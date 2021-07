Institutional work, values, education and also his passion for accessories, is something that usually passes from parents to children and a tradition that King Felipe VI and the princess have not escaped. Leonor. And it is that the taste for watches is something that the king of his father, Don Juan Carlos, also inherited. But times also change and, in this endeavor for her eldest daughter to lead a life as similar as possible to a young woman her age, the wardrobe and accessories have also been adapted to today.