention to important ones--the sound of a car horn, a bang on the door. This allows us to function, navigate and, indeed, survive in the world around us.
Diseases & Treatmentstargetedonc.com

Therapeutic Options for Patients With MPN

Dr Verstovsek and Dr Kuykendall discuss the limitations of past treatments for MPNs. Srdan Verstovsek, MD: Where are we with the new therapies, the targeted therapies looking at the underlying abnormality, which is hyperactivity of the JAK-STAT pathway in particular, so JAK inhibitors? To give us a sense as to where we were and where we are, I should say that for ET [essential thrombocythemia] and PV [polycythemia vera], and maybe you will join me in discussing myelofibrosis, in the past [therapies] for ET and PV were nonspecific. We had chemotherapy agents, from melphalan to busulfan, radioactive phosphorus, then hydroxyurea, and finally, some interferons. None of these were really attractive. We now know much about them, some are really toxic, like alkylating agents. We do not use them much at all.We were left basically with hydroxyurea in most of the cases—maybe anagrelide 20 years ago for ET; interferon was in and out with new some preparations, but they were never fully approved. Now we have a different spectrum of therapies for ET and PV. What was the state of myelofibrosis treatment in the past?
Scienceadvancedsciencenews.com

Magnetically-guided delivery of therapeutic stem cells into the brain

Iron oxide nanoparticles are incorporated into stem cells to create Cellbots. Korean researchers have devised a way to remotely direct stem cells to specific areas of the brain to promote neural tissue regeneration. They loaded iron oxide nanoparticles into the cells, which are then guided to the target site by an external magnetic source.
abcnews4.com

Horizon Therapeutics

July is graves’ disease awareness month, and up to 50 percent of people with graves’ disease may also develop a condition called thyroid eye disease, or TED. TED is a rare autoimmune disease that results in eye bulging, double vision and eye pain. It can cause long-term damage, including vision...
Healthophthalmologytimes.com

First patient dosed in optogenetic gene therapy trial

Nanoscope Therapeutics Inc. has dosed its first patient in a late-stage Phase 2b trial of a gene therapy that delivers multi-characteristic opsin to retinal cells. The first patient has been dosed in Nanoscope Therapeutics Inc.’s Phase 2b clinical trial of MCO-010, an ambient-light activatable optogenetic monotherapy to restore vision in patients with retinitis pigmentosa (RP).
Diseases & Treatmentsreviewofoptometry.com

Ortho-K Reduces Axial Elongation in Myopic Children

The prevalence of myopia is increasing throughout the world, even in countries that weren’t affected much years ago—including the Scandinavian population, which has seen a reported increase from 13% to 25%. Several studies have investigated the effects of different treatments on reducing the myopia progression, with orthokeratology lenses showing the...
FitnessEurekAlert

Taking the brain out for a walk

If you're regularly out in the fresh air, you're doing something good for both your brain and your well-being. This is the conclusion reached by researchers at the Max Planck Institute for Human Development and the Medical Center Hamburg-Eppendorf (UKE). The longitudinal study recently appeared in The World Journal of Biological Psychiatry.
Cancermegadoctornews.com

Simple urine test may help early detection of brain tumors

Newswise — A recent study by Nagoya University researchers revealed that microRNAs in urine could be a promising biomarker to diagnose brain tumors. Their findings, published in the journal ACS Applied Materials & Interfaces, have indicated that regular urine tests could help early detection and treatment of brain tumors, possibly leading to improved patient survival.
HealthPosted by
Forbes

This Startup Raised $30 Million To Create Brain Maps To Aid Surgeries And Therapeutics

When Michael Sughrue was studying medicine in the early 2000s, surgeons didn’t have a full picture of the brain. While MRI and CT scans could spot structural abnormalities, they couldn’t tell how brain cells, known as neurons,were connected or how they communicated. “I didn’t want to hurt people when we did brain surgery. I couldn’t see where really important things in the brain were,” says Sughrue. That’s what motivated him to cofound Omniscient Neurotechnology along with Stephane Doyen. Their startup creates neuronal brain maps, which can aid decision-making related to surgeries and therapeutics.
Diseases & Treatmentsreviewofoptometry.com

A Well-Red Patient

A 34-year-old man presented to the office with a chief complaint of a sudden-onset redness affecting one eye. He said he was not aware of it until someone pointed out to him that “his eye was bleeding.”. He did not report any pain or vision loss. He also denied trauma,...
Medical ScienceNewswise

Chemists Found an Effective Remedy For "Aged" Brain Diseases

Newswise — Russian scientists have synthesized chemical compounds that can stop the degeneration of neurons in Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and other severe brain pathologies. These substances can provide a breakthrough in the treatment of neurodegenerative pathologies. New molecules of pyrrolyl- and indolylazine classes activate intracellular mechanisms to combat one of the main causes of "aged" brain diseases - an excess of so-called amyloid structures that accumulate in the human brain with age. The essence of the study was published in the European Journal of Medicinal Chemistry. Experts from the Institute of Cytology of the Russian Academy of Sciences, the Institute of Organic Synthesis of the Ural Branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences, and the Ural Federal University (UrFU) took part in the study.
ScienceGenetic Engineering News

Mouse Study Reveals Rare Genetic Disorder May Be Improved by Hypertension Drug

Neurofibromatosis type 2 (NF2) is a hereditary condition most commonly associated with bilateral vestibular schwannomas (VS), also known as acoustic neuromas. These are benign tumors that occur on the nerves for balance and hearing leading to the inner ear. Although these tumors are benign, they can cause hearing and balance problems. People with NF2 also have an increased risk of other tumors of the nervous system. Now, a mouse study by scientists at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) and Massachusetts Eye and Ear reveals that the blood pressure drug losartan may benefit patients with NF2.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

An Overview of Brain Development

Neurodevelopment is an incredibly complex, but tightly controlled process governed by the sequential action of various genes. Neurodevelopment continues well after birth into early adolescence. Impairments to neurodevelopment at any stage can give rise to neurodevelopmental disorders. Neural Tube & Early Brain Structures. At the very beginning of embryogenesis, 3...
Diseases & Treatmentsajmc.com

Adjuvant Acupuncture Treatment Linked With Daily Living, Motor Function Improvement in Parkinson Disease

Patients with Parkinson disease treated with acupuncture-related therapies combined with conventional medication exhibited significant improvements in motor function and experiences of daily living, although the quality of findings may warrant future research. Acupuncture-related therapies in combination with traditional anti-parkinsonian medications may provide significant motor and quality of life benefits for...
Diseases & Treatmentsophthalmologytimes.com

Inherited Retinal Disease: Treatment Overview

Dr Mariya Moosajee highlights therapies approved as well as under study to improve treatment for patients with inherited retinal disease. Albert J. Augustin, MD: We have to move forward. I’d like to ask Dr Moosajee for her opinion on the treatment options for inherited diseases. Mariya Moosajee, MBBS, BSc, PhD,...
Diseases & Treatmentsdoctorslounge.com

Global Prevalence of Young-Onset Dementia Examined

Last Updated: July 20, 2021. Worldwide, an estimated 3.9 million people aged 30 to 64 years are living with young-onset dementia. TUESDAY, July 20, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- The overall global age-standardized prevalence of young-onset dementia (YOD), in which symptoms start before age 65 years, is 119.0 per 100,000 population, according to a systematic review and meta-analysis published online July 19 in JAMA Neurology.
SciencePosted by
KPCW

Investigating the Use of Psychedelic Therapeutics

On Cool Science Radio, Dr. Alex Belser joins the show to discuss psychedelic therapeutics. Belser has been a leader in the psychedelic research community for the last twenty years. His research has focused on investigating psilocybin and MDMA to treat depression, anxiety, substance use, OCD, PTSD, and end-of-life distress. He has done this research through clinical trials at New York University and Yale University.

Comments / 0

Community Policy