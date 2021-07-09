Cancel
China cuts reserve requirements to support economic recovery

StreetInsider.com
 11 days ago

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will cut the amount of cash that banks must hold as reserves, releasing around 1 trillion yuan ($154.19 billion) in long-term liquidity to underpin its post-COVID economic recovery that is starting to lose momentum. The People's Bank of China said on its website it would cut...

www.streetinsider.com

Economynfcw.com

People’s Bank of China issues digital yuan trial progress report

Nearly 21m (20.87m) personal and 3.51m corporate digital yuan wallets have so far been issued during China’s ongoing trials of its central bank digital currency (CBDC), the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) has revealed. To date, the digital currency — also known as e-CNY — has been used to make...
BusinessWDEZ 101.9 FM

Russia central bank set for 100 bps key rate hike on Friday

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia’s high inflation in June prompted a wide-scale revision in analysts’ forecasts, shifting market expectations towards a 100 basis-point interest rate hike on Friday, a Reuters poll suggested on Monday. Annual consumer inflation, the central bank’s main area of responsibility, overshot expectations and accelerated to 6.5% in...
Economy104.1 WIKY

China holds benchmark lending rate for 15th straight month

SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China kept its benchmark lending rate for corporate and household loans unchanged at its monthly fixing on Tuesday, despite growing expectations for a cut after a surprise lowering of bank reserve requirements. The one-year loan prime rate (LPR) was kept at 3.85%. The five-year LPR remained at 4.65%....
WorldBusiness Insider

China Keeps Loan Prime Rates Unchanged

(RTTNews) - China left its benchmark lending rates unchanged on Tuesday after the central bank lowered its reserve requirement ratio last week. The one-year loan prime rate was maintained at 3.85 percent and the five-year loan prime rate at 4.65 percent. The one-year and five-year loan prime rates were last...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Yuan rebounds from 10-day low on heavy corporate demand, steady LPR fix

SHANGHAI, July 20 (Reuters) - China's yuan rebounded from a 10-day low against the dollar, as the local currency got a helping hand from Tuesday's steady fixing of the benchmark lending rate and corporate demand. Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.4855 per dollar, 155 pips or 0.24% weaker than the previous fix of 6.4700, the weakest since May 6. The spot market bounced from a 10-day low of 6.4915 per dollar hit on Monday and traded at 6.4870 by midday, 35 pips firmer than the previous late session close. Traders said robust corporate demand for the yuan as it weakened towards the psychologically important 6.5 per dollar level offset broad safe-haven driven strength in the U.S. currency. As the Delta variant of the coronavirus wreaks havoc across many countries, Carie Li, economist at OCBC Wing Hang bank, said risk aversion could further lift the dollar in the short term. "Subsequently, if data supports normalisation in U.S. Federal Reserve policy, the dollar index may remain strong," Li said in a note. "If the dollar index rises past 93, or even to the year-to-date's high of 93.5, we will see if the yuan can hold the 6.50 mark against the U.S. dollar." The slight strength in the yuan was also underpinned by China's decision to keep its benchmark lending rate for corporate and household loans unchanged this month, despite growing expectations for a cut after a surprise lowering of bank reserve requirements. The yuan's value against its major trading partners, as measured by the China Foreign Exchange Trade System (CFETS) index, surged to 98.46 on Tuesday, the highest since March 2016, according to Reuters' calculations based on official data. Analysts attributed the firmer CFETS index to relatively smaller declines in the yuan than in its peers. Many investors take 98 as the ceiling for the index and its persistent strength could prompt some central bank action to rein in the yuan as an appreciating index disadvantages China's exporters, said a trader at a Chinese bank. By midday, the global dollar index stood at 92.869, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.4926 per dollar. The yuan market at 0401 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.4855 6.47 -0.24% Spot yuan 6.487 6.4905 0.05% Divergence from 0.02% midpoint* Spot change YTD 0.64% Spot change since 2005 27.59% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 98.35 98.35 0.0 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 92.869 92.877 0.0 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.4926 -0.09% * Offshore 6.661 -2.63% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
BusinessFXStreet.com

China’s NDRC: Economic recovery still faces difficulties and challenges

The economic recovery still faces difficulties and challenges, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), China’s state planner, said in a statement on Monday. “Will adopt effective measures in response to new situations in economic recovery. “. “Fully confident in achieving annual economic, social development targets.”. “Will properly arrange upcoming...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Yuan briefly weakens to 10-day low, markets await benchmark rate fix

