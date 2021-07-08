HBO MAX Is Bringing Another Series To Film In Upstate New York

My Italian restaurant is better than yours! Those are fighting words!. Everybody has a favorite place for pizza or pasta. Whether it is a small hole-in-the-wall pizza joint down on the corner, or a fancy ristorante dripping with crystal glassware and chandeliers, we each have our favorites. I have been eating Italian food for over 60 years, and I have dined at all of these places during my travels as a writer of Upstate New York books. Are they the best? Maybe not. How can you say? There are literally hundreds of Italian restaurants in Upstate New York, and thousands if you include New York City.