Treasury yields rise, U.S. stocks hit new highs; dollar weakens

StreetInsider.com
 11 days ago

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Treasury yields extended their rise on Friday while the three major U.S. stock indexes rallied to record closing highs, as markets relaxed a bit from fears of a slowing pace of economic recovery from COVID-19 that dominated trading for much of the week. In currencies, the safe-haven...

www.streetinsider.com