SHANGHAI, July 19 (Reuters) - China's yuan briefly weakened to a 10-day low against the dollar on Monday, with safe-haven demand underpinning the U.S. currency as the spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus stoked worries over the pace of the global economic recovery. Many market participants also refrained from making huge bets on the yuan ahead of China's monthly benchmark loan prime rate (LPR) fixing due on Tuesday amid divided views on the rate outlook, traders said. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) surprised markets last week when it delivered a cut in banks' reserve requirement ratio (RRR). But it only partially rolled over a maturing liquidity tool and kept the one-year rate unchanged. Prior to market opening, the PBOC set the midpoint rate at 6.4700 per dollar, 5 pips firmer than the previous fix of 6.4705. In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.4760 per dollar and eased to a low of 6.4839, the softest level since July 9. By midday, it was changing hands at 6.4791, 5 pips weaker than the previous late session close. Several currency traders said they were largely sitting back to await the next catalyst, with the focus turning to the July LPR fixing. "Whether LPR will get lower on 20th will be watched by the market. But given the MLF operation last week at an unchanged rate of 2.95% for 1-year, chances of lower LPR setting appear slim," Citi analysts said in a note. Meanwhile, cash conditions in the interbank markets after the RRR cut failed to loosen as much as markets had expected, with the benchmark overnight repo rate continuing to trade above 2%, a level that many investors use to gauge liquidity conditions. "In general, the monetary policy was not as loose as market had expected last week," said Li Liuyang, chief FX analyst at China Merchants Bank. "Easing expectations still require China's economic data to confirm the slowdown in the recovery before they gradually weigh on the exchange rate." By midday, the global dollar index stood at 92.725, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.4828 per dollar. The yuan market at 0404 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.47 6.4705 0.01% Spot yuan 6.4791 6.4786 -0.01% Divergence from 0.14% midpoint* Spot change YTD 0.76% Spot change since 2005 27.74% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 98.33 98.39 -0.1 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 92.725 92.659 0.1 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.4828 -0.06% * Offshore 6.6495 -2.70% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
BusinessUS News and World Report

Japan Central Bank Sees Moderate Impact From Global Commodity Inflation

TOKYO (Reuters) - Rising global commodity prices are likely to push up Japan's consumer inflation, though only for a temporary period, and to a smaller extent than in Western economies, the Bank of Japan said on Monday. As the inflation is driven by robust overseas demand, Japan's corporate profits will...
BusinessUS News and World Report

South Korea Poised to Kick-Start Asia's Monetary Tightening

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea is set to be the first Asian economy to raise interest rates from pandemic-era lows as its hawkish, outgoing central bank governor steps up efforts to stamp out any incipient property bubbles or household debt stress. Bank of Korea Lee Ju-yeol surprised financial markets last...
Economybeincrypto.com

PBOC Releases Digital Yuan Updates in New Whitepaper

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) has released a new whitepaper relating to the country’s progress with its central bank digital currency (CBDC). The 15-page document, released on July 16, offers updates on the development of China’s e-CNY, or digital yuan. It also asserted various key definitions, objectives and visions for the project. Including, defining the e-CNY as a digital version of a fiat currency; that it adopts a centralized management model, as well as a two-tier operating system; and that the CBDC would act primarily as a substitute for, and will co-exist with, cash already in circulation.
Businesskitco.com

China's economic recovery loses some steam, investors eye more policy easing

BEIJING (Reuters) -China's economy grew slightly more slowly than expected in the second quarter, weighed down by higher raw material costs and new COVID-19 outbreaks, as expectations build that policymakers may have to do more to support the recovery. Gross domestic product (GDP) expanded 7.9% in the April-June quarter from...
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

China's economic growth slows to 7.9 percent as Covid-19 recovery levels off

China’s economic growth slowed to a still-strong 7.9 percent over a year earlier in the three months ending in June as a rebound from the Covid-19 pandemic leveled off. As expected, the growth reported Thursday fell from the previous quarter’s explosive 18.3 percent, which was magnified by comparison with early 2020, when the world’s second-largest economy closed factories, stores and offices to fight the coronavirus.
BusinessFinancial Times

China warns of economic uncertainty despite moderate recovery in Q2

The pace of China’s economic recovery rose modestly in the second quarter after signs of sluggishness in the world’s second-biggest economy stoked expectations of greater policy support. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, China’s gross domestic product expanded 1.3 per cent in the three months to the end of June, up from...
RetailBusiness Insider

China Economic Growth Moderates In Q2

(RTTNews) - China's economic growth moderated notably in the second quarter largely due to the high base of comparison, official data revealed on Thursday. Nonetheless, the pace of expansion remained strong underpinned by consumer spending. Gross domestic product grew 7.9 percent year-on-year in the second quarter, the National Bureau of...

