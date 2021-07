Being a developer requires more than just being good at coding. Here's how one full-stack developer gets the job done. Johnny Fekete was in high school in the city of Győr, Hungary, when he first learned computer programming. "I found it fascinating at the time, that you can write something, and then the computer will do what you tell it to do," he said. He soon realized that he was ahead of his teachers. "They learned it from the book," he explained, "but by the time the book is printed, the technology is already outdated—so it was really interesting that I already knew more than my teachers, simply because I learned from the internet."