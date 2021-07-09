Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

Eli Lilly & Co. (LLY) Announces Mirikizumab Up-Regulates Genes Associated with Mucosal Healing in Ulcerative Colitis for Up to One Year in Phase 2 Study

StreetInsider.com
 11 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) announced new Phase 2 data showing that gene expression changes induced by mirikizumab in patients with ulcerative colitis (UC) over a 12-week induction treatment were maintained for up to one year. These gene transcript changes, which were unique among those who responded to mirikizumab compared to placebo, were associated with mucosal healing, indicating that mirikizumab affects a distinct molecular healing pathway, compared to the spontaneous healing that occurred among those who responded to placebo.

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eli Lilly
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gene#Lly#Streetinsider Premium#Lly#Uc#Nrs#Ecco
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
General Motors
News Break
Medical & Biotech
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
Related
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Incyte Announces Positive Phase 3 REACH3 Study Data Published In NEJM For Ruxolitinib (Jakafi®) In Chronic Graft-Versus-Host Disease

Incyte (Nasdaq:INCY) today announced that positive data from the Phase 3 REACH3 study have been published in The New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM) demonstrating that treatment with ruxolitinib (Jakafi ®) resulted in significantly improved outcomes in patients with steroid-refractory or steroid-dependent chronic graft-versus-host disease (GVHD) compared to best available therapy (BAT) 1. The study's main findings, previously presented at the 62nd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting, were published along with new subgroup analyses showing favorable overall response rate (ORR) at Week 24 for ruxolitinib across all major subgroups, including baseline individual organ involvement 1. REACH3 is jointly sponsored by Incyte and Novartis.
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

Incyte (INCY) Announces Positive Phase 3 REACH3 Study Data Published in NEJM for Ruxolitinib (JakafiÂ®) in Chronic Graft-Versus-Host Disease

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Incyte (Nasdaq: INCY) today announced that positive data from the Phase 3 REACH3 study have been published in The New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM) demonstrating that treatment with ruxolitinib (JakafiÂ®) resulted in significantly improved outcomes in patients with steroid-refractory or steroid-dependent chronic graft-versus-host disease (GVHD) compared to best available therapy (BAT)1. The study's main findings, previously presented at the 62nd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting, were published along with new subgroup analyses showing favorable overall response rate (ORR) at Week 24 for ruxolitinib across all major subgroups, including baseline individual organ involvement1. REACH3 is jointly sponsored by Incyte and Novartis.
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

Aeglea Bio (AGLE) Announces Publication of 20 Week Data from Phase 1/2 and Open-Label Extension Studies of Pegzilarginase for Treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGLE), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a new generation of human enzyme therapeutics as innovative solutions for rare metabolic diseases, today announced the publication of 20 week data from the Phase 1/2 clinical trial of pegzilarginase for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency (ARG1-D), a rare, progressive and devastating disease characterized by high levels of the amino acid arginine. Pegzilarginase is a novel, recombinant human arginase 1 enzyme designed to lower levels of arginine that is also being investigated in PEACE, an ongoing Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of ARG1-D.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Applied Molecular Transport Presents Additional Positive Data From Oral AMT-101 Phase 1b In Ulcerative Colitis At ECCO '21 Virtual Congress

Once daily, oral AMT-101 was safe and well tolerated, and demonstrated trends of improvement in objective measures of inflammation: fecal calprotectin, CRP, and histology. Key findings support oral AMT-101 actively exerts immunomodulatory effect resulting in local and systemic benefit. Microbiome analyses demonstrate enhancement of favorable enteric commensal bacteria, correlated with...
HealthPosted by
TheStreet

Galapagos Announces New Data Supporting Rapid Symptom Improvement And Sustained Steroid-free Remission With Filgotinib In Patients With Ulcerative Colitis

New post-hoc analys es of data from SELECTION P hase 3 program presented at European Crohn's and Colitis Organisation (ECCO) virtual congress. Mechelen , Belgium; 10 July 2021, 11 . 1 0 CET; Galapagos NV (Euronext & NASDAQ: GLPG) today announced new post-hoc analyses from the Phase 3 SELECTION program, supporting the activity and tolerability of filgotinib, a once-daily , oral JAK1 preferential inhibitor, under investigation for the treatment of patients with moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis (UC). These data were presented at the European Crohn's and Colitis Organisation (ECCO) 16th annual congress.
Medical & BiotechBusiness Insider

Eli Lilly Says EMPEROR-Preserved Phase III Trial Of Jardiance Met Primary Endpoint - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Boehringer Ingelheim and Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) announced Tuesday that the EMPEROR-Preserved phase III trial met its primary endpoint, establishing Jardiance (empagliflozin) as the first and only therapy to significantly reduce the risk of the composite of cardiovascular death or hospitalization for heart failure in adults, with or without diabetes, who live with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF).
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (ELOX) Provides Enrollment Update for Ongoing Phase 2 Clinical Studies for Cystic Fibrosis

