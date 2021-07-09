(Published in The Norman Trans...

JAMES J. LEWIS A/K/A JAMES LEWIS A.K.A. JAMES JOSHUA LEWIS; SOUSE, IF ANY, OF JAMES J. LEWIS, JOHN DOE, OCCUPANT: AND SYNCHRONY BANK Defendant(s). Notice is given to James J. Lewis; Spouse, if any, of James J. Lewis; John Doe, Occupant; Synchrony Bank, and their unknown successors and assigns, that on August 18th, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. at the County Courthouse in Norman, Cleveland County, Oklahoma, the Sheriff of said County will offer for sale and sell for cash at public auction to the highest and best bidder, with appraisement, all that certain real estate in Cleveland County, Oklahoma, to wit: