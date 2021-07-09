Cancel
Smartphone Usage Again Associated with Myopia Development

Screen time and smartphone usage have been proven in many studies to be correlated with myopia in certain populations. The good news is that limiting the amount of continuous time one spends staring at a digital device, as well as increasing time spent outdoors, may ameliorate the effect. Findings from this recent study suggest that smartphone users should take frequent breaks, at least every 20 minutes, to avoid potential vision damage. More time outside may be an even bigger bonus.

