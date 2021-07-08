What Does Science Say about the Mediterranean Diet?

As we are now firmly into summer, vegetable and fruit options are abundant! The farmer’s markets are brimming with beautiful colors of produce, it’s like walking amongst rainbows of colors. It’s great! Many of my patients ask me about what’s the best diet to have and ne of the most common questions about diets are usually regarding the Mediterranean Diet. More specifically, my patients want to know what diet to adopt with all the abundant information out there nowadays on the internet. So, this question is clearly still relevant in our busy society but also, it is still pertinent due to the ever growing numbers of diseases that are related to unhealthy lifestyle habits.