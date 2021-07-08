Possible Issue With John Cena’s Speculated Appearance At WWE SummerSlam
Many are speculating that John Cena will be appearing at this year’s WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view event, which is set to take place in August from Las Vegas, Nevada. There is talk that he’ll be facing WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. However, it seems as though an appearance (much less a title match) for Cena may have hit a potential road block. Cena will be joining the cast for the upcoming spy thriller “Argylle”, alongside Henry Caville, Sam Rockwell, Bryce Dallas Howard, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O’Hara, Dua Lipa, and Samuel L. Jackson.www.ewrestlingnews.com
Comments / 0