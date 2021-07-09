Sussex County man pleads guilty to endangering the welfare of child
NEWTON, NJ (Sussex County) – A Sussex County man has pleaded guilty to endangering the welfare of child, according to Sussex County Prosecutor Francis Koch. Steven B. Gay, 21, of Hamburg pled guilty to an accusation of third-degree endangering the welfare of a child (possession of child pornography) before the Honorable Louis S. Sceusi, J.S.C. at the Sussex County Virtual Courtroom in Newton on July 7, Koch said.wrnjradio.com
