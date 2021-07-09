Eli Lilly & Co. (LLY) Announces Mirikizumab Up-Regulates Genes Associated with Mucosal Healing in Ulcerative Colitis for Up to One Year in Phase 2 Study
Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) announced new Phase 2 data showing that gene expression changes induced by mirikizumab in patients with ulcerative colitis (UC) over a 12-week induction treatment were maintained for up to one year. These gene transcript changes, which were unique among those who responded to mirikizumab compared to placebo, were associated with mucosal healing, indicating that mirikizumab affects a distinct molecular healing pathway, compared to the spontaneous healing that occurred among those who responded to placebo.
