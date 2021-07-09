Business briefs: Atkins Nutritionals moving into distribution center

HANCOCK COUNTY — Atkins Nutritionals will occupy a 862,235-square foot build-to-suit warehouse and distribution center under construction on the Mt. Comfort Corridor. Opus Development Company, a Minneapolis firm with an Indianapolis office, is constructing the building near the southeast corner of county roads 700W and 300N. According to Opus’ website, the building is slated for completion in August and will have 25,000 square feet of office space and about 837,000 square feet for warehousing and distribution. The building will also have the ability to expand to up to 332,000 square feet.