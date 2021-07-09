LoveHendo Saturdays Continues on July 10th
Downtown Hendersonville will be bustling with energy on Saturday, July 10, with a multitude of events and outdoor activity for the entire family to enjoy. LoveHendo Saturday welcomes the community to experience downtown while still practicing a safe social distance with outdoor shopping and entertainment. LoveHendo Saturdays take place the Second Saturday of each month, May – December, except for September. Each Saturday will host a different theme or partnering event.www.hendersonville.com
Comments / 0