Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: BHR) ("Braemar" or the "Company") reported today preliminary RevPAR of approximately $211.43 for June 2021, representing an approximate increase of 366% versus June 2020 and a decline of 15% versus June 2019. This compares to RevPAR of $172.03 for May 2021, representing an approximate increase of 1,748% versus May 2020 and a decline of 25% versus May 2019, and RevPAR of $177.17 for April 2021, representing an approximate increase of 5,264% versus April 2020 and a decline of 20% versus April 2019. The Company expects to report RevPAR for all hotels in the portfolio increased approximately 871% for the second quarter of 2021 compared to the second quarter of 2020, and decreased approximately 20% compared to the second quarter of 2019.