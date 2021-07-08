Learning the Ropes Could Kill You, and Other Realizations From a Sage

A new canine generation have spent the first year of their lives without any socialization. Thanks to the Covid crisis, there is a new generation of puppies that have been born to breeders who were isolating. Many of these being hopefuls for the show ring, they have spent the first year of their lives without any kind of socialization or experience off their home property. It is expecting a lot of a young dog to take a show in its stride when it has had no training other than that given by its breeder at home.