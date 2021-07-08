Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness Season 2: Everything We Know

By Tamal Kundu
thecinemaholic.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBased on the top-rated ‘Resident Evil’ video game series, ‘Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness’ is a survival horror CGI original net animation series. The events depicted in the show happens in 2006, between ‘Resident Evil 4’ and ‘Resident Evil 5’ video games. The show revolves around Leon S. Kennedy and Claire Redfield, as they try to prevent an impending war between China and the US after a zombie attack on the White House. Since its premiere, the show has received mostly positive reviews. If you have already binged the series and are wondering when the next season will come out, we got you covered.

thecinemaholic.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Resident Evil#Infinite#Tms Entertainment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Animation
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Netflix
Country
China
Related
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

Netflix series Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness is like a terrible cutscene you can't skip

I love Resident Evil for a lot of reasons. The survival horror, the puzzles, the atmosphere, the settings. But the plot? Rarely. Maybe never. This is a series that is dense with lore, spanning every medium imaginable, yet repeatedly fails to tell a compelling story. In the games, that's fine: you know once the ponderous cutscenes finish you'll be picking the controller up and fighting a giant tentacle monster. But in Infinite Darkness, a 4-part animated miniseries available now on Netflix, there is no game to escape into. It's a long cutscene you can't skip, and it feels like a return to the series' worst habits after RE7 and Village worked so hard to breathe new life into it.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

When does Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness take place in the franchise's timeline?

Resident Evil’s timeline is a lot like one of the series’ trademark lab experiments: an unwieldy beast that brings in lore from the games and CGI movies to create an abomination that even the boulder-punching Chris Redfield would find hard to tackle. Throw the new Resident Evil Netflix series Infinite Darkness into the mix and things are in danger of reaching critical mass.
Video Gamesvg247.com

Netflix datamine seems to hint at Ghost of Tsushima and PlayStation projects

PlayStation-related images of both a DualSense controller and Ghost of Tsushima have been discovered hidden within the Netflix app, a dataminer has revealed. Dataminer Steve Moser has posted evidence that appears to point towards Netflix’s mysterious ‘N Game’ project that the streaming platform has been working on for a while now.
ComicsPosted by
PC Gamer

Castlevania anime showrunner is now adapting PUBG for screen

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds doesn't seem to lend itself to an animated screen adaptation, but it's happening anyway, and Castlevania producer and showrunner Adi Shankar is working on it. Krafton announced as much today, with Shankar tasked with creating and showrunning the animated project, which doesn't appear to have a network or streaming service attached to it as yet.
Video Gamesdexerto.com

Resident Evil cosplayer uncovers Raccoon City secrets as Leon Kennedy

With Resident Evil finally getting an animated Netflix series, Infinite Darkness, one cosplayer has celebrated in style by creating a Leon Kennedy cosplay inspired by the RE:2 remake. Resident Evil has exploded back into the gaming hall of fame with the series’ latest installment, Village. With Lady Dimitrescu becoming an...
TV Seriesthecinemaholic.com

Helluva Boss Episode 6: Everything We Know

Released in April 2021, ‘Helluva Boss’ episode 5 is an exciting and hilarious episode of the animated comedy series that expands on the show’s lore while also furthering the complex narrative. Blitzo and his IMP employees arrive in Wrath for the Harvest Moon Festival. It’s all fun and games until they discover Striker’s nefarious plan to assassinate Stolas. Folks looking to catch up on the episode can find a detailed summary in the recap section. However, let’s first take a look at what lies in store for Blitzo and the IMP in ‘Helluva Boss’ episode 6.
ComicsPosted by
TechSpot

Castlevania producer is working on a PUBG animated project

Something to look forward to: In the last few years, we've seen many game franchises being adapted to animation series or movies. Games like Mortal Kombat, Dragon's Dogma, Dota, Resident Evil, and Castlevania are just some of them, but there's more to come. As it seems, PUBG is also set to receive an anime adaptation produced by Adi Shankar, Castlevania's showrunner.
Video GamesPosted by
The Independent

10 best PS4 games: From ‘God of War’ to ‘Resident Evil’, don’t miss these classic titles

The PlayStation 4 is a machine of real beauty. Released in 2013 to critical acclaim and noted for its glorious technical performance, it’s sold over 100 million units in less than a decade. And while its successor, the PlayStation 5, launched last year and is expected to supersede the PS4 in sales, the PlayStation 4 still offers a vast and intricate library of excellent games which are, of course, compatible with the PlayStation 5.If you’re still searching for a PS5, you’re not alone. People up and down the country are still struggling to get their hands on the elusive console...
Video Gamesfemalefirst.co.uk

Tomb Raider revisited: The film that put hope back into video game movies

Lara Croft’s story has been told before, but not like this... Lara Croft is easily one of the best female protagonists of all time. Her games were brilliant (some better than others, of course), and her intelligent, no-quit attitude is what earns her the title of badass. While her games were great, her films less so; until Tomb Raider (2018) arrived...

Comments / 0

Community Policy