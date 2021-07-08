Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

Possible Issue With John Cena’s Speculated Appearance At WWE SummerSlam

By Brandon Ewing
ewrestlingnews.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany are speculating that John Cena will be appearing at this year’s WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view event, which is set to take place in August from Las Vegas, Nevada. There is talk that he’ll be facing WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. However, it seems as though an appearance (much less a title match) for Cena may have hit a potential road block. Cena will be joining the cast for the upcoming spy thriller “Argylle”, alongside Henry Caville, Sam Rockwell, Bryce Dallas Howard, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O’Hara, Dua Lipa, and Samuel L. Jackson.

www.ewrestlingnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roman Reigns
Person
Sam Rockwell
Person
Dua Lipa
Person
Bryan Cranston
Person
Catherine O'hara
Person
Bryce Dallas Howard
Person
John Cena
Person
Samuel L. Jackson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wwe Summerslam#Combat#Wwe Summerslam#Argylle
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
WWE
News Break
Sports
Related
WWEPosted by
The Big Lead

John Cena Makes Shocking Return at WWE's Money in the Bank Pay-Per-View

On Sunday night as WWE's Money in the Bank pay-per-view wrapped up, wrestling fans got an unexpected boost. After Roman Reigns defeated Edge to retain his Universal Championship, he stood in the ring to celebrate with manager Paul Heyman. After getting on the mic to address the crowd, Cena's music hit and the crowd went nuts.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Linda McMahon Returns To WWE With John Cena

This year’s annual WWE Money in the Bank pay-per-view event was one of the most memorable shows of the year as it was the first pay-per-view event since WrestleMania 37 to be in front of live fans and also featured the return of future WWE Hall of Famer John Cena. While a rare appearance for McMahon, this isn’t the first time this year that Linda McMahon has been on WWE programming.
WWEInternational Business Times

John Cena vs. The Rock Net Worth: Dwayne Johnson Much Richer Than Ex-WWE Champ

John Cena has earned tens of millions from his wrestling and Hollywood careers. Cena's net worth still pales in comparison with that of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Johnson can receive more than $20 million per movie. John Cena and Dwanye “The Rock” Johnson, two iconic WWE superstars, have both made...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Vince McMahon ‘Lied’ About John Cena

WWE John Cena made a shocking return to the company at Money in the Bank pay-per-view and that came upon a big surprise for the live fans at the show. The company even tried to keep Cena’s big return as a secret backstage by not mentioning him in the run sheet.
WWEbleedingcool.com

Update: You Can & Will See John Cena Vs. Roman Reigns At SummerSlam

So yesterday I wrote about John Cena being cast in director Matthew Vaughn's big new star-studded spy film Argylle and how it is set to start filming next month in Europe. WWE's big SummerSlam event is also happening next month in Las Vegas, leaving us to question "how could Cena be in two places at once?", especially with Europe still enforcing strict COVID-19 quarantine procedures for those entering the continent. Well, as it turns out, the "Doctor of Thuganomics" also has a doctorate in scheduling and time maintenance, as it's reported today that he is indeed "locked-in" to face WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at next month's SummerSlam.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

John Cena Surprising WWE Contract Revealed

John Cena is a 16-time World Champion in WWE and has been the face of the company for over a decade until he shifted to a part-time schedule back in 2017. Many fans have been wanting to see Cena make his return at this year’s WrestleMania. He is also worked with Vin Diesel on Fast and Furious 9. John Cena could also be losing his return match.
WWEComicBook

WWE: Watch John Cena's Promo After Money in the Bank Ended

WWE's Money in the Bank pay-per-view saved its biggest surprise for last, as after Roman Reigns took down Edge (with some help from Seth Rollins) and a staredown occurred between the two, we saw one of WWE's biggest stars make his long-awaited return. That would be John Cena, and after his music hit, he made his way to the ring and celebrated with the crowd, much to Reigns' dismay. While he didn't launch into a promo during the televised event, he did deliver a quick promo to the live crowd, thanking all the fans and talking about how good it was to b back. You can watch it in the video below.
WWEewrestlingnews.com

The Rock & John Cena Hype WWE’s Return To The Road With Fans

Both The Rock and John Cena took to Twitter on Thursday, hyping WWE’s return to live events with fans in attendance. As you know, this will begin starting tomorrow night with SmackDown. John Cena and The Rock both replied to a tweet from Vince McMahon where he posted a video hyping that WWE is back. The Rock said,
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Spoiler On Plans For John Cena’s WWE TV Return

John Cena is reportedly scheduled to return to WWE TV this month following the Money In the Bank pay-per-view. As we’ve noted, Cena has been expected to wrestle at WWE SummerSlam on Saturday, August 21 in Las Vegas, challenging WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. While it’s been reported by multiple...
Family Relationshipswrestlinginc.com

John Cena Open To Having Children, Nikki Bella’s Reported Reaction

Veteran WWE Superstar John Cena has indicated that he’s more open to becoming a father these days, and WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella is reportedly happy for him. After dating Bella from 2012 until April 2018, Cena met a woman named Shay Shariatzadeh in 2019, while filming “Playing with Fire” in Vancouver, where she works as an engineer. They started dating in early 2019, and then got married on October 12, 2020. Cena had stated in numerous media interviews, while with Bella, that he did not want to have children, mainly because he didn’t want to be an absent parent while focusing on his work. Not wanting kids is one of the main reasons Cena and Bella split up, ending a one-year engagement.
WWEwrestlingrumors.net

More On John Cena’s WWE Return, Coming Back To TV First

Welcome back? We are just over a month away from Summerslam, which very well may be the biggest WWE show of the year. The company seems intent on trying something special this year and that means they are going to need to set up a huge card. One of the best ways to do this is to have some guest stars. We might know one of the biggest name WWE could bring in.
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Michael Cole Comments On John Cena’s Return At Money In The Bank, More

As seen during last night’s WWE Money in the Bank pay-per-view event, John Cena made his long anticipated return and Michael Cole’s reaction got him trending on Twitter. During an appearance on today’s episode of “The Pat McAfee Show”, Michael Cole commented on the possibilities now that Cena is back. He said,
WWEWrestling-edge.com

John Cena ‘Censored’ On WWE Raw In Video

Tonight’s edition of WWE Monday Night Raw was kicked off in a big way as John Cena greeted the WWE Universe in Dallas, Texas after a shocking re-emergence at WWE’s annual Money in the Bank pay-per-view event. After some joking moments which consisted of Cena saying he was going to wear his ‘Peacemaker’ outfit at the upcoming premiere for Suicide Squad – Cena discussed his intentions to challenge the current WWE Universal Champion, ‘The Head of the Table’ Roman Reigns at WWE SummerSlam. Did Vince McMahon ‘lie’ about John Cena?
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Edge Comments On Rey Mysterio’s Legacy, Talks Feud With John Cena, More

During the latest edition of “The Kurt Angle Show”, WWE Hall of Famer Edge commented on his feud with John Cena, Rey Mysterio’s legacy, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On Rey Mysterio’s impact on the wrestling industry: “Rey Mysterio, I mean, he gets...

Comments / 0

Community Policy