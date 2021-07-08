7 Considerations for Creating the Perfect Hybrid Work Environment

This “Outside Consultant” column by Rama Hart, PhD, an associate professor of management at the Opus College of Business, ran in the Star Tribune on July 5, 2021. Do your employees and teams rely heavily on one another to get work accomplished? If so, they should be staying connected, at least in small-group and one-to-one interactions, out of necessity. However, if most employees are doing relatively independent work, whether they are at the office or remote, you should be more intentional about providing avenues for them to stay connected to each other and to other parts of the organization. Developing a communication strategy that includes periodic (perhaps weekly) updates and “news” to everyone in the organization has advantages. First, it demonstrates that leadership is seeking transparency and providing everyone with the same information. These updates can include organizational accomplishments and “shout-outs” to recognize individuals for their efforts, milestones achieved, and important news and events that would be helpful for everyone to know.