Viacom18 to launch Bigg Boss first on VOOT
India’s Viacom18 has announced it will launch its marquee entertainment property, Bigg Boss, first on VOOT for 6 weeks. Christened Bigg Boss OTT will premiere in August 2021 with unprecedented access, engagement, and interactivity empowering viewers to immerse themselves in the journey of contestants in the Bigg Boss house. In addition to the 1-hour episode on VOOT, viewers will get a chance to watch exclusive cuts, round the clock content drops and a fully interactive 24*7 LIVE feed from the house. After the completion of the digital exclusive, the show will move seamlessly into COLORS with the launch of Season15 of Bigg Boss.advanced-television.com
