Viacom18 to launch Bigg Boss first on VOOT

In the forthcoming episode of “Bigg Boss Kannada 8” of 17 July 2021. Chakravarthy Chandrachud is taking the show on his hands as we all know that he has been punished for his mistakes. And he has been entered the jail tonight being worse to perform oh this week. The decision to send him to jail was taken by all the inmates on the basis of his performance on the task. He gets frustrated when his name is selected for the punishment.