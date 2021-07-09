Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

Morphic Therapeutic (MORF) Reports New Data from Positive Phase 1 Study of MORF-057, Oral Integrin Inhibitor Candidate for IBD

StreetInsider.com
 11 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Morphic Therapeutic (Nasdaq: MORF), a biopharmaceutical company developing a new generation of oral integrin therapies for the treatment of serious chronic diseases, today announced positive results from its full phase 1 clinical trial for MORF-057, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the Î±4Î²7 integrin in development for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). The data were shared today in an ePoster presentation at the Congress of European Crohn's and Colitis Organisation (ECCO) 2021 Virtual Congress. The additional data shared today include detail regarding the safety, pharmacokinetic (PK) and pharmacodynamic (PD) performance of MORF-057 in healthy subjects.

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Morf#Ibd#Integrin#Inhibitors#Morf#New Data#Cnbc#Streetinsider Premium#Morphic Therapeutic Lrb#Eposter#Virtual Congress#Pd#Ibd#Ro#Morphic Therapeutic#Fe#Nonclinical#P306
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Medical & Biotech
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
Related
Raleigh, NCDigital Courier

RedHill Biopharma Announces Last Patient Out for Phase 2/3 COVID-19 Study of Oral Opaganib

TEL AVIV, Israel and RALEIGH, NC, July 19, 2021 /CNW/ -- RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (Nasdaq: RDHL) ("RedHill" or the "Company"), a specialty pharma company that is a leader in the development of novel oral therapies for COVID-19, today announced that all treatment and follow-up has now been completed in the 475-patient global Phase 2/3 study with opaganib (ABC294640)[1] in patients hospitalized with severe COVID-19 pneumonia (NCT04467840). Top-line results are expected in the coming weeks.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Athira Pharma To Present ATH-1017 Phase 1 Translational Data At The Alzheimer's Association International Conference 2021 (AAIC)

BOTHELL, Wash., July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Athira Pharma, Inc. (ATHA) - Get Report, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegeneration, today announced that it will present clinical electroencephalogram (EEG) data, including in Alzheimer's patients, from the Phase 1 a/b trial of its lead development candidate, ATH-1017, at the upcoming Alzheimer's Association International Conference 2021 (AAIC). AAIC will be held July 26-30, 2021, virtually and in Denver.
Medical & Biotechpharmatimes.com

Merck’s MET inhibitor tepotinib gains positive opinion from MHRA

The UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has issued a positive scientific opinion for Merck’s tepotinib for the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with METex14 skipping alterations. The positive opinion has been issued via the MHRA’s early access the medicine (EAMS) scheme, which aims to...
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

iBio, Inc. (IBIO) Successful Preclinical Immunization Studies with Next-Gen Nucleocapsid COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. iBio, Inc. (NYSEA: IBIO) ("iBio" or the "Company"), a biotech innovator and biologics contract manufacturing organization, today announced that preclinical studies of IBIO-202, its subunit vaccine candidate that targets the nucleocapsid protein ("N protein") of SARS-CoV-2, demonstrated a robust, antigen-specific, memory T-cell response.
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

Incyte (INCY) Announces Positive Phase 3 REACH3 Study Data Published in NEJM for Ruxolitinib (JakafiÂ®) in Chronic Graft-Versus-Host Disease

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Incyte (Nasdaq: INCY) today announced that positive data from the Phase 3 REACH3 study have been published in The New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM) demonstrating that treatment with ruxolitinib (JakafiÂ®) resulted in significantly improved outcomes in patients with steroid-refractory or steroid-dependent chronic graft-versus-host disease (GVHD) compared to best available therapy (BAT)1. The study's main findings, previously presented at the 62nd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting, were published along with new subgroup analyses showing favorable overall response rate (ORR) at Week 24 for ruxolitinib across all major subgroups, including baseline individual organ involvement1. REACH3 is jointly sponsored by Incyte and Novartis.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
The Associated Press

Interim Results from Phase 2/3 Studies of Molnupiravir, an Investigational Oral Antiviral Therapeutic for Mild to Moderate COVID-19, Presented at the European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases (ECCMID)

KENILWORTH, N.J. & MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 12, 2021-- Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics announced today the presentation of previously announced Phase 2 interim results from two Phase 2/3 clinical trials (MOVe-OUT and MOVe-IN) of molnupiravir (MK-4482/EIDD-2801), an investigational oral antiviral therapeutic. The data were presented during the late-breaking clinical trials session at the European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases (ECCMID). The Phase 3 portion of the global MOVe-OUT trial studying molnupiravir in non-hospitalized adult patients with laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 and at least one risk factor associated with poor disease outcomes is underway. In addition, Merck plans to initiate a clinical program to evaluate molnupiravir for post-exposure prophylaxis in the second half of 2021.
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (KALV) Presents Data Showing Single On-Demand Treatment with Orally Administered KVD900 Significantly Slows Progression and Accelerates Resolution of Attacks in Patients with

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: KALV), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors, today announced data presented for its oral drug candidates at the European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (EAACI) Congress. Data presentations include a late-breaking poster for the Phase 2 data for KVD900, KalVista's lead drug program for oral on-demand treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks, two posters on the prevalence and clinical management of normal C1-INH HAE in the US, and two posters on the Company's earlier stage research assets.
Hampton, NJPosted by
TheStreet

Celldex Therapeutics Presents Positive Data From CDX-0159 Phase 1b Study In Chronic Inducible Urticaria At EAACI 2021

