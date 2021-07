AMC Entertainment on Wednesday announced CEO Adam Aron will become the company’s chairman of the board. Aron’s appointment comes after AMC has become one of the more popular “meme stocks” on Wall Street Bets, a Reddit forum dedicated to sharing stock advice, this year. AMC’s stock, even after a rough last few weeks, is up more than 2,100% since opening the year at about $2 per share; the world’s largest cinema chain is trading for $45.33 per share on Wednesday morning.