Growth stocks have taken a backseat to cyclical names this year, but that may be about to change. The Fed appears to be sticking with its dovish monetary policy and rising cases of COVID-19 could lead to a return to lockdowns.This presents a great buying opportunity to pick up shares of tech stocks like Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC), HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ), and Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).Tech stocks soared last year as the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the pace of the digital transformation. As more people were forced to stay home, technology stocks soared. As we entered 2021, and people were vaccinated, and more states opened up, tech stocks took a back seat to more cyclical names.