- 95% complete response rate after single dose of CDX-0159 - - Rapid, profound and durable responses offer patients opportunity for quick, lasting, meaningful relief - - Median duration of response 77+ days in Cold Urticaria and 57+ days in Symptomatic Dermographism - - Serum tryptase and skin mast cell depletion mirror clinical activity - - Favorable safety profile - - Company to host webcast conference call on Monday, July 12 at 8:15 a.m. ET -
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Applied Molecular Transport Presents Additional Positive Data From Oral AMT-101 Phase 1b In Ulcerative Colitis At ECCO '21 Virtual Congress

Once daily, oral AMT-101 was safe and well tolerated, and demonstrated trends of improvement in objective measures of inflammation: fecal calprotectin, CRP, and histology. Key findings support oral AMT-101 actively exerts immunomodulatory effect resulting in local and systemic benefit. Microbiome analyses demonstrate enhancement of favorable enteric commensal bacteria, correlated with...
Norcross, GAStreet.Com

Galectin Therapeutics Soars on Positive Melanoma Treatment Data

Galectin Therapeutics (GALT) - Get Report skyrocketed Friday after the biopharmaceutical company reported positive data from a clinical trial for its treatment for metastatic melanoma and head and neck cancer. Shares of the Norcross, Georgia, company were up 39% to $3.84 on Friday. Galectin Therapeutics said it saw positive top-line...
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

Evaxion Biotech (EVAX) Reports Data from Phase 1/2a Trials of EVX-01 and EVX-02

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ: EVAX), a clinical-stage biotech company specializing in the development of AI-driven immunotherapies to improve the lives of patients with cancer and infectious diseases, announced today results from both its Phase 1/2a trial of cancer immunotherapy EVX-01 in metastatic melanoma and interim Phase 1/2a trial of cancer immunotherapy EVX-02 in adjuvant melanoma.
HealthBusiness Insider

Seelos Therapeutics Says In Vivo Data Positive In Study Of Parkinson's Disease

(RTTNews) - Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (SEEL) on Wednesday announced positive in vivo data from the study of SLS-004 in Parkinson's disease pathology. An in-vivo rodent model study of SLS-004 using CRISPR-dCas9 gene therapy technology showed that a single dose of SLS-004 produced therapeutically desirable 27% reduction in SNCA mRNA and 40% reduction in SNCA protein expression.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

FDA Clears Sorrento Phase 2 Trial Of Non-Opioid Product Candidate Resiniferatoxin (RTX) For Treatment Of The Knee Pain In Osteoarthritis (OA) Patients

Phase 2 trial of RTX for OA pain to proceed following FDA clearance. Phase 1b data demonstrated RTX safety for a single intra-articular administration without dose limiting toxicity (DLT) at any doses tested up to 30 ug. Phase 1b data demonstrated significant efficacy supporting RTX as an ideal candidate for...
Medical & Biotechalzheimersnewstoday.com

Alzheon Fully Enrolls Phase 2 Biomarkers Study of Oral ALZ-801

Patient enrollment is now complete for Alzheon’s Phase 2 study evaluating the effects of ALZ-801 on disease-related biomarkers in people with early Alzheimer’s. All of the participants — double the original target number — have a specific genetic variant associated with an increased risk of disease progression. Alzheon said it...
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (EYPT) Reports Positive 30-day Safety Results for all Cohorts from the DAVIO Trial of EYP-1901 for wet-AMD

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYPT), a pharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious eye disorders, today announced positive safety results from its Phase 1 clinical trial of EYP-1901, a potential twice-yearly sustained delivery anti-VEGF treatment targeting wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD). All dose cohorts have reached at least 30-day post-dosing follow up.
technologynetworks.com

The Future of Gene Therapy

Gene therapy is an effective tool for modifying genetic material within a cell. This pioneering form of precision medicine addresses health conditions caused by mutated, faulty or malfunctioning genes within cells. Advances in gene therapy provide hope in the fight against genetic diseases for patients everywhere. More innovative, more effective and less invasive delivery methods are under development now, meaning that the future therapeutic implications are almost limitless.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Benzinga

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Lilly, Morphic's Positive Data At ECCO, Humanigen's COVID Treatment Gets Expedited Review In UK, TransCode IPO

Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours. (Biotech Stocks Hitting 52-week Highs July 8) Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARPO) (moved on positive analyst action) Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE: AMAM) AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRC) Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE: BHVN) BioLife Solutions,...
CancerPosted by
TheStreet

Galectin Therapeutics Announces Positive Top-Line Results From A Phase 1b Clinical Trial Extension Of Belapectin In Combination With KEYTRUDA® In Advanced Metastatic Melanoma And Head And Neck Cancer

Belapectin and KEYTRUDA ® combination immunotherapy in patients with treatment-refractory and progressive diseases shows a cancer control rate of 56% in melanoma and of 40% in head and neck cancer. Melanoma patients in the study had a particularly severe prognosis, with four out of nine having choroidal primary tumors and...
HealthPosted by
Benzinga

Cytokinetics Shares Gain On Positive Data From Heart Disease Candidate

Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ: CYTK) has announced positive topline results from Cohorts 1 and 2 of REDWOOD-HCM Phase 2 trial of CK-3773274 (CK-274) in hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM). The Company plans to initiate Phase 3 trial by the end of 2021. Results demonstrated that treatment with CK-274 for ten weeks resulted in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy