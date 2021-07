Cincinnati firefighters rescued a dog Sunday that was stuck between two concrete walls. The dog, Gertie, had been missing for five days. The Cincinnati Fire Department posted video on Facebook showing firefighter Jenny Adkins using a sledgehammer to break down a cinderblock wall. “There have been missing posters up in Northside for five days in hopes of someone finding Gertie,” the caption read.”Today a homeowner heard a dog crying behind the garage wall and called us to check it out.”