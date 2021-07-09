Asheville City Schools to Host Free Community Event Today!
Asheville City Schools is hosting a summer celebration on Friday, July 9, from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm in the green space beside the Wesley Grant Center on 285 Livingston Street. Complete with a bouncy house, Kona Ice, an on-site DJ, door prizes and Asheville Play Adventure’s pop-up playground, the celebration will be a free community event for the whole family. Backpacks will even be given away to school-aged students.www.asheville.com