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELOX) today provided an update on enrollment for the ongoing global Phase 2 clinical program for ELX-02 for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) in patients with at least one G542X allele. Based on enrollment to date, Eloxx expects to present data from the first four treatment arms of the study in the fourth quarter of this year. As of the end of June 2021, Eloxx has enrolled a sufficient number of patients to assess biological activity of ELX-02. Eloxx will continue to enroll additional patients to support Phase 3 clinical trial planning. The Phase 2 trials are designed to evaluate the safety of ELX-02 and assess its biological activity.
Diseases & TreatmentsMedscape News

Adalimumab Safe and Effective in Children With Ulcerative Colitis

NEW YORK (Reuters Health) - Adalimumab is effective and well tolerated in children with moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis (UC), with "clinically meaningful" rates of clinical remission and response, including steroid-free remission and mucosal healing, according to results of the ENVISION I study. Adalimumab is a monoclonal TNF inhibitor long used to...
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
Benzinga

Galapagos Shares Drop As SIK Inhibitor Fails To Show Positive Outcomes In Ulcerative Colitis, Rheumatoid Arthritis Patients

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ: GLPG) reports topline results from three studies evaluating GLPG3970, a SIK inhibitor, in psoriasis, ulcerative colitis (UC), and rheumatoid arthritis (RA). 26-patient CALOSOMA psoriasis trial. At Week 6, four out of 13 patients on GLPG3970 had at least a 50% improvement on the psoriasis severity index, compared...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Athira Pharma To Present ATH-1017 Phase 1 Translational Data At The Alzheimer's Association International Conference 2021 (AAIC)

BOTHELL, Wash., July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Athira Pharma, Inc. (ATHA) - Get Report, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegeneration, today announced that it will present clinical electroencephalogram (EEG) data, including in Alzheimer's patients, from the Phase 1 a/b trial of its lead development candidate, ATH-1017, at the upcoming Alzheimer's Association International Conference 2021 (AAIC). AAIC will be held July 26-30, 2021, virtually and in Denver.
Diseases & Treatmentspharmacytimes.com

Upadacitinib Meets Primary Endpoint of Clinical Remission in Patients with Ulcerative Colitis

Study’s secondary endpoints were also met, including the achievement of endoscopic improvement, histologic-endoscopic mucosal improvement, and corticosteroid-free clinical remission at week 52. Significantly more patients receiving upadacitinib (Rinvoq, AbbVie) achieved the primary endpoint of clinical remission in a 52-week phase 3 maintenance study, according to a press release. The phase...
Industrypharmacytimes.com

Toxicity Management for BTK Inhibitors: Pharmacist’s Role

Taylor M. Weis, PharmD, BCOP, discusses the role of pharmacists in toxicity prevention and management with BTK inhibitor therapy in CLL. Kirollos S. Hanna, PharmD, BCPS, BCOP: One thing I would love to hear a bit from you about is toxicity management with BTK [Bruton tyrosine kinase] inhibitors. Although we’re seeing very low incidence of grade 3/4 [adverse effects] and they are very well tolerated, what’s your perspective and what is your role as a pharmacist in intervening when patients report potential [adverse] effects? What are the most common [adverse] effects you see in clinical practice? What are concerning [adverse] effects that we really try to watch out for, such as cardiovascular issues, bleeding, things like that? And is there anything that we know of, maybe like genetic markers or anything we’re beginning to see in terms of trends, that put a patient at more risk for developing a certain toxicity over another? I would love to hear what your experience has been there.
Cancerbostonnews.net

Increasing incidence of hematological and genetic disorders in both developed and developing countries fuels the demand for Adeno-Associated Virus (AAV) Vectors in Gene Therapy

DelveInsight's Adeno-Associated Virus (AAV) Vectors in Gene Therapy Pipeline report provides in-depth analysis of the current clinical development landscape and growth prospects for Adeno-Associated Virus (AAV) Vectors in Gene Therapy. Some of the Crucial Highlights from the AAV Vectors in Gene Therapy Pipeline Report. AAV particles are made up of...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Unusual Options Activity Insight: Eli Lilly

Shares of Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) saw some unusual options activity on Thursday. Following the unusual option alert, the stock price moved down to $232.81. Extraordinarily large volume (compared to historical averages) is one indication of unusual options market activity. Volume refers to the total number of contracts traded over a given time period when discussing options market activity. The number of contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed by either counterparty, is called open interest. A contract cannot be considered closed until there exists both a buyer and seller for it.
CancerPosted by
TheStreet

Can-Fite Gears Up To Initiate Pivotal Phase III Liver Cancer Study

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE American: CANF) (TASE: CFBI), a biotechnology company advancing a pipeline of proprietary small molecule drugs that address inflammatory, cancer and liver diseases, today announced it has completed preparatory work ahead of the anticipated initiation of patient enrollment for its pivotal Phase III registration trial of Namodenoson in the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), the most common form of liver cancer.

Comments / 0

Community Policy