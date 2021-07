The numbers are in for this year’s exceptional Mobile World Congress Barcelona event and, while it missed attendance targets, it did OK under the circumstances. It was always a big ask to stage a huge international physical event at a time when the Covid pandemic is still raging in many parts of the world. Even those permitted to enter Spain were forced to jump through multiple hoops, with the prospect of being quarantined when they got home at the end of it. Those that did turn up deserve recognition for running the sanitary gauntlet. Perhaps the prospect of seeing Jon Bon Jovi persuaded them.