Pfizer, BioNTech to seek authorization for COVID booster shot as Delta variant spreads

By Article
StreetInsider.com
 11 days ago

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Pfizer and partner BioNTech plan to ask U.S. and European regulators within weeks to authorize a booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine, based on evidence of greater risk of infection six months after inoculation and the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant. The U.S. Food and...

www.streetinsider.com

Related
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

This Could Determine If You Catch the Delta Variant—And It's Not Vaccination

After weeks of steady decline, COVID-19 case numbers are headed back in the wrong direction once again. The spread of the highly contagious Delta is currently fueling a nationwide surge, with all 50 states and Washington, D.C., reporting a rise in cases and 38 seeing an increase of 50 percent or more over the past week, CNN reports. Fortunately, studies have shown that those who are fully vaccinated are still well protected against the virus. But according to one former official, there's one other factor that could determine whether or not you catch the Delta variant: wearing the right kind of face mask.
Industryphillyvoice.com

How effective is the first shot of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine?

Maybe you've postponed your second COVID-19 vaccine appointment, whether because of scheduling hassles or general reluctance. But how safe are you after just a single dose?. As an immunologist, I hear this question frequently – and the answer has changed as new genetic strains of the coronavirus become more common. By the beginning of July, the Delta variant had become the most dominant strain of SARS-CoV-2 circulating in the U.S.
Industrywgnradio.com

Pfizer recalls for twelve lots of CHANTIX tablets

Pfizer is voluntarily recalling two lots of Chantix 0.5mg Tablets, two lots of Chantix 1 mg Tablets, and eight lots of a Chantix kit of 0.5mg/1 mg Tablets to the patient (consumer/user) level due to the presence of a nitrosamine, N-nitroso-varenicline, above the Pfizer established Acceptable Daily Intake (ADI) level.
Medical & Biotechbiopharma-reporter.com

FDA grants priority review for Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine BLA

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted priority review designation for Pfizer and BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine Biologics License Application (BLA). The mRNA vaccine received Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) in December 2020: the first COVID-19 vaccine in the US to do so. In May, Pfizer and BioNTech completed the...
Pharmaceuticalsraps.org

Global regulators promote platform trials to assess new COVID vaccines

Regulators from the United Kingdom and Japan are promoting the use of platform trials to evaluate second-generation COVID-19 vaccines as the pool of unvaccinated patients for testing new vaccines grows increasingly smaller. They also proposed the creation of a working group to build consensus on the design of master protocols, particularly in the context of health emergencies.
Pharmaceuticalscitizensjournal.us

Report: More vaccine deaths last week than COVID-19 deaths

In a span of one week, the number of deaths due to COVID-19 vaccines reported to the government’s database outnumbered the official count of deaths due to the virus. The government’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, or VAERS, contains voluntary, unverified reports of adverse events following immunization with U.S.-licensed vaccines. But it’s estimated that only between 1% and 10% of the adverse events that occur are reported to VAERS.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

40 Percent of People Who Get Severe COVID After Pfizer Have This in Common

COVID vaccinations have provided a sense of relief to more than 159 million fully vaccinated people in the U.S., according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But there are still concerns. Reports of breakthrough infections among fully vaccinated individuals have become more common as more people get their vaccines: At a Las Vegas pool party, eight fully vaccinated healthcare workers got COVID. In Texas, an outdoor wedding left six fully vaccinated people with the virus. Much is still unknown about these breakthrough infections, but new research has found a commonality among 40 percent of people who got severe COVID after being vaccinated with Pfizer.
IndustryPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why the CDC and FDA Just Slapped Down Pfizer and Moderna

Pfizer and Moderna think that booster doses will be required. The CDC and FDA issued a public statement saying that booster doses aren't required right now. The public statement appears to be a rebuke to drugmakers, but the two sides aren't really disagreeing all that much. Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and Moderna...
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Says Watch for These Delayed Side Effects

Since the end of 2020, public health experts and medical professionals have been warning people in the U.S. about the most common COVID vaccine side effects. That way, once they were rolled out widely, none of us would be alarmed about experiencing a fever, headache, fatigue, soreness or redness at the injection site, etc. But some side effects have emerged since then that have caused more concern. In mid-April, for example, use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was paused temporarily amid reports of rare blood clots, some of which were fatal. After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) determined the benefits of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine outweighed the risks, the FDA added a warning to that vaccine about the potential for clotting complications. Now, the two other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S., Pfizer and Moderna, have gotten new warnings, courtesy of the FDA. If you got either of those vaccines, the FDA now says there are three delayed side effects you should look out for.
Public Healthhealththoroughfare.com

New Warning About Covid-19 Vaccines Is Released By The FDA

The covid-19 vaccines have been surrounded by a lot of controversies these days and they continue. It’s been just revealed that the FDA added a new warning about heart inflammation. CNN just revealed the fact that the US Food and Drug Administration added a warning about the risk of myocarditis...

